3 NHL Teams That Got Free Agency Right

As the dust settles on the early days of NHL free agency, former NHL scout and analyst Jason Bukala joined The FAN Hockey Show to break down which teams stood out — and which ones still have question marks. In a wide-ranging conversation, Bukala highlighted the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs as two of the biggest winners so far.

Florida Panthers: Lifestyle, Culture, and Smart Additions

Bukala was effusive in his praise of the Panthers organization — not just for the moves they’ve made on paper, but for the culture they’ve cultivated behind the scenes.

“If anybody wants to take 30 seconds to go onto YouTube and check out their practice facility — it’s off the charts,” Bukala said. “These guys are driving golf carts up Las Olas Blvd, plugging them in while they skate. They’ve got pickleball. They’ve got chefs. They’ve got everything.”

He pointed to the lifestyle in Florida and the off-ice quality of life for players and their families, particularly veterans who have already made their money and are seeking happiness and stability. “If you’re a guy with a couple of Cups and $65 million in the bank, maybe it’s not about chasing one more million. It’s about your wife, your kids, where they’re in school — all those things that matter.”

Bukala concluded that Florida has become one of the league’s most desirable destinations for veterans and praised general manager (GM) Bill Zito for creating that atmosphere.

Toronto Maple Leafs: A New Identity Emerging

Bukala also singled out the Maple Leafs as a team that is quietly having one of the more effective offseasons, not necessarily by adding stars, but by shifting their approach.

“This is turning over a new leaf for the Maple Leafs,” he said, noting a distinct change in tone and direction compared to past summers. “In the past, it was about recalling all this big money to (players like) Marner.”

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He praised the new deals for Matthew Knies and John Tavares. “That allows them to continue to build around the roster,” he said, highlighting the importance of cost-controlled young talent in a cap world.

Bukala’s overall take was that Toronto seems more focused, more flexible, and perhaps — just perhaps — ready to adopt a different team identity.

Montreal Canadiens: Depth, Guts, and a Bold Trade

The Montreal Canadiens also earned Bukala’s praise for their proactive work in multiple categories, particularly the Logan Mailloux–Zachary Bolduc trade.

“That was a great hockey trade,” Bukala said. “Bolduc’s a French-Canadian coming back to the Montreal market, and he’s going to be highly motivated.”

Zachary Bolduc, when he was with the St. Louis Blues. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He described Bolduc as a dynamic player with scoring upside: “He had 19 goals last year while playing just over 12 minutes a night. This kid in the bumper position on the power play — he’s a problem. He’s going to get better.”

Bukala also noted that Bolduc has added more “bump” to his game since his junior days with the Quebec Remparts, suggesting Montreal is getting a more well-rounded forward than he was initially projected to be.

Vancouver Canucks: Some Doubts Remain

When it came to the Vancouver Canucks, Bukala was more measured. He expressed surprise that Brock Boeser re-signed and admitted he’s still not entirely convinced it was the right move for either side.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

“I’m still not sure about it, even a couple of days later,” Bukala said, questioning if the team’s current DNA is where it needs to be. “There are still questions about the soul of that team.”

He also pointed to the departure of Pius Suter as a potentially underrated loss and raised concerns about the team’s depth down the middle. “That could come back to haunt them.”

Final Thought: Teams Building Differently

As Bukala summed it up, “It’s all coming at me fast — but those three teams stood out for very different, very real reasons.” From Bukala’s perspective, the early winners in NHL free agency aren’t necessarily those who landed the flashiest names, but those who are building innovative, sustainable systems — both on and off the ice.

Florida’s culture, Toronto’s pivot toward flexibility, and Montreal’s creative use of assets show three different paths to success. Meanwhile, Vancouver may have questions still to answer.