3 Canucks Prospects to Watch in the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is ready to begin its regular season, and Vancouver Canucks fans should be excited to see their top prospects take the ice with their junior teams. These prospects will be looking to take big steps forward in hopes of one day joining the Canucks and playing a big role in the franchise’s future. Here are the top three prospects to keep an eye on in 2025-26.

Braeden Cootes, Forward, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Vancouver’s most recent first-round draft pick, Braeden Cootes, is appointment viewing for any fans wanting to see what the future might look like. He is a talented forward who has been a leader at all levels. At just 17 years old, he was named the captain of the Thunderbirds and was one of the few bright spots on the team last season, scoring 63 points in 60 games. He was later named captain of Canada’s U-18 Men’s team and helped lead them to a gold medal, with 12 points in seven games.

Braeden Cootes, Seattle Thunderbirds (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

Cootes is an electric player. He loves to gain speed in the middle of the ice and blaze into the offensive zone with his quick hands, looking for a scoring chance. He is the definition of a play-driver in Seattle. The Thunderbirds’ offence goes through him. This season, he will also be relied on to be a leader, but he should limit the number of times he tries to do everything by himself because it will not work in the NHL, even for a player as skilled as Cootes.

Riley Patterson, Forward, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

As a right-handed centreman, Riley Patterson is a highly coveted player, and his hockey IQ is one of his best attributes. The most impressive part of his game is his shot. Whether it is a one-timer or a quick wrist shot, Patterson can find the back of the net anytime he is given open space. Last season, he scored 25 goals and 59 points during the regular season, but he added a lot to the Barrie Colts’ playoff run with 12 points in 16 games.

An off-season trade to the Niagara IceDogs will benefit the Canucks’ 2024 Draft pick, as he will get the chance to play with other top players like Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He and 2026 Draft-eligible players Ryan Roobreck and Alexander Hage. Patterson is also still unsigned by the Canucks, with his rights expiring on June 1, so that should be a goal of his this season.

Alexei Medvedev, Goaltender, London Knights (OHL)

Most teams select at least one goaltender during the draft, and in 2025, the Canucks chose Alexei Medvedev from the Memorial Cup Champion London Knights. Medvedev, although not London’s starting goaltender last season and not playing in a single playoff game, produced very respectable numbers as a backup to Austin Elliot. He played 34 games with London, posting a .912 save percentage, a 2.79 goals-against average, and a 22-8-2 record in games that he started.

This season will be big for Medvedev as he will become London’s starting goaltender. The Knights have lost major contributors to their team. Players like Oliver Bonk, Cam Allen, and potentially Sam Dickinson will be leaving the Knights, which will weaken their defence. Medvedev will need to step up in a big way, and it’s up to him to prove he has what it takes to bring his game to the next level.

The Canucks have a lot of talented prospects in the CHL, but these three could help the team in the near future. They will all have massive roles on their teams in 2025-26, and it will be up to them to prove that they are up to the task.