3 Bizarre Blockbuster NHL Trades: Rumor or Reality?

The NHL offseason started off busy but has since slowed, with few deals and little more than speculation about contract extensions for big stars that have yet to happen. This has led to a handful of trade rumors that are arguably so wild, they’re hard to imagine actually happening.

From superstar swaps to potential returns, here’s a breakdown of the most eyebrow-raising speculations making the rounds.

Malkin to the Rangers?

A recent report suggests the New York Rangers might be open to the idea of adding Evgeni Malkin. According to The Hockey Buzz, the Rangers would like to add a top-line center to play alongside Artemi Panarin. With a Panarin extension not yet done, whispers that he might be traded this season have made the rounds. This report goes the other way, suggesting the Rangers will bring in a player that might entice Panarin to stay.

There are several issues with this idea. First, while Malkin is in the final season of his current contract and that might lend to trade speculation, he’s been quite vocal about only wanting to play for the Penguins. Sure, if the Penguins elect not to bring him back next season, his situation might change. Nothing has suggested that to be the case yet, and Kyle Dubas noted that he won’t be talking to Malkin again about his contract until the Olympic break.

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Not only that, but do the Rangers really see Malkin as the solution? Now 39, his performance has slowed, raising questions about whether he could keep up and be the reason Panarin decides to sign again. At best, Malkin is traded and signs a short-term extension. Is that what convinces Panarin not to test the market?

Evander Kane Back to Edmonton?

Another surprising rumor involves Evander Kane and a potential return to the Edmonton Oilers. Journalist David Staples recently noted in a Twitter hot take post, “The Oilers will trade for Evander Kane at the deadline.”

Kane was traded to the Vancouver Canucks this summer in a cap-clearing move by Edmonton. He waived his no-trade clause to approve the deal. It would be a stretch to think he’d be coming back to Edmonton so quickly, even though he’s on the final season of his current contract.

Kane did enjoy his time in Edmonton, but at 34, injuries have played a factor in his on-ice effectiveness. Staples noted that any return would likely involve Kane’s full $5.25 million cap hit, given NHL rules about salary retention on reacquired players.

If the Oilers are even remotely thinking about a reunion, it’s far more likely to take place next summer when free agency opens.

Morgan Rielly for Erik Karlsson?

A blockbuster swap between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins includes two key defensemen with big salaries. The idea is that Morgan Rielly might be traded to the Penguins for Erik Karlsson, with other potential pieces added to make the deal financially viable.

Deals like this are incredibly difficult to pull off in today’s NHL, and given that both players have no-move clauses, it would take both defensemen signing on.

Speaking on Leafs Morning Take, former NHLer Jay Rosehill supports the trade, citing Rielly’s stalled production and the potential upside Karlsson could bring to Toronto’s power play. Even he admits it’s a long shot pipe dream.

This deal would move over $150 million in salaries, making it the summer’s biggest blockbuster. Karlsson’s contract, partially retained by the Penguins, would cost $10 million per season, while Rielly has five more years at $7.5 million per year.

Rielly is reportedly uninterested in leaving Toronto, so this feels like a non-starter.

