NHL Rumors: McCann, Kraken, Jets, Schenn, Rantanen Trade

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Winnipeg Jets are looking to make their team better, and an option might have become available out of Seattle. Meanwhile, one team is already being linked to Brayden Schenn of the St. Louis Blues. Finally, could the Carolina Hurricanes trade Mikko Rantanen if they can’t get him signed to an extension?

Could the Jets Go After Jared McCann?

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel spoke with TSN’s John Lu and was asked what the team might be looking for or going after at the trade deadline. Arniel suggested the Jets weren’t approaching the deadline with the feeling they had to do something, but he noted, “…knowing Chevy that if, like I mentioned, if we can, you know, help with our depth, or even whatever this scenario it might end up being. If it makes us a better hockey club to give us a chance to win the cup, that’s what we’re after.”

Rumors popped up on Tuesday about the availability of Jared McCann. He is a player in his prime, a good scorer, and a two-way center who has struggled a bit this season. Jacob Stoller of Sportsnet wrote, “‘I’m hearing Jared McCann could be made available before the deadline. McCann is a versatile scoring forward that can kill penalties and play center if needed. The 28-yr-old carries a $5M AAV until the end of the ’26-27 season Would make a lot of sense for the Jets.”

It’s not clear what the Kraken might be looking for in a trade like that, but there will be teams after McCann if he is officially available.

Could Brayden Schenn Be a Fit for the Vegas Golden Knights?

The Vegas Golden Knights have emerged as a potential trade destination for St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn, according to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On his 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman noted that GM Doug Armstrong is reportedly open to making significant roster changes, and Schenn could be on the move if the right return is out there. He wondered if the Golden Knights might step up.

“I don’t know if they have what St. Louis wants, but the team that immediately jumped into my mind was Vegas,” said Friedman. “Vegas really jumped in my mind because Brayden Schenn played for [Golden Knights GM] Kelly McCrimmon in the Western Hockey League. And you don’t underestimate Kelly McCrimmon — when he decides he wants someone, he will do what it takes to try and get that person.”

Friedman noted that the Blues would likely set a high asking price for Schenn. It’s not clear if they’d be willing to pay the price to bring in Schenn for another playoff push.

Might the Hurricanes Try to Flip Rantanen in a Trade?

When asked if there was a chance the Carolina Hurricanes might consider trading the struggling Mikko Rantanen if the team can’t sign him to a contract extension before the trade deadline, Friedman said they “absolutely could.”

Saying a trade is not impossible, the NHL insider said, “You know that front office. If they didn’t think they could sign him, they would do it.” Friedman thinks the Hurricanes will make Rantanen a big offer despite his tough start and being snake bitten since arriving with the team. “It’s early, and they’ve got time, especially over the break to sort this out.”

Friedman said Rantanen might be in a little bit of shock and he’s not sure he wants to commit to the team after just getting there. If things don’t change in just under a month, Rantanen’s name could be out there again.