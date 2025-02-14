3 Players Blackhawks Fans Have Fallen in Love With in 2024-25

The Chicago Blackhawks season has been a doozy for fans and players alike. The results have not gone as expected, as they sit second-worst in the NHL. But even in lost seasons, it gives room for pleasant surprises amid player development.

For Valentine’s Day, here are three players Blackhawks fans have fallen in love with during the 2024-25 season.

3. Arvid Söderblom

Arvid Söderblom went from one of the worst goalies in the NHL last season to essentially becoming a 1B behind Petr Mrazek. The Blackhawks have given him more responsibility this season playing against top opponents like the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Edmonton Oilers, and frankly, he’s earned it. He carries a .906 SV% (Save percentage) and a 3.01 GAA (Goals-against Average) in 25 games.

When Bedard was asked about Söderblom after defeating the Lightning 4-1 on Jan. 28, he said, “I mean, incredible. Like all year, he hasn’t really had an off game. He’s been a wall. So, it’s great to watch. We have so much confidence in him and Raz [Petr Mrazek], whoever’s playing. So, you know, it’s fun to watch, and it gives us a chance every night.”

An opportunity arose for Söderblom after Laurent Brossoit had been out all season with a knee injury, and he has taken advantage of it. It makes the Blackhawks’ job more challenging in the offseason, trying to decide their best course of action with three solid goaltending options. However, they’ll cross that bridge when they get there. In the meantime, as Bedard said, he’s been fun to watch this season.

2. Ryan Donato

If the NHL Awards had a Hart Trophy candidate for each team, there’s no doubt Ryan Donato would be a candidate. He was healthy scratched in two of the first five games of the season, and hasn’t looked back since. His 37 points in 53 games is third-best on the team.

It’s incredible how a depth player has garnered as much attention around the league as he has, with trade interest buzzing, and it is well deserved. He plays the way the city of Chicago loves: with heart, with effort, never takes a shift off, and does so with no regrets. He has been a great influence, and his teammates and coaches have nothing but the highest praise for how he conducts himself on and off the ice.

Ryan Donato, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Before heading into the 4 Nation’s Face-Off break, Donato had seven points in his last three games (4 goals). It led defenseman Seth Jones to quip, “He’s hotter than burnt toast.” It couldn’t have been said any better.

Related: Blackhawks Roundtable: Donato, Jones, Trades, Bedard, Predictions & More

Blackhawks fans surely have appreciated what he has brought to the team this season with his unrelenting play, which constantly gives his team energy, even when that is lacking. His future with the team remains in limbo, but his contributions this season are not without recognition.

1. Frank Nazar

Fans and the organization are excited about many of the Blackhawks’ prospects. But Frank Nazar has gained the spotlight. Since he was recalled from the Rockford IceHogs on Dec. 7, he has been a staple in the lineup.

There’s something admirable about his game. He plays with 100% effort but also has a very high hockey IQ. There aren’t many prospects that coaches can say they can trust to be a mainstay on the penalty kill. But with his IQ, speed, and anticipation, he has made the Blackhawks’ penalty kill even greater (seventh-best in NHL). He has 10 points in 26 games, with two points in the last four games before the break. His production is coming along, and even in games where he doesn’t record a point, he is doing something impactful.

Nazar’s efforts are already paying off and will continue to do so.

As Donato shared with Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, “It’s a hard situation to come into. He’s an awesome kid. He’s a sponge around the vets and wants to learn. A guy as positive as him, it’s refreshing around the locker room. It’s probably hard to take all the positives when games aren’t going the way you expect them to go, [but] I know he’s going to stay positive and continue to work hard and be hungry.”

It has been exciting to watch his NHL career unfold.

Fans can also include Louis Crevier, Tyler Bertuzzi, Landon Slaggert, and more for honorable mentions. This shows that, alongside Bedard, there are players who make the team still worth watching now and in the future.