3 Bruins Prospects Who Could Make Their NHL Debuts This Season

The Boston Bruins have a few question marks heading into the season that I’m sure they would like to erase after losing key players to free agency or trades this summer. They also have a few restricted free agents (*cough cough* Jeremy Swayman) who have yet to be re-signed.

On the bright side, what the Bruins didn’t do was mortgage the future and make a monster trade for a player they weren’t 100 percent sure would jell with the rest of the squad or would only be a one-year, short-term fix. That means their prospects will have a chance to shine and prove their worth in the preseason and some into the regular season.

While many rookies have shown some promise in their professional careers, three, in particular, could make their NHL debut in the 2024-25 season.

#3 – Riley Duran, Forward

Now, I’m going out on a bit of a limb with this pick, but from what we’ve seen from Riley Duran in his limited time with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Providence Bruins, fans have to be impressed. In 11 regular-season games with the P-Bruins, Duran collected four points (two goals, two assists) and just two penalty minutes. He was held off the scoreboard in the playoffs but did not sit in the penalty box in any of the four games in the Calder Cup playoffs.

RILEY DURAN'S FIRST PROFESSIONAL GOAL WAS AN ABSOLUTE MISSILE 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0pm7c7ow0e — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) April 12, 2024

The Providence College forward signed a two-year entry-level contract at the end of his college season in 2024, so he’ll likely start the season in the AHL, but given the speed with which he plays, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him get at least a call-up on an emergency basis early on in the season.

#2 – Fabian Lysell, Forward

After he was drafted in the first round of the 2021 Draft, there was plenty of optimism surrounding Fabian Lysell. That optimism grew when fans saw Lysell put up 83 points (26 goals, 57 assists) in 65 games for the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He was known for his speed and passing before then, but he solidified that reputation in those 65 games.

Fabian Lysell, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Entering the 2024-25 season, Lysell has played two seasons in Providence but has not had a single call-up. While this could partially be due to the fact that he is just 21 years old, it’s unclear what other factors might be preventing him from making the jump.

Over two seasons, he has played 114 games (110 regular-season games, four playoff games) and has collected 29 goals and 58 assists. However, after a few losses at the forward group this offseason, there is a chance he could fill a role on the Bruins.

#1 – Brandon Bussi, Goaltender

In three seasons (two full) with the Providence Bruins since leaving Western Michigan University in 2022, Brandon Bussi has impressed. In the 2022-23 season, just his second pro campaign, he represented the Atlantic Division in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval.

Brandon Bussi, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 78 regular-season games, Bussi has a 48-17-9 record, with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He has also been stout in the postseason, holding an 8-2-6 record, with a 2.21 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.

After he signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 in the offseason, Bussi will likely make his debut at some point in 2024-25, especially if the Bruins and Swayman are unable to come to an agreement before the season starts. Given this situation, his debut could come sooner than later, seeing as he currently sits as the backup to newly acquired netminder Joonas Korpisalo, who came over in the trade for Linus Ullmark.

The ETA for These Bruins

While nothing is ever certain in the NHL, Lysell and Bussi are the players most likely to see NHL ice first, given the holes on the Bruins’ roster. If the season started this week, Bussi would likely see action, given the ongoing contract talks between management and Swayman.

The most likely player to start the season on the roster, however, is Lysell. He has proven that he can be a viable player and put up solid numbers at the professional level. However, other than his age, the one thing that could be holding Lysell back is that he has not played a full season since turning pro because of injury. There is a chance he starts the season in Providence because of it, but after their free-agent departures, the Bruins might need to fill some holes, and Lysell could be playing at TD Garden sooner than anticipated.

Duran is the only one on this list who is a bit of a stretch to make the big club this season. However, most of the other viable prospects in Providence have either shown that they need more time or have played in the NHL at some point, even if it was just for a short one or two-game spurt. It’s a matter of time for these three, and sooner than later for some.