Blackhawks Roundtable: Donato, Jones, Trades, Bedard, Predictions & More

The Chicago Blackhawks (sans Teuvo Teravainen) and most of the NHL are off for two weeks while the 4 Nations Face-off is underway. This best-on-best tournament is fun and intriguing, but it’s also a long break in the action of the 2024-25 season. Fans miss watching their favorite teams as the competition ramps up in anticipation of playoff hockey.

I know, I know! The Blackhawks aren’t headed to the playoffs. But we can still miss the grind and predictability the regular season provides. That said, it’s a perfect time for a THW roundtable edition! Today Brooke LoFurno, Hunter Crowther, Jim Bay and myself weigh in on some burning questions regarding the Blackhawks while we wait for the break to end.

Let’s start with some trade conversation. There’s definitely been differing viewpoints when it comes to forward Ryan Donato, and whether the Blackhawks should trade him at the deadline or extend him. Some say to trade him now while his value is at its highest, while others think he could be a valuable asset for the Blackhawks moving forward. What do you think about this, and why?

Trade Donato or Re-sign Him?

Brooke: I’m leaning more towards the “re-sign Donato” train. I understand there’s a risk of it being a fluky year, and Chicago wants to clear roster spots for the upcoming prospects. However, as a Chicago White Sox fan, I believe part of their problem (among many others) is continuing to trade away any player that has ever been productive for them.

Ryan Donato has played so well for the Chicago Blackhawks he’s a candidate to be traded for assets at the deadline OR to remain with the team moving forward. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s different sports leagues and teams, but the point stands. I think Donato has proven himself a reliable player to keep around in the short term, and he seems beloved in the room and amongst the fanbase. I understand it’s a business, and if the Blackhawks get a “can’t refuse” trade package for him, then they have to do what they have to do. But if there is interest on both sides to stay, then I think that should be explored.

Jim: I think with any trade, it will be how much they can get for them. I feel that a lot of what we will say and feel about general manager Kyle Davidson will happen at the trade deadline. My personal feeling is that the days of stockpiling draft picks needs to come to an end. Now is the time to target young players that can help the Hawks in the next year or two. Teams that are looking to get to the Stanley Cup should be able to accommodate that, especially for Donato. That four-point game versue Nashville should have increased his trade value.

Hunter: I think the best course of action for the Blackhawks would be to try and re-sign Donato. There’s no doubt he could fetch you a healthy return, maybe even a first or second-round pick if teams are desperate enough. However, any draft pick you acquire won’t be ready to play until 2028, maybe 2029 at the earliest, and you already have a legitimate NHL roster play in your hands. Donato has gone from an occasional healthy scratch to being one of the most productive players on the team. Don’t be so quick to get rid of those types of players.

Gail: I am all for keeping Donato in the fold. The Blackhawks have plenty of draft picks and plenty of young prospects in the system; I’m not sure they need many more at this point.

But what they do need is players that can immediately make an impact at the NHL level. Players to complement the existing new core of Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Landon Slaggert, etc. Donato is already doing just that. He’s a known entity that is doing his job very well right now. That’s pretty much a guarantee, whereas another draft pick or even a trade for another NHL player isn’t.

Another key is that Donato plays the same way wherever he is in the lineup. On an improved Blackhawks’ team, he would still play hard, set an good example, and be doing all those little things right on the third or fourth line, instead of the top line where he finds himself right now.

Just re-sign him already, and slap on “A” on his sweater while you’re at it!

While we’re on the subject of trades, let’s touch on the defensive side of things. It’s a VERY debated topic, so we might as well address it. People either love or hate the presence of defenseman Seth Jones on this roster. Now that the salary cap is going way up, Jones’ ginormous contract might not be that hard to move after all. So what do you say?! Do you want to see him dealt, or do you think the Blackhawks should keep him around?

Yay or Nay on Jones Trade?

Brooke: With Jones, I don’t see the need to trade him. If the Blackhawks were significantly salary cap-strapped, then I might have a different viewpoint. But his contract is not concerning, and I do think they need an established defenseman on their blue line. Right now, the Blackhawks future defense looks promising with Artyom Levshunov, Kevin Korchinski, Nolan Allan, etc, but there is still a lot of development to be had, and it might be beneficial to keep a “proven” Jones on the roster.

Again, if the Blackhawks get a “can’t refuse” package for Jones, and he chooses to move on, that is different.

Jim: As far as Jones, its the same thing but I think he would draw less interest as there is more defensive liability with him. The Hawks are in the driver’s seat with these two players (Jones and Donato) and they do not need to take just anything to get them off their roster/salary cap.

The Hawks should just hang back, see if there is a really good trade offer and take it. If not, keep them.

Hunter: I hate to say it … but it’s time to trade Jones. I say this as someone who for the last three years has yelled from the rooftops that Jones is a better player than he’s given credit for, and that he’s been put in an impossible position to succeed. Now that the salary cap is increasing by quite a bit, there’s more room to maneuver a potential trade, and Jones’ $9.5 million salary doesn’t seem so bad.

Controversy has surrounded defenseman Seth Jones in all the time he’s been in Chicago. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That being said, it’s sad how his time in Chicago has played out. Wherever he goes, there will be a surge of “Is Jones the comeback player of the year?” narratives. What a shame.

Gail: I honestly don’t think the Blackhawks’ blue line is in a position to part with Jones just yet. He’s an established defenseman that eats up tons of minutes in all situations. He’s actually a VERY GOOD all-around defenseman. Not worth $9.5 million, but because of that fans tend to undervalue the contributions he makes on the ice.

Without Jones, a lot of pressure would be put on a very young defensive corps, long before they’re ready to take on that responsibility. But the 30-year-old has a full no-movement clause, so the decision is really in his hands. If he wants to stay, the organization should keep him.

But if he wants to go, that’s a whole different story. If he’s not going to be fully bought in to the rebuild, the Blackhawks should do whatever they can to facilitate a trade.

Blackhawks’ young superstar Connor Bedard had a relatively slow start to the season, registering only four goals and 17 points in the first two months of the campaign. Since then, he’s contributed 12 goals and 32 points through December, January and four contests in February.

All in all, Bedard’s 49 points through 55 games equates to a .89 points-per-game pace. Barring injury, what is your prediction on how many points Bedard will accumulate by the end of the 2024-25 campaign?

Bedard Final Points Prediction

Brooke: I’m usually never right when it comes to point predictions. But barring injury, I predict that Bedard will finish the season with 82 points. It’s a 21-point increase from his point total last year (61 points). Obviously, Bedard missed 14 games last season with a broken jaw, so he could’ve been close to or exceeded the 80-point mark if not for that. So, I will say 82 because I think it’s a safe bet he’ll reach that, but the possibilities are usually endless with him, so we’ll see!

Jim: One of things I hope Bedard and the Hawks embrace about his play is the amount of assists he’s been generating. Everyone, I think Bedard included, feels that he needs to score goals in order to live up to expectations and that is not the case. I think 80 points is realistic and if he embraces the fact that assists are ok, he could hit 90.

It’s fun to predict how many points Connor Bedard will have at the end of his sophomore season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

My son asked me a question a couple of months ago if Bedard turned out to be a Nikita Kucherov type player, (way more assists than goals) would that make him a bust? My answer is no, especially if it meant the Blackhawks won another Stanley Cup. I know they are at different parts of their career, but Kucherov has two Stanley Cups and Connor McDavid has ?????.

Hunter: I came into the season saying Bedard would eclipse 100 points … so it’s fair to say, I was off by quite a bit. However, he’s on pace for 73, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a few offensive outbursts that push him beyond the 75-point mark, an impressive accomplishment for any player who is still 19 years old. We’re not sure who the Blackhawks will move ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, and who Bedard plays with will obviously impact his production. With all that said, I’m going to guess that he finishes with 76 points – the fourth most for a 19-year-old in the 2000s.

Gail: Bedard has really gotten into a groove of late, and I see that continuing. Now that the Blackhawks (under head coach Anders Sorensen) are using a much more offensively aggressive system, that has certainly been in Bedard’s favor. He also has more consistent linemates than when former head coach Luke Richardson was jumbling the lines on almost a nightly basis.

Jim makes a good point in that Bedard has learned how to be a playmaker versus just a pure goal-scorer. But I think the goals are going to start picking up as well. I don’t know why, but 79 points has popped into my head and I can’t shake it. So I’ll go with 79 points for Bedard by the end of the season!

It’s been yet another rough season for the Blackhawks. They didn’t improve as they were supposed to based on their offseason additions, and they currently sit in 31st place in the league with a record of 17-31-7 for 41 points. Yet there’s still 27 games left in the season. Blackhawks fans need some optimism, and something to look forward to down the stretch.

That said, what are you most looking forward to for the rest of the Blackhawks’ campaign?

The Rest of the Blackhawks’ Season: What to Look Forward To

Brooke: Beyond more prospect arrivals, I’m looking forward to also seeing the continued development of the players currently on the team. I am excited to see more of Nazar, Slaggert, Ethan Del Mastro (if he is recalled back to Chicago after the break), Allan, Louis Crevier, and of course, Bedard. The prospects have been making positive strides on the team and have made the team more intriguing. I’m looking forward to seeing what new heights they can reach.

Jim: For the rest of the season, I will be looking at how the team reacts to the coaching staff. If they do not make some significant gains, I would expect someone new behind the bench.

I’m also curious to see how Bedard comes out of the break, especially after the heaps of criticism he received just prior to the 4 Nations.

Finally, I’m interested to see what prospects might be getting a longer look at the NHL level.

Hunter: This answer might have already been given, but the No. 1 thing I’m most looking forward to is watching Nazar develop. After tearing it up with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, scoring 24 points in 21 games, he’s had some flashes with the big club, scoring four goals and 10 points in 26 games. The scoring will come, but there’s moments where he makes the smart play in his own end, or makes the safe pass instead of trying to force something. I’m really excited to see how he looks the rest of the season.

The development of the young prospects, including Frank Nazar, is definitely a reason to watch the Chicago Blackhawks for the rest of the season. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gail: I’m looking forward to seeing the prospects that will likely be coming to the Blackhawks as soon as their junior seasons are over. It’s always fun to get a sneak peek at these guys as they get a taste of the NHL before training camp the following year.

But mostly I just can’t wait until the Blackhawks win three games in a row again. The fact that this has only happened once so far this season (in mid-December) is a tough pill to swallow. But I see a winning streak or two coming in the Blackhawks’ future. They’ve had enough close losses that the hockey gods just have to smile in their favor!

Finally, the Blackhawks went into the break with some momentum, having earned four out of a possible six points in their last three games (a win over the Nashville Predators plus an overtime loss and a shootout loss to the Edmonton Oilers and the St. Louis Blues, respectively). They also tallied 14 cumulative goals in said three contests.

When play continues, the team will have four more contests in February: at the Columbus Blue Jackets (Feb. 22), versus the Toronto Maple Leafs (Feb. 23), at the Utah Hockey Club (Feb. 25), and at the Vegas Golden Knights (Feb. 27). What are your thoughts and predictions on these four games?

Predictions on Blackhawks’ Last 4 Games in February

Brooke: The Blackhawks are unpredictable, but I will predict three out of a possible eight points. I think they could surprise, as they have beaten Vegas this season, but I’m staying on the safe side of three points.

Jim: Tough four games; three on the road and the home game is against Toronto. I’m hoping they go 2-2, but realistically if they won one of these four, that would not be so bad.

How many more games will the Chicago Blackhawks win in February (Photo by ?Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hunter: Always the optimist, I can see the Hawks splitting their next four games. I’ll say they: beat the Blue Jackets, lose to the Leafs, defeat Utah HC then lose – in overtime – to the Golden Knights. Five out of a possible eight points? I’ll take it.

Gail: It looks like me and Hunter are playing the optimist card! I’m going with five points as well. Two wins (Columbus and then Toronto at home) and an overtime loss for a point (not sure who; probably Vegas).

Let’s go!!!

Thanks for reading as we tackled some Blackhawks’ thoughts to keep us busy during the break! The team starts practicing again on Tuesday, Feb. 18, before their game that Saturday against the Blue Jackets. Can Bedard and the Hawks keep up the pace they had before the break? Who will be traded in the next month? What will you be looking forward to down the stretch? And just how many wins can the Hawks procure?

These questions and more will be answered soon enough.