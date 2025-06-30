3 Questions the Rangers Need to Answer as Free Agency Begins

At the time of this writing, NHL Free Agency opens up in two days, and for the New York Rangers, there are still more questions than answers about what this team is going to look like going into next season. For a team that was rumored to be one of the more active ones this offseason, there have been no major moves outside of the Chris Kreider trade to the Anaheim Ducks. With the NHL Draft now done, all the focus shifts to free agency, and for general manager Chris Drury, he still has much to do when it comes to building this team for next season. In this piece, we are going to look at three questions Drury and the Rangers need to answer as free agency begins.

Is K’Andre Miller Getting Traded?

It seemed like a no-brainer that K’Andre Miller was going to get traded this offseason. There were rumors upon rumors that the Rangers felt he was worth more to other teams than he was to them, and that they could get a decent return for him. He is coming off a mediocre season and is a restricted free agent. The Rangers didn’t seem keen on signing him long-term or giving him a two-year deal that would walk him to unrestricted free agency. The only other route was to trade him before he becomes eligible for an offer sheet, but a trade still hasn’t materialized. While a trade could still happen before July 1, it seems more likely that the Rangers and Miller might have to settle for a one-year deal if nothing happens.

K’Andre Miller, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers’ defense has been atrocious for years now, and while there was hope Miller could be part of the solution, he has yet to grow into that top-pairing defenseman. With the free agent market for defense looking thinner than most years, Miller could still fetch a decent return in a trade, but would teams rather offer sheet him and give up a first and third-round pick or would they rather give up other assets for a player that the league knows the Rangers don’t value as much, and they could use that to their advantage. It’s become clear that Drury isn’t going to simply give Miller away in a trade, but now it seems more 50/50 if he stays for next season or is traded away.

Why Hasn’t Will Cuylle Signed a Deal Yet?

Speaking of offer sheets, another name that could receive one is Will Cuylle. He had a breakout season, scoring 20 goals and 45 points, and he was one of the bright spots during a dark season for the team. He is the kind of player that every team would want, as he can score goals, but is also a physical presence as well, and isn’t afraid to get to the dirty areas to make goals happen. It’s no wonder why teams would want to offer sheet him, so the question now is, why hasn’t Drury and Cuylle’s camp come to an agreement on a new deal? If one isn’t made before July 1, there is a good chance that the Rangers could lose him and only receive draft picks in return for a player that seems like a future building block for this franchise.

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, it was reported that, “by inference, 2 years at $3.5 million hasn’t been enough to re-sign Cuylle” (from ‘Rangers GM Chris Drury may have to fend off Will Cuylle offer sheet,’ New York Post, 6/28/25). If that is the case, how high does Drury have to go to secure his services? With all of this information leaking out, rumors of an offer sheet continue to grow, and that is a problem for the Rangers. They can’t afford to lose this player, as he is a key part of what they want this team to play like going forward. What kind of message does it send the rest of the team if you lose Cuylle for only draft picks? This should be Drury’s number one priority heading into free agency because a player like Cuylle rarely becomes available, and teams are going to be chomping at the bit to get their hands on him if he makes it to July 1 without an extension.

Who Will the Rangers Target in Free Agency?

Aside from dealing with their own restricted free agents, the Rangers still have other areas they need to address on their roster going into next season. With this free agent class looking much weaker compared to other years, it’s best for them to try and avoid signing long-term deals with any players. However, there is one name that keeps being brought up that could end up signing with the Rangers. The player is Vladislav Gavrikov, and his name keeps being brought up in regards to the Rangers needing another left-handed defenseman to play with Adam Fox. Gavrikov is the top name on the market, and his style of play could be what this team needs, but with Miller still here, that could complicate the situation. Gavrikov is going to be looking for a long-term deal worth between $6 and $7 million and maybe more. If Miller is still here and the Rangers don’t move off more salary, they won’t be able to sign Gavrikov and might have to run back the same defensive core as this season.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For the forwards, there are plenty of depth options the Rangers could look to add, and one name they have been connected to is Jonathan Drouin. He’s played the last two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche alongside his best friend, Nathan MacKinnon. He had 19 goals and 56 points in 79 games played during the 2023-24 season and followed it up with 11 goals and 37 points in 43 games played this season due to injury. He has proven that he can still be a productive player when given a certain role, and the Rangers could use another winger after the Kreider trade. While they don’t need to sign one, bringing in another veteran to help out the younger players could be beneficial. The Rangers could also be in the market for a third-line center or some depth defensemen, so keep an eye out for that.

This is the time of year that could truly make or break a team going into next season. Last offseason, the Rangers made little changes, and look where it got them this season. While there might not be massive changes to the team, there are still moves to be made and players to be signed. The Rangers are going to be a team to watch over these next few days, as the decisions they make now could impact the team next season and for years to come.