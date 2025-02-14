CBJ Union Junction Podcast: All Blue Jackets’ Listener Questions

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ Union Junction Podcast has gone all listener questions. Today on the show, Mark Scheig and Nicholas Arnold dive into a diverse range of questions from you. Everything from what’s up with this whole embellishing thing in hockey? To what would a Team Russia look like in the 4 Nations Face-Off? And where does Swensons rank in terms of regional burger joints?

The meat of the conversation – excuse the burger pun – surrounds the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7. Who could the Blue Jackets be targeting? What are they looking to give up in terms of assets in any sort of trade? Also discussed are potential targets ahead of free agency in the summer. This week’s is a very wide-ranging conversation all courtesy of you and your questions. Thanks to everyone that submitted.

The Blue Jackets’ Trade Deadline Situation

The Blue Jackets are in a position to chase a wild card playoff spot, surprising to many. General manager (GM) Don Waddell says his team is planning on being moderate buyers ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, which is a change in trajectory. There are a few unique situations for them to navigate as they try to add in the short-term, without affecting the long-term growth of the organization.

Ivan Provorov is the Columbus Blue Jackets highest value trade chip (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Should he be available, the Blue Jackets’ Ivan Provorov is surely the premier rental defenseman on the trade market. Many thought he was for sure out the door because of his expiring contract at an already reduced cap hit. However, Provorov has expressed an interest in re-signing and his younger brother has just committed to play at the city’s Ohio State University. Plus, if you look from a purely defensive perspective, there’s a case to be made that he’s been the best at preventing opportunities against. And on top of that, with the significant rise in the NHL’s salary cap over the next two seasons, there should be enough money available to sign him for the foreseeable future. All of that clouds what was once a pretty cut-and-dry “trade him for future assets” scenario.

The team also has several players on the injured reserve (IR), all expected back before the end of the regular season. That includes their captain Boone Jenner, who has been sidelined all season after shoulder surgery. He should help bridge the gap at center that has been left with Sean Monahan on IR. Others expected back by the end of the season are Kirill Marchenko, Erik Gudbranson, Yegor Chinakhov, and Monahan.

Other Listener Blue Jackets Questions on Union Junction:

Is cereal a soup?

What would Team Russia have looked like at the 4 Nations Face-Off?

Who does Mark think will win the 4 Nations Face-off? He may have to return his passport.

Who should the Blue Jackets trade for ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline? Rapid fire based on contract years left.

The long list of successful players drafted 69th overall. Yes, very nice.

What are the chances the Blue Jackets trade for Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker?

Who could the Blue Jackets trade away at the trade deadline?

Who are the untouchables in the Blue Jackets organization?

The Blue Jackets get the next couple of weeks off while the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament plays out. The only Jacket involved is their top defenseman Zach Werenski, who is dressing for Team USA. The rest of their players will get a chance for some rest and relaxation ahead of what is going to be a bloodbath of a playoff run in the Eastern Conference. Jenner is expected back in the lineup after the pause, which should add some energy to the roster. The team’s next two games are at home against Connor Bedard and his Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 22 and against the always-intimidating Dallas Stars on Feb. 25.