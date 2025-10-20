3 Surprising Minnesota Wild Players Early in 2025-26

The start of the Minnesota Wild’s season has been rocky and filled with a lot of ups and downs. Lately, it’s been more of a struggle since they’ve lost three straight games and are in the middle of a tough road trip. However, while they’ve had their issues, they’ve also found ways to have some success.

Their power play has been strong, their penalty kill up and down, but they’ve been getting plenty of shots on goal. Aside from the overall team stats, there are some individuals who’ve stepped up and made an impression. These players haven’t produced a lot of points, but they’ve done other things that set them apart. In this article, we’ll take a look at who these players are and how they’ve helped the Wild, starting with a fourth liner.

Hinostroza Steps Up

Vinnie Hinostroza impressed enough during training camp to be put on the final roster at least until Mats Zuccarello or Nico Sturm are healthy enough to return. However, with his strong play, he may be considered over some of his younger teammates to stay on when they return. In six games played, he hasn’t contributed any points yet, but he does have six shots on goal, and he’s been more aggressive with his play style.

He’s thrown seven hits in those games as well as two blocked shots. The physical side of his game has been good, but he needs to up his blocks. His giveaways and takeaways are even at two each, and while there’s room for improvement, it’s not a crucial area at this point. He’s been the veteran presence on that fourth line with Danila Yurov and, up until recently, Liam Öhgren. It can be difficult trying to adjust to newer players, but he’s done well.

He’s shown them what it takes to play on the fourth line, and he’s made an impact with his speed and work ethic. Just because he’s not on the top line doesn’t mean his effort lacks; he’s one of the hardest workers out there, and that’s exactly what the young guys need to see and know what it takes to be on an NHL team.

Trenin Continues to Improve

Yakov Trenin was a player who struggled to find his place last season, but this season, he’s fit in just fine. He’s made himself faster and has been working a lot harder, and it’s earned him a spot on the third line. While his linemates have been changing a bit, he’s done his best to get on the scoresheet. In six games played, he’s tallied a lone assist and eight shots on goal.

Yakov Trenin, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On the defensive side, he’s stolen the top hit spot from Marcus Foligno with 28 hits compared to Foligno’s 11. He also has three blocked shots plus four giveaways, and two takeaways. Of course, those numbers can use some work, but that’ll come as the season continues. Regardless, he’s been noticeable and stood out from everyone else when he’s on the ice.

He put in the hard work during the offseason to come back ready to earn a spot, and he’s done so. He’s been one of the Wild players who’s stepped up outside the scorers and made himself valuable to the lineup. Hopefully, he can continue to play this way, and goals will start to come.

Wallstedt Shines In Tough Spot

Jesper Wallstedt has only gotten a couple of starts this season, but the first one was quite the show. He’s expected to do great things, but he’s had a rough transition. However, he’s starting to prove himself; he helped get the team a 3-0 lead in his first game this season. He helped them hold the lead until the final period, when the Los Angeles Kings found their way back into the game with three straight goals to tie it. That would shake any goaltender, especially a rookie, but Wallstedt stayed strong.

Instead of faltering, he helped the team get through a rough overtime and then a shootout where he stopped every shooter he faced, which earned his team the win. That was one of two wins the Wild have had this season, and it was crucial to show they can still come back after giving up a lead. Wallstedt had a rougher loss in his second game, but it wasn’t his fault. There are goals he’d want back, but he was also left to fend for himself.

Despite some struggles, he’s demonstrated mental toughness, and he’s proven he can be a capable goaltender. It wasn’t just Wallstedt having troubles in the loss, but the whole team. He’s found ways to shine in rough spots, and it’ll be interesting to see how he handles this rough patch his team is going through. Hopefully, he can help get them out of it the next time he sees the net.

These players haven’t been able to produce a lot of points, but they’ve provided defense and helped set up goals. It’ll be crucial to see how they adjust and help their team get out of this slump they’re in because it can’t last much longer, or they’ll have a big hill to climb to make it to the postseason.