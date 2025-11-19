Maple Leafs Should Claim Tomasino Off Of Waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hurting for players after they have been decimated by injuries over the last few weeks. As of right now, they have seven of their NHL regulars on the injury list and have had to call up players from the American Hockey League.

The hard part is, they don’t have a ton of assets to trade. Which is why it has been reported that they are looking for a roster-for-roster trade. However, there is a chance that they can get a young forward off waivers in Philip Tomasino from the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was placed on waivers yesterday, and it would be hard to believe that the Maple Leafs are going to let him pass through without a waiver claim.

Maple Leafs Should Claim Tomasino

Tomasino, 24, is a former first round pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2019 NHL Draft. This season, he has struggled, badly. In nine games with the NHL club, he has only one assist. However, over his NHL career, he has shown signs of promise. In his first season with the Predators, he scored 32 points in 76 games, which was a career high. He has scored over 20 points four times in his five year career. Unfortunately, it was after his trade to the Penguins where things went downhill for him.

Philip Tomasino, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, if he was to get another opportunity with a new organization such as the Maple Leafs, it could be something that changes his career. Especially given that he would be stepping into an injury ridden roster and could get time within the top six or nine.

With him being a waiver claim, he would be a free addition to the roster. All the Maple Leafs would need to take on would be his $1.75 million cap hit, which with some cap juggling they can make work. It would be worth putting in a claim on him and seeing if he can help spark some offense in a change of scenery.