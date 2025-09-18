4 Battles to Watch at Senators Training Camp

When the Ottawa Senators training camp kicked off on Sept. 17, the expectations were clear – this season needs to be better than the last. “We’re here not just to make the playoffs either,” said head coach Travis Green. “We’re here to do a lot more than that.”

Last season, the Senators finally made the playoffs after a seven-season drought, and even managed to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs twice before losing the series at home. It was a disappointing end to a strong season, but still a step in the right direction and left the team hungry for more. This season, just getting into the first round won’t be good enough. This team is ready to take on the Atlantic Division, and they have the talent to do it.

The battle starts this week at training camp, where 52 players will hit the ice and try to prove to the coaches and management why they deserve a prominent spot on this team. Although most of the roster spots are already spoken for, there are a few key questions that need to be answered before the season begins in October. Here are four key battles to watch over the next couple of weeks.

Where Will Yakemchuk Play?

Maybe the biggest question heading into training camp is where Carter Yakemchuk will start the season. The Senators’ top prospect won plenty of fans last season after leading the Senators in preseason scoring, and many argued he should have stayed with the team at least for a nine-game trial. But the Senators elected to return him to junior to help him round out his game. Now 20 years old, he’s ready to turn pro, but will he be ready for the NHL right away?

“We were pleased with his progression,” said general manager Steve Staios ahead of training camp. “He’s taken a big step off the ice with his training, his strength, and his conditioning, so we’ll see where it’s at. I mean, there’s always that question about the young player and putting him in the best position to be successful. So, we’ll keep that all in mind.”

Yakemchuk certainly looked ready at the rookie camp. In his only game, he was a dominant force. His puck work was excellent, he showed off NHL-calibre shots and positioning, and was much better defensively. It was hardly surprising that he was one of the biggest reasons why the Senators beat the Maple Leafs in their first rookie tournament game with a goal and two assists. He looks just as good, if not better, than last season, and if he was almost an NHLer then, he should be a shoo-in for a spot in 2025-26.

Still, Yakemchuk could need a bit more time to adjust to the pro game and start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL). That would be far from a bad place for him; the Belleville Senators are projected to take a big step forward in 2025-26 thanks to their influx of talent, many of whom will be fighting for roster spots over the coming days. To play regularly in that competitive atmosphere is sure to help him be that much more ready when he’s called up to his first game. Time will tell what the team thinks is best for his game right now.

Who Will Fill in on the Top Line?

The Senators’ top line features their two faces of the franchise: captain Brady Tkachuk patrols the left wing, and German superstar Tim Stutzle anchors the line at centre. The right wing, though, has featured a rotating cast of characters over the past two seasons. Claude Giroux has been one of the most consistent presences alongside the duo, but Drake Batherson, Fabian Zetterlund, Ridly Greig, Michael Amadio, and Adam Gaudette all took their turn on Ottawa’s top line last season.

Where will Claude Giroux line up in 2025-26? (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

So, who gets it in 2025-26?

Giroux has the most experience with Stutzle and Tkachuk, playing over 224 minutes with the duo last season. However, at 37 years old, age is starting to creep up on him, and by the end of 2024-25, he couldn’t keep up with the rest of his line. That let Zetterlund take over, who has more than enough speed to keep up, and although they only spent 30 minutes together, the early results were promising. As a unit, they had 21 shots on net and only saw 10 shots against them while posting a Corsi for percentage of nearly 70%.

Batherson is a bit of a wild card, as he has had the most opportunities to play with Stutzle and Tkachuk over the past five seasons. Last season, he spent over 90 minutes on the top line with them, but the numbers were middling, with the trio scoring just two goals on 57 shots. However, they’ve had success in the past, and if they click at training camp, it’s entirely possible they start the season together.

Greig is in a similar boat – while he was on the top line, the Senators scored three goals on 41 shots. Yet, unlike Batherson, his style is much better suited for the middle six, and even if they find some chemistry, he’s almost certainly destined to play on the third line alongside Shane Pinto.

Which Goalie Will Start in Belleville?

The Senators’ goaltending situation is set for 2025-26. Linus Ullmark is the starter and expected to play around 50 games, and Leevi Merilainen is the backup, who will be trusted to give Ullmark enough rest to stay injury-free. No matter what happens at training camp, that’s not going to change.

But there’s an interesting battle developing between the other three goaltenders invited to training camp as to who will end up as Belleville’s starter.

Hunter Shepard likely has the best shot to take over the crease. The 29-year-old was the best goalie in the AHL in 2023-24, leading the league with a .929 save percentage (SV%) and a 1.74 goals-against average (GAA). The Hershey Bears went on to win the Calder Cup, and Shepard took home the Baz Bastien Memorial Trophy as the AHL’s Goalie of the Year, as well as the Harry Holmes Memorial Trophy for the league’s best goaltending duo. He wasn’t as sharp last season, but neither were the Bears. The B-Sens are expected to be much stronger this season, and given his experience, he’s a great option.

That’s terrible news for Mads Sogaard, who will be hoping to reassert his place in the organization after an injury-filled 2024-25. It’s already bad enough that he lost his spot as the Senators’ goalie of the future to Merilainen; if he loses his starting job to the AHL veteran Shepard, that could be a huge hit to his confidence. There’s no reason to give up on Sogaard making the NHL quite yet, and maybe a season of playing backup will help him avoid another serious injury. Still, he’ll be itching to show off his skills at camp and prove he can’t be forgotten.

Jackson Parsons will most likely be the third-strong option and could start the season in the ECHL, but there’s also a chance he could steal an AHL job from either Shepard or Sogaard. He had a very strong rookie camp, helping the Senators beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 at the Prospect Showdown. He also comes with an impressive resume, having recently won the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) Goalie of the Year and the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Overage Player of the Year. Underestimate him at your own risk.

The same could be said of the Senators as a whole. The team is excited to hit the ice and fight the Maple Leafs for first place in the division. That starts at training camp, where every battle will set up Ottawa for a successful 2025-26.