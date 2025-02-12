Utah HC: Dylan Guenther’s Return Sparks Success Ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Utah Hockey Club forward Dylan Guenther has been a key contributor as of late. During the 21-year-old’s 12-game absence with a lower-body injury, Utah posted a 4-6-2 record.

When he is in the lineup, Utah holds a 20-17-7 record. Furthermore, the team has three of its past four games thanks to Guenther’s back-to-back game-winning goals in overtime on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6. How valuable has the 20-goal scorer been to Utah’s success this season? Let’s take a look.

Guenther’s Guiding Light in the Clutch

The Arizona Coyotes’ 2021 first-round pick’s five game-winning goals tie for the team’s best with forward Barrett Hayton. These five markers tie Guenther and Hayton for fifth-best in the NHL in game-winning goals. Guenther is also the second-youngest player in the league’s top five for game-winning goals. (He is several months older than Carolina Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake, who has five game-winning goals and is also 21.)

Dylan Guenther, Utah Hockey Club (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

If that wasn’t enough, Guenther’s three overtime goals slot him for second best in the NHL. The right-shooter has netted eight power-play goals, which leads Utah in that category. Yes, he has done all this despite missing more than 10 games this season.

Guenther Becoming One of the NHL’s Best Snipers

The 6-foot-1, 191-pounder’s 16.5 shooting percentage (S%) ranks third-best on Utah behind defensemen Vladislav Kolyachonok (who had 12 shots for Utah) and forward Jack McBain (who has fewer than half of Guenther’s total shots.) His S% places him in the NHL’s 79th percentile.

In comparison to Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who leads in the league in goals with 40, Guenther’s 42.9 S% from the middle slot area ranks above the NHL’s average. In addition, it doubles Draisaitl’s 21 S% from the same area. Here’s a better look at the shooting percentages between both players in the offensive zone:

Dylan Guenther’s shooting percentages in the offensive zone compared to Lion Draisaitl. Via NHL EDGE

While Draisaitl’s 6-foot-2, 209-pound stature makes him more of a net-front-presence scorer, Guenther’s dominance in the middle slot area and comparative S% around the in-tight areas of the goal are surprising. Being remotely close to a 50 S% from the middle slot area is impressive for any player, never mind someone as young as him.

To go along with career-best S%, Guenther possesses a quick release: While he hasn’t touched the 90-100 mile per hour (mph) shot speed, he sits in the 97th percentile for 80-90 mph shots in the league. For shots that fall in the 70-80 mph category, he ranks in the 95th percentile in the NHL.

Twenty goals in 44 games may not be the most impressive, but he’s yet to play a full NHL season. After a near point-per-game pace with the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners in 29 games last season, Guenther spent the remainder of the season with the Coyotes. In Arizona’s last four games, he accumulated eight points, ending with 35 points in 45 games. Currently, he is on pace to finish with 32 goals and 33 assists for 65 points in 70 games.

Guenther’s Complete Package

Guenther’s plus-5 rating places him tied for third-best on Utah. Head coachAndré Tourigny has praised Guenther for his defensive stick, and he can be seen on the penalty kill periodically.

“He’s a really good player for us,” Tourigny said after Utah’s win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 6. “He will bring some energy, some shooting, some playmaking.”

His 21 assists, 12 of which are primary, give him 41 points in 44 games this season. Guenther’s doing all this while logging less than 17 minutes of average time on ice (ATOI.) He is one of five players who have scored 20 or more goals and received less than 17 ATOI. The Canadian’s 65.6 on-ice goals percentage leads Utah. Therefore, he’s made the most out of every minute Tourigny gives him.

All this explains why Guenther was extended to an eight-year contract with a $7.14 million average annual value. He undoubtedly will be a key factor to Utah’s success in the future.