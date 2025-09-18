Insider Believes Maple Leafs Are One of the Teams Waiting on McDavid’s Decision

Another day, another story speculating on what Connor McDavid’s future could look like. After the video that surfaced this morning from 32 Thoughts the Podcast, where he was careful when talking about his future with the Edmonton Oilers and if he will sign another contract with the organization, another NHL insider shed light on Toronto Maple Leafs as one of the teams that could be interested if the superstar were to hit the open market.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic shared insight, suggesting there are NHL teams waiting to see what McDavid’s future looks like before allocating funds this season and beyond.

Maple Leafs Interested in McDavid

LeBrun believes the Maple Leafs are one of those teams interested in McDavid, which comes as no surprise. Here’s what he said:

“There isn’t a day that goes by that the Maple Leafs’ front office isn’t internally wondering, geez, I wonder what’s happening with Connor McDavid and the Oilers. Just like 15 other teams around the NHL. Of course, that’s the biggest story in the league,” LeBrun said after the Maple Leafs media availability. “Because until Connor McDavid makes his decision, there are teams that are gonna want to know, do we have to keep our powder dry for the summer of ’26? The Leafs are among them.”

It’s true, just about every NHL team is watching this situation closely and wondering what could happen. If McDavid does hit the market, there’s a strong chance the Maple Leafs would be high on his list, especially since that was his boyhood team.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Over the last few weeks, numerous reports have surfaced regarding his future. Some suggest it’s silly to think he could end up with the Maple Leafs, while others argue the opposite.

What Would a McDavid Deal Look Like?

When the Maple Leafs lost Mitch Marner in the sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights this summer, some fans immediately pointed to the summer of 2026 and pushed the idea that the organization could land McDavid if he hit the open market. While that may be true, it’s worth looking at what a contract could realistically look like if he became the top free agent.

It’s safe to start with the reported deal Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov turned down, eight years worth $128 million. That carried an average annual value (AAV) of $16 million, which would have made him the highest-paid player in the NHL. McDavid would almost certainly sign for more, given he would want to be the highest-paid. If I had to guess, it would be in the neighborhood of $133 million over seven years, carrying an AAV of $19 million. With the new CBA, unrestricted free agents can sign for a maximum of seven years instead of eight.

At $19 million per season, very few teams could make it work. But players like McDavid on the open market are extremely rare. Despite the cost, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Maple Leafs found a way to clear more cap space. As of now, they’re projected to have $24.8 million in available space heading into the summer of 2026-27 according to Puckpedia. It would be difficult, but if both sides want it to happen, they’ll find a way.