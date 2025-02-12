Flames News & Rumours: Tanev, Kylington, Andersson & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, both Chris Tanev and Oliver Kylington made their returns to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the first time just two days apart. In other news, Rasmus Andersson will officially be the lone Flame to represent the organization at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Last, but not least, the Flames recently recalled defenceman Ilya Solovyov and forward Dryden Hunt from the American Hockey League (AHL).

Tanev & Kylington Return to Calgary

Just over a week ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs paid a visit to the Saddledome. It marked the first time Chris Tanev returned to Calgary since being traded to the Dallas Stars ahead of the 2024 Trade Deadline. The 35-year-old received a lengthy tribute video, and wound up logging 22:38 in ice time with five blocked shots in what was a 6-3 win for the Maple Leafs.

Tanev, who signed a six-year deal with the Maple Leafs last offseason, has continued to be a shutdown presence in Toronto. Through 54 games, he has a goal and 14 points, while being tied for second amongst all NHLers with 148 blocked shots.

Two nights later, Kylington made his return to Calgary for the first time since departing in free agency and joining the Colorado Avalanche. It marked just the ninth game of the season for the 27-year-old, who had been on the injured reserve for a lengthy time prior with an upper-body ailment. He logged 13:27 in a game which the Avalanche won 4-2.

Chris Tanev, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kylington hasn’t had the start he was hoping for in Colorado, as he’s missed a large portion of the season due to his injury while also sitting numerous times as a healthy scratch. He’s managed just a goal and an assist so far in 2024-25, and his NHL future after this season is beginning to look rather bleak.

Andersson Lone Flames Representative at 4 Nations Face-Off

The Flames had several players hopeful to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off, including Mikael Backlund and MacKenzie Weegar. Ultimately, however, it was only Rasmus Andersson who got the call, as he will be representing Sweden in the brand-new event.

Andersson has played a huge role for the Flames this season, averaging more than 24 minutes of ice time through his first 55 games. Despite his big role in Calgary, however, it doesn’t look like he’ll be relied upon nearly as heavily for Sweden, if at all. The 28-year-old was skating as their seventh defenceman yesterday ahead of tonight’s opening game against Canada.

Hunt & Solovyov Make Season Debuts

Prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, both Ilya Solovyov and Dryden Hunt were called up from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Calgary Wranglers and both played in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken. Solovyov played 19:24 in the outing, while Hunt suited up for 12:33. Both players have been integral parts of the Wranglers’ success this season.

Both were reassigned to the Wranglers for the 4 Nations break, though the expectation is that they will be back afterward. In a corresponding move, Clark Bishop, who wound up suiting up for six games with the Flames, was reassigned to the AHL where he will continue to captain the Wranglers.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

Due to a three-game losing streak, the Flames have entered the 4 Nations Face-Off break three points behind the Vancouver Canucks for a wild-card position. They are out of action until Sunday, Feb. 23, where they will have a good shot at snapping their current skid against the lowly San Jose Sharks. The following week will see them head on a daunting six-game road trip where they will play the Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Dallas Stars.

The Flames have 27 games remaining in the regular season, as do the Canucks. What was beginning to look like a real shot at a playoff berth for the Flames could be dictated by their post-bread road trip.