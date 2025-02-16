3 Bruins Players Who Would Have Been All-Stars This Season

When the NHL and NHLPA first announced the 4 Nations Face-Off, many were apprehensive about how it would be perceived both in terms of TV ratings and among players who did not align with the four countries. While there are some big names that we all would love to watch in this tournament, bringing best-on-best hockey ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics is something that has undeniably been missing from NHL fans’ lives.

However, playing devil’s advocate here for a second, there are a select few fans who miss the NHL All-Star festivities and the fanfare that comes with it. On top of that, there are a few players who may be on the older or inexperienced end who simply just want to be recognized, but not necessarily on the national stage.

Here are three members of the Boston Bruins who conceivably would have been All-Stars this season if there was a normal All-Star Break.

Disclaimer: no matter their qualifications, this list will not include Brad Marchand, Jeremy Swayman, Charlie McAvoy, or Elias Lindholm – all of whom are, of course, representing their respective countries in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

David Pastrnak (Forward)

I don’t think there is any doubt in anyone’s mind that if the All-Star Break was as normal, or if the 4 Nations Face-Off stretched further than the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden, David Pastrnak would be involved in hockey activities during this break rather than going to the beach in Cancun – or wherever he’s spending it.

Sure, Pastrnak is not putting up the goal numbers he put up two years ago when he scored 61 goals, but going into the break he has 68 points already (28 goals, 40 assists). If he continues on the hot streak he’s on, there’s a chance he will break 100 points again for the third consecutive season.

Pastrnak is no doubt a perennial All-Star for years to come, and he will no doubt represent Team Czechia in the Olympics when NHL players return to full international action. While it’s disappointing to not see Pastrnak playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off, it will be nice to see him on the ice in Milan.

Morgan Geekie (Forward)

Going into the break, one of the biggest surprises of the season has been Morgan Geekie. After setting a career-high in points with 39 (17 goals, 22 assists) in the 2023-24 season, Geekie is looking to set new records in the 2024-25 season as he goes into the break with 29 (17 goals, 12 assists).

The 26-year-old needs just one goal to set another career-high in goals, and is 11 assists away from a high in helpers as well. Geekie represents a bit of an enigma for the Bruins going into the offseason. He’s a restricted free agent, and if he chooses to stay in Boston, he will most likely want more money and in order to do so, he needs to prove he is worth more than the $2 million he is being paid this season.

With a potentially larger role looming on the horizon for Geekie, it’s possible he would be willing to go to an arbitration hearing and be in a stable situation in the future and one that is closer to a championship. As it gets closer to the trade deadline, general manager Don Sweeney needs to figure out if he wants to stay or not. If not, it’s time to get something for him as opposed to nothing.

Pavel Zacha (Forward)

Another big surprise this season has been Pavel Zacha, and how he’s on the verge of putting up some career-high numbers as well. In the last two seasons, he has collected 59 and 57 points, respectively, and at the break he finished with 33 (12 goals, 21 assists).

Now, it is by no means a perfect season, but like Pastrnak, there is no doubt he would be representing Czechia had they been included in the tournament. Zacha will most likely be joining his countryman in Milan as he sits just 10 goals and 18 assists away from setting career highs in both categories. The Bruins have 25 games left to play in the regular season, so chances are he will hit the goals number, but the assists number is the one that is up in the air.

Zacha is locked in through the 2026-27 season, so he will be around for a larger role in the next two seasons at the very least. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to any that if everything goes to plan, he will be at least an All-Star caliber player for the years to come.

What’s Next Following the Break?

When Boston returns from the break, the Bruins open up at home against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, Feb. 22. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.