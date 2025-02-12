4 Nations Face-Off Gives Connor Bedard a Much-Needed Break

When the idea of the 4 Nations Face-Off was developed and rosters were being assembled, many Chicago Blackhawks fans wondered if their young phenom, Connor Bedard, would be included in Team Canada’s roster. Many thought it would be a great idea for him to play in such a prestigious international competition alongside such talents as Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

But it was not to be as Team Canada went in another direction. However, this decision, in the long run, will be a good thing for the 19-year-old, who has had some ups and downs in season two of his NHL career.

I thought playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off would have been the ideal way to go for his development. But after seeing how the first half of the season unfolded, and the recent criticism he faced from analysts, getting this two-week break from game action is in his best interests right now.

Handling Criticism

In recent weeks, Bedard has been getting some criticism from network analysts for what they perceive as flaws in his game. On a nationally televised game on Feb. 1 against the Florida Panthers, ABC/ESPN analyst Mark Messier commented that Bedard was being “soft on the puck” on one of the Panthers’ goals, even going as far as to say that he should be spending some time on the bench.

Then, on Feb. 5, during a nationally televised game against the Edmonton Oilers, Bedard drew criticism of his play from TNT analysts Paul Bissonnette and Anson Carter. While Bissonnette accurately described issues during the game, he had to make one final dramatic statement at the end, declaring that this (the NHL) “is not pond hockey.”

Bedard did outwardly take the criticism well, telling Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, “I’m not going to be butthurt if someone says I made a bad play. It’s their job.”

However, after the way the season has played out, combined with the recent criticism on national television, the 4 Nations Face-Off and the break could not have come at a better time.

Rest? and Recharge

The idea of Bedard getting some “rest” will be relevant to what we think that actually looks like. Bedard, a well-known rink rat, will probably spend just about every day he can on ice, whether he has teammates with him or not, until actual NHL practices are allowed to begin on Feb. 18. While a short physical rest for a well-conditioned 19-year-old is welcomed, the two weeks will give him a nice mental break.

Getting away from the rink is not a bad thing either, as he has made some travel plans and was recently spotted attending a Utah Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns game recently. Taking a break from harsh Chicago winters is also a good strategy to get oneself back on track.

For Bedard and other members of the Blackhawks, getting away from the grind of games, travel, and media appearances should allow them to decompress and refocus, especially for someone like Bedard, who just faced some harsh criticism on a national scale. This will also allow him and the coaching staff to do a deeper dive into his play this season, giving him some areas that he can focus on improving for the rest of the season.

What to Expect From Bedard the Rest of the Way

Bedard did get off to a slow start to the season, and his defensive metrics have not been very good. However, the reality is he has found more consistency in his game. Since breaking a 12-game goalless string against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 27, he has produced at a point-per-game rate, with 34 points in his last 34 games. He currently sits at 49 points with 16 goals and 33 assists through 55 games. While he is not scoring goals that the fans, and even himself expect, he has learned in recent games how to help his team offensively without scoring goals.

The reality for Bedard for the rest of the season may come from what the Blackhawks organization does at the trade deadline. It is possible that some of the veterans could be shipped off to contending teams. That may not bode well for Bedard’s overall production. However, it is also possible that some of the trades could involve prospects or younger players that would allow him to establish some chemistry and carry over to next season. No matter how talented he is, his personal success and the team’s success will be dependent on getting other talented players on the roster.

In the end, Bedard being left off the roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off is not a big deal. Team Canada has a long history of leaving young players off their roster, including Sidney Crosby in 2006. The bigger goal and decision may come in assembling the roster for the 2026 Olympics. In the meantime, Bedard could use this time to refresh and recharge to make a significant impact for the Blackhawks for the rest of the season.