Islanders Trading Noah Dobson Will Cost Them Long Term

Noah Dobson’s name has recently come up in trade rumors. Whether he’s actually on the trade block is up for debate, but it does raise an interesting question about the defenseman: Is he a part of the New York Islanders’ long-term plans? Based on reports, if the Islanders receive an offer that will upgrade their forward unit, they would be willing to move out Dobson.

At the moment, it seems unlikely Dobson will be traded. But if he is, it would be a win for head coach Patrick Roy and the system he likes to run. Likewise, a trade would reflect how general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello wants to build his defense and the Islanders as a team.

Trading Dobson would be a good move for a certain generation of fans who like to see defensemen defend first and score second. However, moving him would be costly in the long run.

Why Roy Wins a Dobson Deal

Dobson doesn’t fit into Roy’s defensive system. It’s not a coincidence that his production dropped in the second half of last season and hasn’t been the same since Lane Lambert was fired and Roy was hired in the middle of 2023-24. He’s also seen his role decrease from the number one defenseman to part of the top four.

Roy likes his defensemen to play structured and disciplined in all three zones. If needed, the defensemen can help out the offense, but that’s not their goal. Isaiah George, despite his potential, struggled defensively, and Roy limited his role before he was sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Dobson doesn’t fit the defensive mold the Islanders are playing, either.

If Roy must choose between Dobson and Alexander Romanov, Romanov is the one he would like to build his system around. It’s why moving Dobson would be the best-case scenario for Roy and Lamoriello. Dobson would fetch a nice return on the trade market, and the Islanders could then build the defense in their vision.

Lamoriello Could Build a “Throwback” Defense

When the Islanders reached the Stanley Cup Semifinal in 2020 and 2021, they had a defensive unit that couldn’t score. In those two seasons, the unit combined for 43 goals. It didn’t matter because they could shut down any offense in the league. Sure, head coach Barry Trotz was responsible for turning the defense into a strength, but the team was built on three great pairings.

Lamoriello loves scoring – and he will try to add offense – but building a defense like the Islanders had a few seasons back would be his ideal. It’s what he did for decades with the New Jersey Devils. He wants his teams to win from the net out and by controlling low-scoring games. Trading Dobson allows him to pivot and build around Romanov and other stay-at-home options, not two-way players.

Why Moving On From Dobson is a Bad Move

Dobson somehow became the lightning rod for Islanders fans. Even with 4.5 defensive point shares in 2023-24 and 5.6 defensive point shares this season, he is still seen as a liability (blocking only 81 shots and having a minus-8 rating this season can do that). Even if some fans can’t stand him, he’s a talented skater who can step up on the defensive end when needed. It’s a bad idea to give up on him now as he enters his prime.

The skilled defensemen in the league take time to develop. Quinn Hughes needed years to refine his game and become a Norris Trophy winner, while Evan Bouchard has only recently fixed his play on the defensive end of the ice. Dobson isn’t in the same tier as those two, making him a frustrating player for fans to rally behind, but he’s a playmaker who also defends when needed. He needs time to develop, and at 25 years old, he’s just starting to hit his stride.

If Lamoriello decided to flip Dobson for a forward in a one-for-one deal, the Islanders could add Brock Boeser or Dylan Cozens to their lineup, but they would also be giving the other team a great defenseman for years to come. The Islanders traded Devon Toews to the Colorado Avalanche just as he was entering his prime, and it’s tough to acknowledge what he’s become and how integral he was to the Avalanche’s Cup run in 2022. Dobson could become the next defenseman who does that.