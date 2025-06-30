3 Maple Leafs’ Free Agent Targets to Improve the Bottom Six 

Now that the 2025 NHL Draft is in the rearview mirror and there is only a short period of time before free agency opens, NHL teams are preparing to spend millions of dollars on players they want to add to improve their rosters. As for the Toronto Maple Leafs, they have a very interesting offseason ahead. They look to be trying to trade Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade, which could bring back some talent. However, they still need to add to their roster to change the mix of this team.

One of the areas of need is to improve the bottom six—not because they weren’t good, but because general manager Brad Treliving said publicly that he wants to change the DNA of the roster. In order to do that, they need to target players that fit that mold. They need to add grit to the lineup, but also players who can produce a bit of offense. More importantly, they need to make the Maple Leafs harder to play against. So, let’s look at three choices for them this summer.

Anthony Beauvillier

First up, Anthony Beauvillier. He is kind of like an Andrew Mangiapane lite. He can score 20–30 points per season and record 100+ hits. He has been passed around by several NHL teams since his time with the New York Islanders in 2022–23. He has played for the Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, and most recently, the Washington Capitals. Over his career, he has 131 goals and 140 assists for 271 total points. His career high came back in 2022–23 when he scored 40 points in 82 games. He is the type of player that tries his best to play in as many games as he can. He plays a hard game, but also has a bit of offensive upside.

If the Maple Leafs do find a way to bring in Beauvillier, he could find some success on a third line alongside Max Domi and Bobby McMann. They would play a gritty, hard game with a good forecheck, which could lead to a decent amount of points scored for Beauvillier. According to CapWages.com, his projected deal is in the $3.2 million range over three years. If he signs that, the Maple Leafs would be using him on a third line to maximize his value.

Tanner Jeannot

Next up, Tanner Jeannot. The rugged, tough forward from Saskatchewan is someone the Maple Leafs have become more familiar with over the years. When he first broke into the NHL with the Nashville Predators, he seemed to be everyone’s favourite power forward. Unfortunately, after he was dealt to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the infamous deal that saw them almost trade an entire draft class for him, he started to struggle. In his five-year NHL career, he has scored 49 goals and 44 assists for 93 points. His career high came back in 2021–22 with the Predators where he scored 41 points in 81 games and also had 318 hits. If he can find his form with the Maple Leafs, he could score 35 points per season, throw 250+ hits, and potentially even drop his gloves 10+ times.

Tanner Jeannot, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If the Maple Leafs can reach a deal with him, it would be the type of signing that Leafs Nation is excited about. He is a low-risk, high-reward signing. He has the ability to score, hit, and fight, and be a real menace on the fourth line. He would definitely be a player that would change the DNA. He isn’t a Ryan Reaves-type fighter, he is more of a power forward who is willing to fight just about anyone in the NHL. According to CapWages.com, his projected contract is in the neighbourhood of $1.4 million over two years, which is something that the organization can easily afford.

Brandon Tanev

Lastly, the player that everyone in Leafs Nation wanted to see brought in at the 2025 NHL trade deadline—but unfortunately, it didn’t work out. Now that he is a free agent, Brandon Tanev has to be a member of the Maple Leafs. He would be joining his brother Chris Tanev on their childhood favourite team. More importantly, his style of play would fit perfectly within the Maple Leafs’ bottom six. He plays similar to his brother, but as a forward. He gets into lanes and puts his body on the line. He isn’t afraid of anything. He has tenacity, goes hard on the forecheck, and gets under his opponent’s skin. He’s a true fourth-liner who can score 20–25 points and throw 160–200 hits per season.

This signing feels like it is going to happen—and it should. If Treliving could sign both him and Jeannot and insert them on the fourth line with Scott Laughton or even David Kampf, it would make their fourth line very hard to play against. Tanev brings energy, physicality, and locker room chemistry to a team that is looking to make drastic changes to its DNA. According to CapWages.com, his next contract will be in the range of $2.2 million over two years. That contract is not only easily affordable, but would be a steal for the Maple Leafs. Tanev checks a lot of boxes for the Maple Leafs, much like his brother did, so Treliving needs to make this happen.

As we continue to move towards free agency, Leafs Nation is finally getting some answers. This past week, the Maple Leafs have signed both John Tavares and Matthew Knies to extensions. We now know that the Maple Leafs have $14.4 million in projected cap space, and with Marner heading toward the open market, they now have the chance to use that money and make significant changes to the roster