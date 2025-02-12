Oilers: 8 Top-Six Forward Trade Targets Heading Into Deadline

The Edmonton Oilers are a team that, despite having a boatload of talent, have plenty of areas they’d like to improve before the playoffs get underway. Addressing all these areas won’t be possible due to the salary cap, but they are expected to make at least one move ahead of the trade deadline in order to put them over the edge.

While some would like to see an upgrade on the blue line or in between the pipes, there are many who point to the disappointing seasons of Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson as an indication that general manager (GM) Stan Bowman should instead be looking for a scoring winger. With that said, here are some that may be of interest to the Oilers.

Mikko Rantanen

Despite being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in a blockbuster deal less than a month ago, there is talk from some of the NHL’s top insiders that Mikko Rantanen could be on the move once again ahead of the trade deadline. The reasoning is that the Canes aren’t sure they can re-sign him, which makes the trade to acquire him in the first place rather puzzling.

Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

If Rantanen is available, the Oilers should be all over it. The 28-year-old had half of his salary covered by the Chicago Blackhawks, meaning that any team he goes to would be taking on just a $4.625 million cap hit. That is an absolute bargain for a player that has recorded north of 100 points in each of the past two seasons.

Do the Oilers have what it takes to acquire Rantanen? That remains to be seen. At the very least, it’s worth checking in, and parting ways with prospect Matt Savoie and a 2026 first-round pick may be enough to get the ball rolling.

Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins are outside the playoff picture, and if that remains up until the deadline, there is some serious speculation that Brad Marchand could be moved. One of the teams who are reportedly interested in adding him is the Oilers, and boy would it solidify their Stanley Cup chances.

Marchand is in the final year of his contract, which has resulted in speculation regarding his future. The 36-year-old, while not as elite of a player as he once was, still has plenty of game left. Through 57 games this season, he’s notched 20 goals and 44 points. Much like Rantanen, he wouldn’t come cheap, though making Savoie available may be enough to pry Marchand from the Bruins.

Ryan Donato

Here’s where we get into the more realistic candidates. While Rantanen would be an elite pickup, the Oilers may not have the assets it takes to acquire him. A player like Ryan Donato, however, they may very well be able to grab from the Blackhawks.

Donato, who is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), is having his best season to date, scoring 19 goals and 37 points in 53 games. He can play several positions up front and carries a cap hit of just $2 million, making him an extremely reasonable fit for the Oilers from a dollar perspective. As far as a return is concerned, he likely wouldn’t cost more than a second rounder, which the Oilers have in each of the next three drafts.

Kyle Palmieri

Some fans have concerns about the age of the Oilers, which may have them hesitant about going out and trading for 34-year-old Kyle Palmieri. The pending UFA will attract interest from several teams, however, if the New York Islanders continue to remain outside the playoff picture come the deadline.

While Palmieri doesn’t bring a ton of speed, he’s still very productive offensively. He hit the 30-goal mark for the second time in his career in 2023-24, and has put up a solid 16 goals and 37 points in 55 games this season. He would serve as a solid fit on the Oilers’ second line alongside Leon Draisaitl. Much like Donato, he wouldn’t cost anything more than a second-round pick at this point in his career.

Brock Nelson

Though Brock Nelson has played centre for the vast majority of his career, the Oilers could have interest in bringing him in as a left winger to play with Draisaitl. The 33-year-old has been one of the most discussed pending UFAs all season long, and for good reason. He’s scored north of 30 goals in each of the past three seasons.

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nelson’s numbers are down in 2024-25 by his standards, though he still has a respectable 17 goals and 35 points through 55 games. He’s a player every team in the league would love to have, though there’s been chatter as of late that the Islanders are hoping to sign him to an extension, which has resulted in him falling lower on this list. Nelson would be more expensive than Donato and Palmieri, likely requiring a first-rounder at minimum. Perhaps a first along with a mid-round pick is enough to get the job done.

Yanni Gourde

Like Nelson, Yanni Gourde has spent the majority of his season playing down the middle, but one would imagine he’d be more than happy to move to the wing in order to try and win his third Stanley Cup. The Oilers would give him a great opportunity to do so, and he would add yet another feisty presence to their lineup.

Gourde is currently on the injured reserve due to hernia surgery, and may not be back before the trade deadline. That could scare teams off, though his championship pedigree should garner him some interest. There are better options available, but adding him would still make the Oilers a stronger team. What does make Gourde nice is that he would come cheap, with a fifth or sixth-round selection likely getting the job done.

Brandon Tanev

Another Seattle Kraken forward who could be on the move is Brandon Tanev. He may not be thought of as much in terms of being a scoring winger, but rather a bottom-six option who provides a ton of energy thanks to his physicality and incredible speed.

Tanev has shown some offensive touch in the past, however, having scored 16 goals and 33 points during the 2022-23 season with the Kraken. At the very least, he would be an upgrade over the Oilers’ bottom-six forward group, and would make them an even more difficult team to go up against in the playoffs. In large part due to his speed, Tanev is a hot commodity, which may mean the Oilers would have to part ways with a second-round pick to acquire him.

Gustav Nyquist

After an incredible 23-goal, 75-point outing in 2023-24, Gustav Nyquist’s numbers have slowed down for the Nashville Predators this season. The 35-year-old, like many on the Preds roster, has disappointed with just nine goals and 20 points through 53 games.

Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite the down season, Nyquist has proven to be a solid offensive contributor throughout his 837-game career. He too is a pending UFA, and carries a cap hit of just $3.185 million. He would likely come cheap, which bodes well for an Oilers team that doesn’t have a ton of prospects in the cupboard. Much like Gourde, a mid-round pick should get the job done.

Joel Armia

Joel Armia is similar to Brandon Tanev in that he may not be thought of as a scoring winger, but he has proven that he can contribute. The 31-year-old scored a career-high 17 goals in just 66 games with the Montreal Canadiens in 2023-24, and is having himself another solid season with 10 goals and 24 points through 56 outings.

Armia has a lethal shot, and is also very responsible defensively. Yet another pending UFA, he too is affordable with a cap hit of just $3.4 million. He won’t by any means be at the top of the Oilers’ list, but isn’t a bad option if they aren’t able to land some of the names mentioned above. Considering he was available for free on waivers early in 2023-24, the Habs would likely be fine with a fifth or sixth-round pick in return.

Plenty of Players Available

If the Oilers do decide to look for a winger rather than improving their backend or goaltending, this list is proof that there are many players available. Bowman and his staff have some tricky decisions to make, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see at least one of the players mentioned above wearing Oilers colours in less than a month’s time.