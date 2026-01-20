3 Keys to a Blue Jackets Victory Over the Senators

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a clear path back into the playoff race: keep winning. On the backs of a four-game winning streak, the Blue Jackets have rallied and shown major signs of life, jumping back into the playoff race over the past week in the process.

The locker room is still very much alive and believing. They just need to continue to string wins over this upcoming five-game home stand.

They will face some tough competition over this next week, including multiple playoff-bound teams, but they will have to go through it to keep their hopes alive.

So, as we look ahead to tonight’s game with the Ottawa Senators coming to Columbus, we will look at three keys for the Blue Jackets to walk away with a win tonight.

Apply Pressure on the Forecheck Early

A massive piece to Rick Bowness‘ coaching style is getting players to buy in and physically outplay the opponent for 60 minutes. So far in the Bowness era, the Blue Jackets have physically outworked the teams they have played against, and because of it are 3-0-0.

The second and third lines have been playing excellently lately, but the fourth line has been outstanding in all phases. The line, comprised of Zach Aston-Reese, Brendan Gaunce, and Dmitri Voronkov — the latter was Danton Heinen before a bump to the third line — has been playing phenomenally, scoring two goals in the most recent game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets

However, it has been the Blue Jackets’ buy in to play a full 200-foot game that has landed them these recent wins. Cole Sillinger has been another piece to that puzzle, as he and Kent Johnson have found themselves with a lot more playing time, a reward from Bowness, for playing the brand of hockey that will give the Blue Jackets the best chance to win.

If the Blue Jackets can continue to forecheck well, and apply pressure to a Senators team that has suffered back-to-back overtime losses, they will have the upper hand. The goal tonight, off of three days rest for Columbus, should be to swarm the Senators with pressure all night long.

Merzlikins Needs to Stay Hot in Net

Elvis Merzlikins has been up and down all season long in net, and because of that really lost a lot opportunity to get playing time under former coach Dean Evason. However, under Bowness, Merzlikins has started three of four games.

Bowness has clearly been impressed with Merzlikins’ play, but some people are starting to wonder what happened to Jet Greaves.

Top 15 and bottom 15 goaltenders by goals saved above expected, according to the new expected goals model.

Greaves was ranked ninth for goals saved above expected, and in just about every statistical category, was the main reason Columbus had a chance in most games. However, Bowness is continuing to roll with the hot hand to keep the Blue Jackets alive in the playoff race.

Merzlikins has benefitted greatly from the defensive structure the Blue Jackets have employed under Bowness. They have taken a concerted effort at denying slot opportunities, which was a major sticking point for Bowness in his introductory press conference.

Recent additions back in the lineup, such as Erik Gudbranson, have certainly helped to clog those open lanes for cleaner looks at the net. The Blue Jackets will have to play another great defensive effort in front of Merzlikins to win again tonight.

Give Reimer a Flurry Of Attention

James Reimer played for the first time all season in Ottawa’s last game, a 4-3 overtime loss in Detroit to the Red Wings. He had 34 saves in that effort, and I can only assume the message tonight for Bowness is going to be to swarm the crease and just throw as many pucks at Reimer as possible.

Reimer is 7-9-3 in 19 games all time versus the Blue Jackets, with a 3.28 goals against average and .898 save percentage. His last game against Columbus came as a member of the Red Wings, in a game where he pitched a 4-0 shutout in Columbus.

Sens likely starting the recently signed James Reimer tonight vs. #CBJ. He's played one game this season, Sunday's OT loss at Detroit.



Sens likely starting the recently signed James Reimer tonight vs. Columbus. He's played one game this season, Sunday's OT loss at Detroit. Ottawa goalies have a combined .838 save percentage in the last 11 games.

Columbus’ hot shooting of late and production from all their lines could play a big factor as well. Zach Werenski played one of his worst games of the season in his last showing in Pittsburgh, which could mean he is due to take over tonight with a stellar game.

Gudbranson, an Ottawa native, will also look to have a big game tonight and extend this win streak to five. Currently, the Blue Jackets have the second-longest active winning streak in the NHL, and sit just six points out of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

If the Blue Jackets can score early and shake Reimer’s confidence, they will have a great chance to keep applying the pressure and pull away with a win. They have to control all phases of the game and play a full 60 minutes. The playoff push is on.