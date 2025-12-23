2026 World Junior Championship Award Contenders

After the gold medal has been handed out and the winning team has had time to celebrate, the IIHF directorate concludes the World Junior Championship by announcing its selections for the best players by position, naming the best defenseman, best forward, and best goaltender for the tournament. The tournament MVP, along with the All-Star team, is voted on by the members of the media.

2026 World Juniors (The Hockey Writers)

World Junior All-Stars can come from anywhere. Yes, the MVP has come from one of four countries over the last 10 years, but there have been some truly spectacular performances from all teams throughout the tournament’s history. Denis Godla’s unbelievable 2015 tournament propelled Slovakia to its first bronze medal since 1999, while Philipp Kurashev nearly did the same for Switzerland in 2019 with a tournament-leading six goals.

With the World Juniors almost ready to start, let’s take a look at some of the top competitors for each IIHF Directorate award. Whether it’s their record over the season so far or their international resume, each player has the capability of leading their team to greatness. Because, as it’s often said, anything can happen at the World Juniors.

IIHF Directorate Awards

The winner of these awards is selected by the IIHF directorate and announced shortly after the Gold Medal Game has finished.

Best Forward Contenders:

James Hagens, C, USA

The Americans are not as deep as they were last year, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be any less dangerous, and much of that is thanks to James Hagens. He’s a brilliant centre who can slow the game down while moving at top speed. His five goals and nine points trailed only Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault among Team USA’s forwards last year, so watch for him to take that next step in 2026 on home soil.

Gavin McKenna, LW, Canada

Despite some early criticisms, Gavin McKenna remains one of the most hyped players heading into the 2026 World Juniors. He’s an offensive dynamo, and as a freshman at Penn State, he has 18 points in 16 games, the highest total of any draft-eligible player in the NCAA this season.

His experience with Team Canada at last year’s tournament has just added more fuel to the fire. “Last year was not the result we wanted, or the year before,” McKenna said. “We’ve got some returners coming back, and speaking on behalf of them, we’re all fired up.” That chip on his shoulder will make him one to watch whenever Canada hits the ice.

Aatos Koivu, C, Finland

No one was more impressive at the World Junior Summer Showcase than Montreal Canadiens’ prospect Aatos Koivu. Not only did he lead the entire tournament with six goals in five games, but he was also one of the best two-way players at the tournament. No matter where he was on the ice, he was making an impact, which was a big reason why Finland ended with a 4-1 record. The son of former Canadiens’ captain Saku Koivu, he’s going to be a big part of Finland’s success at the tournament this year.

Honourable Mentions: Michael Misa (Canada), Will Horcoff (USA), Ivar Stenberg (Sweden), Michael Hage (Canada), Max Curran (Czechia)

Best Defenceman Contenders:

Cole Hutson, LD, USA

It’s not often a defenceman leads the World Junior Championship in scoring, but Cole Hutson did just that last year, finishing his first tournament with 11 points in seven games. His play, which utilizes a lot of creativity, deception, and speed, is very reminiscent of his older brother, Lane Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy last season with the Canadiens. This season, he already sits third among defencemen scoring in the NCAA, proving that he’s primed to take the World Juniors by storm.

Zayne Parekh, RD, Canada

It’s hardly a surprise that players with NHL experience often have very strong World Junior tournaments, so it should be expected that Canada’s Zayne Parekh, who started the season with the Calgary Flames, will be one to watch. He arguably should have been on the team last year, so he’ll be making up for lost time in Minnesota, employing his high-end speed and deception to make Canada’s blueline one of the best in the tournament.

Radim Mrtka, RD, Czechia

Radim Mrtka is a fascinating player to watch. The 6-foot-6 blueliner is surprisingly light on his feet, moving easily through the neutral zone, and has a blistering shot from the point. He has great vision and knows exactly where to put the puck to create an offensive chance. After starting the season in the American Hockey League (AHL), he returned to the Seattle Thunderbirds, where 16 points in 14 games.

Mrtka has been fantastic in international competitions this season and is currently tied for the lead among the Czechs with 10 points. With another strong contingent at the World Juniors, he could make Czechia a medal favourite.

HM: Chase Reid (USA), Adam Jiricek (Czechia), Harrison Brunicke (Canada), Aron Kiviharju (Finland), Leo Sahlin Wallenius (Sweden)

Best Goalie Contenders:

Petteri Rimpinen, G, Finland

Petteri Rimpinen was arguably Finland’s best player last year in Ottawa. He started all seven games for the Finns, and both faced the most shots and made the most saves of any goalie at the tournament. Yet, despite the heavy workload, he came away with a .933 SV%, a silver medal, and the IIHF’s Best Goalie award.

Petteri Rimpinen, Team Finland (Photo credit: Pasi Mennander)

Although he’s not the biggest goalie at 6-foot-0, Rimpinen is incredibly athletic and aggressive, which allows him to thrive under a heavy workload. He was already one of the best players at the World Junior Summer Showcase, helping Finland claim first place, making the Los Angeles Kings’ prospect the one to beat this year in Minnesota.

Jack Ivankovic, G, Canada

Although Carter George is expected to be Team Canada’s starter, just like he was last year, Jack Ivankovic has been absolutely dominant in the NCAA this season, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take over Canada’s crease early. As a freshman at the University of Michigan, he has a 1.90 GAA, a .927 SV%, and leads the NCAA with three shutouts in 16 games. He’s on the smaller end at 5-foot-11, but that hasn’t stopped the talented netminder yet, and there’s no reason it will at the World Juniors this year.

Michal Pradel, G, Slovakia

The Slovaks have often had a strong crease at the World Juniors, and this year, that crown could be passed to Michal Pradel. Standing 6-foot-5, the Detroit Red Wings prospect has been one of the best goalies in the United States Hockey League (USHL) this season and was the only goalie at the 2025 U18 World Juniors to start all seven games. His quickness and tracking will make Slovakia a tough team to beat this year.

HM: Carter George (Canada), Nicholas Kempf (USA), Love Harenstrom (Sweden)

Media Awards

These awards are voted on by independent members of the media, and include an All-Star Team lineup of three forwards (regardless of position), two defenders (regardless of handedness), and one goaltender, as well as a tournament MVP award.

All-Star Team Prediction

F: Michael Misa, Ivar Stenberg, Aatos Koivu

D: Zayne Parekh, Cole Hutson

G: Petteri Rimpinen

Media MVP – Zayne Parekh

Canada will be itching to return to the medal rounds this year, and Parekh will have a huge part to do with that. The last time a defenceman won the Media MVP was back in 2018 when Thomas Chabot, who started the season in the NHL, then led the Canadians with 10 points before claiming a gold medal. Parekh could repeat with that kind of tournament, even though it’s his first time at the World Junior Championship.