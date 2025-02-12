Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Haymes, Clifford & Reaves

As the 4 Nations Face-Off kicks off tonight with Canada facing Sweden at 8 PM, I’ll dive into a few key pieces of news, including the latest in the realm of the Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumours. I’ll first discuss William Nylander and where he might fit into tonight’s lineup against Canada. Next, I’ll highlight a young prospect that the Maple Leafs are reportedly eyeing. Finally, I’ll look at one of the oldest players in the Toronto organization, who is physically toiling with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies but remains fully engaged in his craft.

The 4 Nations Face-Off, running from February 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, brings together NHL stars from Finland, Sweden, Canada, and the United States for a round-robin tournament. Each team’s roster will include 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goalies. The tournament will mark the NHL’s first best-on-best competition since Toronto’s World Cup of Hockey 2016. It should produce some good hockey.

Before the tourney starts, I wish no significant injuries to befall anyone on any team. There’s always a risk of something upsetting the apple cart for a team seeking the postseason this season.

Item One: Nylander Joins Zibanejad and Rakell on Sweden’s Top Line for 4 Nations Face-Off

Tonight, Maple Leafs fans should be fully involved in the game when forward William Nylander (Sweden) takes to the ice against Mitch Marner (Canada). Nylander has been practicing on Team Sweden’s first line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Rickard Rakell. This threesome could become a dynamic offensive group with Nylander’s elite goal-scoring, Zibanejad’s playmaking, and Rakell’s consistent offensive ability.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Although Zibanejad has had a down season by his standards, he’s scored 37 points in 55 games for the New York Rangers. The chance to play alongside Nylander could spark his game. Rakell has been a surprise this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, with 48 points. He’s a versatile forward with a strong shot.

Nylander has shared his excitement about playing with Zibanejad. He’s done well in international play, and I remember the offseason after his protracted contract negotiations. He looked strong playing for Team Sweden during that offseason after he struggled with the Maple Leafs, and it turned around his game. He was named an alternate captain for Team Sweden for the 4 Nations and could have a similar tournament.

Nylander is second in the NHL with 33 goals on the season, and his scoring looks to be an essential component of any Team Sweden success over the next week or so. Sweden’s coach, Sam Hallam, has already shown confidence in Nylander’s ability to lead the team. That might mean he’ll be featured in the offense with different linemates throughout the tournament.

Item Two: Toronto Maple Leafs Eye College Free Agent Luke Haymes

The Maple Leafs are reportedly ready to target a young, undrafted college free agent. That’s Dartmouth forward Luke Haymes. Haymes is not new to Maple Leafs fans. He attended the team’s development camp in July 2023 and has spent the last three seasons with Dartmouth. He also spent a year playing juniors on Vancouver Island with the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) Cowichan Valley Capitals.

With his impressive college performance, several teams are now interested in signing the 22-year-old. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that Haymes has gained attention. Some NHL teams see a chance to bring him into their system, so don’t be surprised if the Maple Leafs sign the youngster. He might be a valuable addition and has shown promise as an NCAA player.

Item Two: Physicality in the Pipeline: The Marlies and Fisticuffs

As I noted yesterday, the Marlies did not have a winning series of games on the weekend. However, the team showed a notable increase in its physicality, which is a shift from their usually more passive style. Despite a lack of offensive fireworks, with no player registering more than a single point in the two-game series, the Marlies were involved in four fights.

The weekend’s most dramatic moment came early in the first game when aging veteran Kyle Clifford and Laval’s Vincent Arseneau dropped the gloves. Clifford quickly got the upper hand, knocking Arseneau out cold. Arseneau had to be assisted off the ice. In a league that once thrived on fighting, this moment set the tone for the rest of the weekend, with fights continuing to unfold.

Kyle Clifford, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At 6-foot-7, rookie Cade Webber had his first pro fight against Laval’s Jared Davidson, though the bout lacked much action. The second game saw even more action, with Zach Solow and Florian Xhekaj going toe-to-toe before Zack Hayes learned that challenging Clifford wasn’t a winning move. He ended up flat on the ice after another devastating knockout.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Marlies’ recent emphasis on physicality, with Clifford playing a key role, raises an interesting question about Ryan Reaves’ future with the Maple Leafs. Could the Marlies’ increased physicality signal a shift in the Maple Leafs approach that might impact the team’s enforcer role?

Given Reaves’ limited playing time this season, could Clifford, with his extensive NHL experience, step in and take over that tough-guy role if Reaves’ presence seems redundant or too costly? Perhaps it’s nothing, but could it be a storyline to watch as the season progresses?

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]