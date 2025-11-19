3 Takeaways From the Blackhawks’ 5-2 Win Over the Flames

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames faced off on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at the United Center. It was the second matchup of three this season between these two clubs, with the Blackhawks shutting out the Flames 4-0 in their first meeting on Nov. 7. After a relatively slow start, the Hawks put out the Flames in this contest as well, winning 5-2. It ended up being quite the third period for the home team, with three unanswered goals after a 2-2 tie game at the end of the second. Let’s get to some takeaways.

Bedard Notches 2nd Hat Trick of the Season

Connor Bedard is looking more and more like the superstar he was touted to be when he was drafted first overall in 2023. After Ryan Donato scored for the Blackhawks in the first period, Bedard added a goal in the second frame to give the Blackhawks at 2-0 lead. But two quick hits by the Flames tied things up. Alas, Bedard said “enough of this” and provided this beauty of a goal to give the Blackhawks the lead, which they never gave up.

Connor Bedard. Top shelf. His 2nd goal of the game. What a shot. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/J82kEqH7sW — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 19, 2025

Man, what a shot this kid has! Oh, and that was a pretty sweet pass by the rookie Ryan Greene to set Bedard up. Bedard went on to tally the empty net goal at the end of the game and complete the hat trick.

The 20-year-old went pointless in the last matchup versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, but before that he had a nine-game point streak that included eight goals, 11 assists and 19 points. That included the first hat trick of his career, on Sept. 28 versus the Ottawa Senators.

Bedard currently leads the team in all categories with 13 goals, 16 assists and 29 points. Now he’ll be looking to use his hat trick to start another streak. By the way, his next helper will be his 100th NHL assist.

Moore/Nazar/Teravainen Line Dominates

It takes more than just one player to make a team successful, and the Blackhawks have no shortage of contributors of late. With Tyler Bertuzzi sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, the Blackhawks have deployed a second line of Frank Nazar, Teuvo Teravainen and the recently called up Oliver Moore.

Oliver Moore has recently been called up to the Blackhawks after starting the season with the Rockford IceHogs. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

According the Natural Stat Trick, this trio had 11 shots attempts for and six shot attempts against versus the Flames, and outshot them 7-2 in 8:43 minutes of ice time. They were rewarded for their efforts with this hard-fought goal by Moore in the third period.

Oliver Moore pulls away with his speed and the puck somehow finds its way into the net for his 2nd goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Uiu2CzmnE6 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 19, 2025

The speed of Moore and Nazar together has been fun to watch, and Teravainen obviously adds his smarts, skill and veteran savvy (please see this highlight goal from the last contest). Moore commented on the chemistry of him and his linemates after the game.

I think we feed off each other well (he and Nazar). The speed that we can play with, like you said. He’s a fun guy just to be around, on the bench with, and I mean, he’s obviously a heck of a player, so easy to play with. Him and Turbo both have been great.

Head coach Jeff Blashill added that Moore and Nazar tend to play the same way, and use their speed to win foo races, which obviously helps their chemistry.

It certainly bodes well for this team that we’re talking about young players such as Greene and Moore contributing, in addition to Bedard and Nazar.

Crevier on Four-Game Point Streak

The talk of the town on defense this season has been Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel. Both of these players deserve their kudos, and have been playing well in their own right. But Rinzel has struggled lately, and fellow blueliner Louis Crevier has been playing on the top defensive pairing alongside Alex Vlasic instead of Rinzel. Crevier has certainly taken advantage of this opportunity.

Don’t look now, but but with his assist on Donato’s goal, Crevier is currently on a four-game point streak, registering five assists in that span. Who woulda thought this seventh-round draft pick (2020, 188th overall) would be excelling like he is?! He’s really found his niche on this team.

Ryan Donato scores his 7th goal of the season, ending an 8-game drought. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/T51UWfvevN — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 19, 2025

Coach Blashill has utilized a rotation of seven defensemen more times than not this season. That’s by design, to protect his younger D-men and give them a better chance to succeed and grow. But that wouldn’t be possible without his trust in the 24-year-old Crevier, who contributes defensively and also excels on the penalty kill. It seems he’s now picked up a new skill; contributing offensively!

Louis Crevier has been an integral member of the defensive corps this season for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Crevier might not have the ceiling of Levshunov or Rinzel, but he’s certainly providing value in his own right. The 6-foot-8 blueliner also has two goals on the season, which leads all defensemen on the Blackhawks. His eight assists is second place among defensemen (Levshunov has 10) and his 10 points is tied with Levshunov to lead all defensemen.

The Blackhawks are a commendable 10-5-4 (24 points) on the season, which is currently good for the top wildcard spot in the Western Conference. They’re also 2-0-1 in this homestand. Next up is the Seattle Kraken this Thursday (Nov. 20). The team will then travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres before returning home for four more contests at the United Center.

There’s no denying the Blackhawks are hot right now. Just how many of these remaining November games can they win?!