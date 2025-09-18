Breaking Down the Montreal Canadiens’ 2025 Training Camp Roster

The Montreal Canadiens officially opened training camp on Sept. 17, with players hitting the ice on the 18th. For fans, it’s one of the most exciting times of the year, a fresh start full of questions, battles, and the possibility that someone unexpected will grab the spotlight. Camps are where careers can take shape, reputations can be built, and rosters can shift. The Canadiens, who continue to navigate their rebuild, have plenty of intriguing names to watch.

60 Players Invited

The Canadiens’ 2025 training camp roster is a blend of established NHL talent, promising prospects, and depth players from the Laval Rocket and beyond. Up front, stars like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovský, and rookie Ivan Demidov headline a group that also features veterans such as Brendan Gallagher, Jake Evans, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Josh Anderson, and Patrik Laine. Young forwards Joshua Roy, Sean Farrell, Filip Mesar, Oliver Kapanen, Zachary Bolduc, Owen Beck, Florian Xhekaj, Riley Kidney, and Vinzenz Rohrer will be looking to prove they belong, while recent additions like Joe Veleno and Samuel Blais fight for roster spots. Vincent Arseneau, Lucas Condotta, Alex Belzile, Laurent Dauphin, Jared Davidson, Will Dineen, Joseph Dunlap, Mark Estapa, Egor Guriunov, Israel Mianscum, Xavier Simoneau, Tyler Thorpe and Luke Tuch are also part of the invites.

On defence, Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier and newly acquired Noah Dobson lead a deep blue line, with highly anticipated youngsters Lane Hutson and David Reinbacher. Prospect Owen Protz, who impressed at rookie camp, joins the mix alongside steady contributors like Jayden Struble and William Trudeau. Nathan Clurman, Marc Del Gaizo, Adam Engström, Joshua Jacobs, Darick Louis-Jean, Charles Martin, Ryan O’Rourke, Tobie Paquette-Bisson and Wyatte Wylie were the other defencemen invited.

Between the pipes, Samuel Montembeault returns as the number one, while Kaapo Kähkönen and Jakub Dobeš battle for the backup role, supported by prospects Jacob Fowler and Benjamin Gaudreau. Kevin Madolese and Hunter Jones round out the crew.

Who Can Create a Surprise?

Every year, someone emerges from camp who wasn’t supposed to be in the spotlight. Montreal has a history of surprise stories, like Victor Mete in 2017. Could another long shot write his own script this fall?

Owen Protz is a name that surfaced during rookie camp. The young defenceman showed poise with the puck, a good first pass, and the type of calm presence that catches the eyes of coaches. Montreal has often relied on their blue line depth to fill unexpected holes, and Protz could sneak into that conversation. It’s unlikely he will make the team out of camp, but a strong showing could put him on the radar.

Another candidate is Florian Xhekaj. Much like his brother Arber, he has taken an unconventional path and plays the game with a physical edge. Coaches love players who bring energy, grit, and the ability to stir momentum with a big hit or a battle along the boards. Florian isn’t as polished offensively, but his work ethic and willingness to do the dirty work could keep him around longer than expected. Montreal has shown in the past that they’re not afraid to reward those traits.

Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield celebrates with his teammates (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Then there’s Vinzenz Rohrer, who enters camp with perhaps more urgency than anyone else. For him, it truly feels like “Montreal or bust.” He won’t be sent to the Laval Rocket if he does not make the team out of camp. Rohrer has blazing speed and a relentless motor, two qualities that fit the modern NHL. He can kill penalties, pressure defenders on the forecheck, and play up and down the lineup. The question is whether he can bring enough consistency to carve out a spot. Montreal will give him looks, and if he seizes the moment, he could make things interesting.

Battles Up Front

While the Canadiens’ top six is largely set with names like Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovský, and Demidov, the bottom six remains a battlefield. This is where camp gets heated, because multiple players know that not all of them can stick.

The most notable group fighting for jobs includes Veleno, Blais, Roy, and Kapanen.

Veleno, who signed this summer, brings versatility. He can play centre or wing and match up against middle-six competition. His NHL experience gives him an advantage, but he’ll need to prove he can be more than just a stopgap option.

Blais, meanwhile, is a veteran winger who has already won a Stanley Cup. His value lies in his physical presence, forechecking, and playoff-style game. Montreal doesn’t have many players like him, so his grit could help balance out a skilled lineup.

Roy represents the homegrown story, drafted and developed by the Habs; he’s been steadily improving every year. Many believe he’s ready to make the jump, and training camp will be his biggest test yet. For fans, he may be the most exciting of the four to watch.

Finally, there’s Kapanen. One of the most skilled players in the mix, he’s trying to prove he can adapt quickly to the NHL’s pace and physicality. With all four battling for limited jobs, every preseason game will matter. A single standout performance could separate one player from the pack.

Between the Pipes

The crease in Montreal looks settled at the top, but has uncertainty behind it. Montembeault enters as the clear number one. After carrying a heavy workload last season, he has established himself as reliable and steady. The Canadiens will look to him again to give them stability in net.

Behind Montembeault, the competition is wide open. Kähkönen, brought in during the offseason, has NHL experience and could provide the kind of security the Habs lacked at times last season. He’s capable of handling a regular backup role, which could help reduce Montembeault’s workload.

Then there’s Dobeš, the young goalie hoping to take the next step. He showed flashes last season, and Montreal would love to see him push for more NHL time. The organization knows it needs to keep developing goaltending depth, and Dobeš represents an important piece of that future.

Training camp is about evaluation, and the Canadiens have no shortage of storylines. Can an underdog push their way into the conversation? Which forward will come out on top in the bottom-six battle? And who will secure the all-important backup goalie job behind Montembeault?

The answers won’t all come in the first week. But as camp progresses and preseason games get underway, the surprises and battles will define the shape of Montreal’s roster heading into the 2025–26 season.