Kraken Gameday Preview: Soaring into Philadelphia to Face the Flyers

The Seattle Kraken take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. They are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Their record sits at 3-0-2. With no regulation losses yet, the Kraken will want to keep this streak alive.
Related: Kraken Recall Defenseman Ville Ottavinen From Coachella Valley
The Flyers also won in overtime on Oct. 18, defeating the Minnesota Wild 2-1. Tonight’s game is the Kraken’s fourth of a six-game road trip.
Kraken Storylines
Defenseman Ville Ottavainen could make his season debut on Monday night. He was called up on Sunday due to Brandon Montour’s leave of absence and after Ryan Lindgren suffered an injury against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. He was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds this season, where he’s played two games this season. He will likely play alongside Josh Mahura on the third defensive pairing.
Jared McCann, who is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury, will also miss tonight’s contest. He’s been playing on the first line alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle and has also filled in for an absent Kaapo Kakko, who is out with a broken hand. In his place, Berkly Catton could make his NHL debut tonight. Puckpedia has him listed as the left wing on the first line. It’s a bold move for the rookie’s first game, but his performance in the preseason showed he is NHL-ready.
However, the player to watch in this game is Vince Dunn, who has five points in five games this season. His second-period goal against the Maple Leafs pushed his team ahead by one before John Tavares scored his second of the night to tie the game at 3-3 in the third period. Joshua Mahura scored the overtime-winner.
Team Stats
Seattle Kraken
Season Record: 3-0-2
Top Scorers:
- Vince Dunn – 2 goals (G), 3 assists (A), 5 points (P)
- Jared McCann – 3 G, 1 A, 4 P
- Chandler Stephenson – 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
- Shane Wright – 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
- Jaden Schwartz – 1 G, 3 A, 4 P
Goalie Stats:
- Joey Daccord – 3-0-1, 2.39 goals-against average (GAA), .912 save percentage (SV%)
- Philipp Grubauer – 0-0-1, 2.77 GAA, .870 SV%
Philadelphia Flyers
Season Record: 2-2-1
Top Scorers:
- Sean Couturier – 2 G, 3 A, 5 P
- Noah Cates – 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
- Travis Sanheim – 1 G, 3 A, 4 P
- Tyson Foerster – 1 G, 3 A, 4 P
- Trevor Zegras – 0 G, 4 A, 4 P
Goalie Stats:
- Dan Vladar – 2-1-0, 1.65 GAA, .934 SV%
- Samuel Ersson – 0-1-1, 3.88 GAA, .849 SV%
Projected Lineups
As per The Hockey Writers projected lineup article. (Could change before puck drop)
Seattle Kraken
Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — John Hayden — Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Cale Fleury
Josh Mahura — Ville Ottavainen
Joey Daccord
Matt Murray
Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Brandon Montour
Injured: Ryan Lindgren, Frederick Gaudreau, Kaapo Kakko, Ryker Evans, Jared McCann, Max McCormick, Lleyton Roed
Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier —Matvei Michkov
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Jett Luchanko — Garnet Hathaway
Cameron York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Yegor Zamula — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning, Rodrigo Abols
Injured: Oliver Bonk, Ethan Samson, Rasmus Ristolainen
Next Up for Seattle
After their game in Philly, the Kraken will travel to Washington D.C. to play the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, Oct. 21. It will be their first back-to-back of the season.