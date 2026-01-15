3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 3-2 OT Loss to the Devils

On Wednesday, Jan. 14, the Seattle Kraken faced off against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. The Devils got on the board first with an early goal, not even a minute into the first period. The Kraken managed to tie it up just eight minutes later.

The second period resulted in a power-play goal for each team, so the score was still tied as they headed into the final frame. The third period saw no change in scoring, sending the game into overtime. Off a Devils breakaway and a terrible time for a Kraken line change, Nico Hischier scored the game-winning goal to beat the Kraken 3-2.

Larsson Redeemed Himself

Five minutes into the game, Adam Larsson took a seat for a high-stick on Luke Glendening. This was one of the few properly called penalties of the night. Regardless, the Kraken managed to kill it off, bringing the team back to five-on-five when Larsson exited the box.

Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

After a minute passed since Larsson’s return to the ice, Vince Dunn gained control of the puck in the Devils’ zone and sent it into the neutral zone for Jared McCann. He whiffed a shot from near the faceoff circle but picked up the loose puck, dropping it down to Larsson at the blue line. He skated between the two faceoff circles and ripped a shot to put the Kraken on the board.

This goal was only Larsson’s fourth of the season, but his second in January. He has a total of 11 points so far, and three of them have been recorded this month. As a defenseman, obviously, his job is not necessarily to record points, but he has been doing a great job of getting them this month. In his 22:47 on the ice in this game, he even took three shots. Larsson continues to create scoring chances, and last night, he was rewarded for it after his penalty.

McCann and Dunn with a Two-Point Night

Larsson’s goal was not the only time McCann and Dunn got their names up on the scoresheet. Five minutes into the second, Cody Glass took a seat for roughing the birthday boy, Berkly Catton. The Kraken won the initial faceoff, and the puck kicked out to Jordan Eberle. He sent it down to Dunn at the blue line, and he let a slap shot fly. Jacob Markstrom made the initial save, but the rebound went straight to McCann. He elevated the puck into the net to tie the game.

So far this season, McCann has recorded 18 points via 10 goals and eight assists. This goal marked his fourth power-play goal of the season. While the Kraken’s penalty kill is not strong, their power play is now ranked eighth in the league with a 22.8% success rate. Thanks to McCann last night, the Kraken’s power play just got even stronger.

Dunn has also been exceptionally good this season. He currently has 27 points in 44 games via six goals and 21 assists. He is tied with Chandler Stephenson for the most points this season, but Stephenson sits above him in third place, since he has more goals. He has been a great two-way defender for the Kraken this season. Both he and his defense partner, Larsson, had a solid performance in this game.

Grubauer Continues to Excel

This game might have resulted in an overtime loss, but if it weren’t for Philipp Grubauer in the net, it would have been a bigger blowout for the Devils. He recorded a save percentage (SV%) of .885 after allowing three goals on 26 shots.

According to Moneypuck, the majority of the shot attempts from the Devils were low-danger, which Grubauer excelled at stopping. He stopped 28 of the 29. Unfortunately, the Devils had three high-danger shot attempts and scored on two of them.

Despite the unfortunate result, Grubauer kept the Kraken alive in this game. In the 17 games that he has played this season, this is only his third overtime loss. His record sits at 9-3-3. He is in the top 15 goalies on Moneypuck, currently sitting at 11th place. This wasn’t the result the Kraken wanted, but Grubauer still played a great game.

Kraken Head to Boston

The Kraken will play the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday, Jan. 15, when they take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.