3 Minnesota Frost Players Fans Have Fallen For in 2024-25

The Minnesota Frost’s second season is over halfway through, and their new additions to the lineup from this past offseason have had plenty of time to solidify their spots on the roster. Some have played nearly every game, while others have just played a few. With Valentine’s Day officially here, it’s time to take a look at which of these new players have made their way into Frost fan’s hearts this season.

Of course, last season, there were no names or logos, but this season, there are. It’s important to note that not only have players made their way into the fans’ hearts, but these new names and jerseys have as well. Frost’s jerseys are among the best, and it’s clear the fans love them. Now to the players, and we’ll start with one of their defenders.

Frost’s Thompson Stepping Up

Claire Thompson joined the Frost this season after being selected with the Frost’s first-round pick. She took a year off to finish her medical degree, and if she wasn’t already impressive with her hockey skills and her medical school degree, to make fans love her even more, she’s a great defender and has that shy personality that makes you have to like her. She scored a hat trick on her birthday and has three goals plus 11 assists for 14 points in 17 games this season.

Claire Thompson, Minnesota Frost (Photo by Laurent Corbeil/PWHL)

She has a strong shot, is quite speedy for a defender, and is a team-first player. She doesn’t forget her defensive priorities either, as she attempts to block shots when she can and does what she can to force the puck out away from the goaltenders. Fans love her attitude, and whenever her name gets called over the loudspeaker, she gets a lot of applause.

Frost’s Petrie Strong Scorer

The Frost had several scorers on their roster when they added Dominique Petrie in this past draft. She quickly made an impact with a goal in each of the Frost’s first three games, but then she was injured and missed 11 games. She’s been back for two games, and although she hasn’t gotten back on the scoreboard yet, it isn’t for lack of trying.

Petrie isn’t afraid to shoot the puck, and that’s one of the reasons fans love her, and she can score goals. She has 14 shots in six games played, along with three goals; if she can stay healthy, both of those numbers will likely grow as the season moves along. She’s a fast skater who plays a heads-up game and, again, isn’t afraid to shoot the puck. Hopefully, now that the season is back underway, she’ll get comfortable in the lineup again and start producing, as she has come close but has not converted just yet.

Frost’s Morgan Stood Tall

Now, this name will be for Frost fans who’ve watched all season; Lucy Morgan was called up when Nicole Hensley was injured, and Maddie Rooney was out with an illness. They didn’t think she’d get the call until Hensley went down, and Morgan was put into the net at the very last minute. She did pretty well for a goaltender in her first professional game in a very last-minute decision.

That game ended in a loss, but it wasn’t because of her goaltending. She has the talents and, if given a chance, would likely prove to be a strong backup, but since Hensley and Rooney are already up, it’s hard for her to get a chance with the Frost. Fans liked her when she started, and although she had only played one game, they supported her from the start. She worked hard and didn’t give up regardless of the score, which earned her a spot in fans’ hearts. While it’s unlikely Frost fans will see her again this season, she made her case as the top goaltender to be called upon when needed.

Frost Have Busy Second Half

With the international break over, the second half of the season is underway for the Frost. So far, they’ve started it out with two losses, one in overtime and the other in a lopsided score. They struggled defensively and playing consistently something that has been trouble all season. They need to figure out how to get back on the winning track before they lose too many points, and hopefully, these fan favorites, at least two of the three, can help get them back on the right path.