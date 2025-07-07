3 Steps the Oilers Must Take to Help Stuart Skinner Succeed

If you’ve read through the news outlets, turned on the TV, and clicked on the radio in the recent past, you’ve most likely heard the chorus about the Edmonton Oilers‘ No. 1 goaltender, Stuart Skinner. They go something like: “Skinner is talentless,” “He’s not a true No. 1,” “He chokes in every big game.”

These statements, circulating throughout various hockey circles, have echoed across Oil Country since the playoffs concluded.

Skinner Has the Skills to Be an Elite NHL Goalie

Let’s start with the obvious: Skinner has the skills and abilities to succeed in a No. 1 NHL goalie role—especially as a starting goaltender in a Canadian market. Since stepping into the No. 1 position, the NHL All-Star has proven he can stop pucks in hockey’s best league.

Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) during the first period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Has he had rough games? Absolutely. Could he have delivered more in key moments, under the spotlight that playing for the Edmonton Oilers offers? Yes. But suggesting he’s not a capable goaltender because of a few high-profile stumbles ignores the whole picture. And, it’s a positive picture.

Skinner is still young at 26, a local, cost-controlled player, and already a two-time Stanley Cup Finalist with All-Star Game experience. The idea that the Oilers should “move on” from Skinner and find a new goalie off the shelf isn’t only unrealistic—it’s shortsighted. It’s reactive, and perhaps the Oilers’ management has been a bit too reactive throughout the last few years (e.g., revolving door of head coaches and general managers).

What Skinner Needs Isn’t a Trade. It’s Support.

We’re not saying there’s no room for improvement. There is. And indeed, excuses are not being made for Skinner. Not the intent here. Simply put, Skinner needs to take steps forward in key areas, especially mental resilience and game-to-game consistency. Yes. That’s clear.

May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) in the net against the Dallas Stars in the second period for game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

But the calls to replace him with a “rebound goalie” from another system don’t solve the bigger Oilers issue: development, structure, and support around the guy who’s already your No. 1 goalie. The Oilers are serious about capturing the Stanley Cup. But, to do so, they’ll need more than just solid goaltending—they’ll need it to be elite. That doesn’t mean replacing Skinner. It means giving their goalies the tools, coaching, and support to elevate their play to championship levels. Being proactive now could make a significant difference by June.

What Should the Oilers Do to Build a Supportive System for Skinner?

Given the Oilers’ goal to win the Cup, what should they do this summer? There are three things they need to do now. That said, not being privy to the Oilers’ “inside discussions,” the following three points are a list for the organization to consider in rapid order. If they are already in the works without the Oilers fans knowing, terrific.

Step 1. The Oilers Need to Hire a Goalie Coach Who’s Committed to Skinner

Not just any goalie coach will do. Edmonton needs to hire someone who sees Skinner as the guy and tailors a coaching plan to his strengths, habits, and style. Not someone preparing to rotate to another option. Not someone hedging bets. Skinner is the Oilers’ starter; it’s time to support him fully.

Step 2. The Oilers Need to Employ a Goalie Development Coach for Their System

With the Oilers’ central goalie coach focusing primarily on Skinner at the NHL level, consider hiring a separate, highly effective goalie development coach for Oilers goalie prospects, thereby supporting the current goaltending depth in the organization. With good goaltenders in the pipeline, the Oilers need to make sure they’re getting the attention they need without pulling focus from Skinner’s in-season preparation.

May 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) allows a breakaway goal to Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (not pictured) during the first period between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers in game one of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Now, whether this has been done, the idea behind this notion is that a “true focus” is put on an established plan for goalie development across the entire organization.

Step 3. Add a Sports Psychologist to the Staff—Mental Resilience Support System

Skinner has been open about the mental challenges of being an NHL goalie, especially in the hockey-passionate City of Edmonton, his hometown. Without knowing it first-hand, it cannot be easy carrying that kind of pressure, but Skinner has never deviated from his plan of being an Oilers goaltender and one day hoisting the Cup in an Oilers jersey. Hiring a sports psychologist who will work closely with Skinner regularly, could end up being the key to unlocking his best self—not just for a month, but for a career.

Having a sports psychologist on staff to support Skinner throughout the season can help with performance consistency, which has been noted as Issue #1 for his growth to elite status. By employing various psychological principles aiming to manage stress, focus, and confidence, perhaps this hire could prove most effective for Skinner’s game.

In the least, when considering the Oilers’ ultimate goal, a focus on this list of three—now—may prove to be a difference maker.

Final Thoughts: From Doubt to Belief

Let’s be clear: Skinner is not some fringe backup who lucked into a few starts. He’s an NHL All-Star, a homegrown talent, and the guy who stepped in when Jack Campbell faltered. He’s helped the Oilers play deep into June two years in a row. That experience matters. What growth is still possible? That matters more.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s time to move past the hot takes and start building a plan around him. The Oilers should stop tiptoeing around the “maybe” and tell Skinner straight up: You’re our guy. We believe in you. Let’s finish the job.

Because if the Oilers want to win the Stanley Cup, they won’t do it by second-guessing the No. 1 guy in net. They’ll do it by backing him—and giving him every tool to rise.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]