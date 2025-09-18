Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Nico Hischier

The wait for New Jersey Devils hockey is nearly over, with the Oct. 9 season opener right around the corner. Veterans report to training camp this week, meaning that the final preparations for the 2025-26 season are underway. In the countdown to puck drop, fans are anxious to see just how far the new-and-improved club can go. Their surplus of talent proves that a deeper playoff run is not a matter of if, but when. As always, this series will serve as a deep dive into each player on the Devils’ roster, speculating what the upcoming season could bring.

This installment focuses on none other than Nico Hischier, an elite two-way center and the Devils’ fearless leader.

Nico Hischier: At a Glance

Drafted: 1st Overall (1st Round) by the New Jersey Devils in 2017

Contract Status: Year six of seven, $7.25 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: 35 goals, 34 assists (69 points in 75 games)

Career Stats: 171 goals, 251 assists (422 points in 527 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Hischier might not always get the recognition he deserves, but it’s undeniable that he is a franchise cornerstone, as fundamental to the team’s success as Jack Hughes or Jesper Bratt. The Devils’ captain does it all on a game-by-game basis, paving the way through leading by example. Whether he’s battling on the penalty kill, manning the power play, or facing off against an opponent’s best players, Hischier is a force to be reckoned with. Last season, his game took a major step forward, establishing him as one of the best two-way centers throughout the league.

Coming off of a career season, Hischier set personal bests in numerous categories, including goals (35), power-play points (29), and shooting percentage (18.7%). Likewise, he ranked second in the NHL in faceoffs taken (1,777) and faceoff wins (987), both of which were career highs. As if that weren’t impressive enough, Hischier also became the first Swiss-born player to record a natural hat trick, then secured the second of his career just four months later.

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s no secret that Hischier had no trouble finding the back of the net last season, but what factors made him dominant at both ends of the ice? Last season, his skills on the man advantage took center stage. Not only was he on the ice for 49 power-play goals, but he also generated scoring chances at an impressive rate. His production was the same at even strength, helping create an average of 68.75 shot attempts every 60 minutes. Perhaps most important was his dominance around the net. Hischier ranked in the 98th percentile in high-danger shots on goal, and the Devils scored 53 high-danger goals with his help.

His performance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs was also exceptional. Hischier led the team with four goals in five games and recorded the highest amount of postseason ice time among all Devils’ forwards. Following New Jersey’s first round playoff exit, he donned the “C” once again, this time for Switzerland at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. His time in the tournament was unfortunately cut short due to a muscular injury, but he still recorded two goals and one assist across four games. Luckily, Hischier will have another opportunity to secure a gold medal for his native country, since he will represent Team Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

2025-26 Expectations

Hischier remains the driving force behind the Devils, and this season should be no different. He recorded a career-high of ice time per game for both regular season (20:23) and playoffs (24:12), and is expected to record big minutes again in 2025-26. The only concerns regarding his performance is if he can remain healthy. He has missed time in the last two seasons with various injuries, and it’s glaringly obvious that the team struggles without the backbone of their lineup. But if Hughes and Hischier are fully healthy centering the Devils’ top lines, the team will undoubtedly be in capable hands.

In fact, their main priority should be to reduce some of the captain’s offensive burden. Whether it be via cleaning up their bottom-six forward group or shifting the lines around, other players need to step up and shoulder additional responsibility. In terms of shifting linemates, Hischier can either remain with Timo Meier and Stefan Noesen, or Dawson Mercer can be added to his wing. In the past, Hischier and Mercer had a positive offensive impact, as they have been on the ice for a total of 45 goals since 2023-24. Could this season yield a similar result?

Heading into his ninth NHL season, one thing remains certain: Hischier is the heart and soul of the team—and everybody knows it. He received votes for both the Selke and Hart Trophy, proving just how valuable his contributions are. And even though he might not be the loudest player in the locker room, it’s clear how much he cares, in the way that he constantly leaves his all on the ice.

During his end-of-season press conference, head coach Sheldon Keefe shared admiration for the Devils’ captain with the media, saying how he took every shift, every matchup, and every duty in stride. “A tremendous player that I’m fortunate to have in terms of his leadership and his ability as a captain, I think I was really impressed,” said Keefe.

New Jersey has an ideal leader in Hischier, who has already notched the franchise’s seventh-most goals at just 26 years old. His offensive prowess, special teams reliability, and capability to be a 200-foot difference maker are admirable qualities, but so are his team-first mentality and humble leadership. Fans are proud to call him their captain, and Hischier has the means to take the Devils all the way this season.