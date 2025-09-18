3 Kraken Training Camp Storylines to Watch

Training camp is right around the corner, which means hockey season is coming soon. The Seattle Kraken have announced their training camp roster, with some familiar faces and some new to the Kraken organization. There are several questions fans should be asking themselves as training camp starts.

Catton or Nyman for Kraken’s Fourth?

The biggest argument for the upcoming season is whether or not Berkly Catton or Jani Nyman will get to play full-time in the NHL. Nyman showed a lot of promise in the 12 games he played at the end of the season. He recorded six points total. Plus, he recorded 44 points in 58 games with the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Jani Nyman, Seattle Kraken (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

The Kraken drafted Catton eighth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. He has since spent his time playing with the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League, the team that he has played with since the 2021-22 season. In the 2024-25 season, Catton recorded 109 points in 57 games and was made captain of the team.

Both are strong, young, talented players; there is absolutely no denying that. The question remains whether the Kraken organization would rather have Nyman or Catton on the fourth line alongside Tye Kartye and newcomer Frederick Gaudreau. The true test will be how they perform during training camp, which will determine the final lineup come Oct. 7.

How Do the Newcomers Fit in With the Current Seattle Team?

While the Kraken claimed they wanted to be “aggressive” this offseason, they only made a few moves. Joining the team will be Gaudreau, as mentioned above, Mason Marchment, and Ryan Lindgren.

All three newcomers are coming over from decently performing teams in the Central Division. The Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, and Colorado Avalanche all made the postseason in 2024-25, so they have playoff experience under their belts.

Marchment and Gaudreau are both forwards who will add depth to the bottom six. On top of this, they will add a veteran presence and a new perspective for some of the younger players. Kartye and the rookies will get excellent experience playing alongside these two. Lindgren will also add some offensive depth to the blue line. While he didn’t record as many points as Brandon Montour last season, he still put up 22 points in 72 games. He will be a fantastic partner for either Ryker Evans or Josh Mahura on the third defensive pairing.

Some Kraken Players are Already Injured

Kraken PR announced late Wednesday night that two players would not be participating in training camp due to injuries. Max McCormick will be out indefinitely due to a hip injury. On top of this, Montour will be out for the next two weeks due to a bursa on his ankle that he had to have removed.

McCormick has been with the Kraken organization since their inaugural season after he signed as a free agent on Sept. 29, 2021. However, he has only played one game with the Kraken and has spent the rest of his time in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers and then the Firebirds for their inaugural season in 2022-23. It is unfortunate he cannot participate in training camp to try and snag a roster spot after his dedication to the team these past four seasons.

Montour signed with the Kraken during the 2024 offseason. A strong offensive defender, he joined the team and made an immediate impact. It is unfortunate that he had to endure this. On the bright side, at least he will be healthy for the start of the regular season.

Hockey seasons are long and taxing on the body for these players; playing 82 games from October to May is no joke. Here’s hoping that everyone partaking in training camp can stay healthy for Oct. 7.

Trading Camp Begins Sept. 8

The Kraken will begin to kick off their fifth season in the league on Thursday, Sept. 18, when players report for the first day of training camp. Seattle fans will want to pay close attention to all the excitement happening as new and old players take to the ice to prepare for the 2025-26 season.