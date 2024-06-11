4 Trades the Islanders Must Avoid This Offseason

New York Islanders fans can expect changes this offseason – but not every one of them is a slam dunk. Before free agency, you can bet president and general manager Lou Lamoriello is talking to teams about adding and subtracting from his roster. The 81-year-old already made one savvy move by picking up an extra second-round pick for the 2024 NHL Draft. Some might expect the organization to include the asset as part of a bigger trade.

This offseason, plenty of players are rumored to be available. Some might make sense for other teams – but the Islanders need to be as efficient as possible due to the only just over $5 million in cap space they are projected to have for 2023-24, according to CapFriendly. Here are several players that could be available in the trade market that need to be avoided this offseason.

Jacob Trouba

It’s rare in the NHL that we ever see a trade between two same-city rivals. The last time the Rangers and Islanders made a deal was in 2010 when the Blueshirts sent a sixth-round pick for prospect Jyri Niemi. It would be even more abnormal if Lamoriello has interest in defenseman Jacob Trouba, who could be available as the Rangers look to shake up some of their roster after a disappointing Eastern Conference Final exit.

General manager Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

For one, most wouldn’t put a blueliner as the biggest need for the Islanders to fill. Number two, Trouba carries an $8 million cap hit for the next two seasons that would be tough to fit under the cap. But most importantly, the 30-year-old is coming off a broken ankle and a brutal postseason, which forced Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette to demote him to the third pairing. Even when healthy, you can make the argument Trouba is that caliber of defenseman on the Rangers. In expected goals at five-on-five, the former Winnipeg Jet ranked fifth on the team amongst defensemen in the regular season, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Related: Are the Islanders Close to Being Stanley Cup Contenders?

Making a move there just doesn’t make any sense for the Islanders, even if they want to shake up the defensive core. If that’s the case, Lamoriello would be much better off targeting a defenseman from the Vegas Golden Knights such as Shea Theodore, who would at least give them a puck-moving blueliner who can put up points.

Tanner Jeannot

Finding a couple of bottom-six wingers should be on the to-do list this offseason for Lamoriello, no question. Particularly, the Tampa Bay Lightning could have interest in moving some players to free up cap space to sign Steven Stamkos, which includes Tanner Jeannot.

However, it would be a mistake for the Islanders to consider making a trade for him. One reason is Jeannot takes a lot of penalties, as he finished with the fifth most on the Lightning last season. Trading for the 27-year-old could put more pressure on what’s already a poor penalty-killing unit.

Plus, Jeannot’s cap hit is above $2.6 million, which is a little pricey for a bottom-sixer, especially for a team with limited cap space. Lamoriello will need to find value this offseason and grab hidden gems for $1 million or less against the cap.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

The Carolina Hurricanes have been at the center of trade rumors this offseason, considering all the unrestricted and restricted free agents they have. To try and free up more cap space, the Raleigh-based franchise could look to explore the market with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who is signed long-term to an average annual value (AAV) of above $4.8 million.

The cap hit is just one issue with the Islanders acquiring Kotkaniemi. The other is the role he plays, which was the fourth line in the playoffs. Plus, the Finnish player is a natural center, which the Islanders have plenty of on the roster from Mathew Barzal to Jean Gabriel Pageau.

Maybe there’s some untapped potential left for the former third-overall pick, but it’s a risky move to make for a player making over $4.8 million per season, even with salary retained. However, The Hockey Writers‘ Mike Fink, who also covers the Islanders, did make the argument for acquiring Kotkaniemi. Getting him here might make sense on a one-year prove-it deal if he’s bought out or if he’s swapped for a bad contract like Scott Mayfield‘s. Otherwise, it’s hard to see him making much sense for the Islanders. The last thing they need is another expensive fourth liner.

Martin Necas

One of the Hurricanes’ RFAs is Martin Necas, who is due for a significant raise. In fact, The Athletic projects he will earn a $7.5 million AAV on a long-term deal (from ‘Martin Necas and the Flyers: Is there a trade fit?,’ The Athletic, June 4, 2024).

Now look, the native of Czechia would make the Islanders a better team. While Necas is a natural center, he’s versatile with enough speed to play the wing, which he did this season. Also, the right-handed shooter would likely improve the Islanders’ 19-ranked power play unit.

That said, the Islanders could be paying $7-plus million to a non-superstar player, who was featured on the third line on a contending Hurricanes team. In 2023-24, Necas had 53 points and 71 the season before. There might be some more upside with the 25-year-old, but right now the on-ice impact has a similar feel to a right-handed Bo Horvat, which isn’t getting the job done. The Islanders need elite talent, and Necas at this stage of his career falls below that tier. He makes more sense for a team that’s a piece away from becoming a Stanley Cup contender, which clearly does not apply to the Islanders.

What Players Should the Islanders Target via Trade?

Lamoriello has a lot of work to do this offseason if he wants to have his team become a legitimate threat in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Particularly, the biggest need is finding elite talent on the wing.

After a first-round exit, the Jets could move on from Nikolaj Ehlers, who has one year left at $6 million. The 28-year-old would fill a big need for the Islanders with his blazing speed. Put him next to Barzal and there might be more for Ehlers to give than his 61 points in 82 games last season.

If the Islanders can’t swing a deal for Ehlers, they should explore one with the St. Louis Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich, who also has one year left, but at a $5.8 million cap hit. It’s unclear if the Blues would consider moving on from him – but the Russian winger has become one of the better playmakers in the NHL. Last season, he posted 63 points in 80 games, and in each of the two seasons before that, he was hovering above a point per game.

Regardless, the Islanders must avoid acquiring players with high cap hits that won’t be game-changers. The top priority in the trade market should be finding a top-six scoring winger. After that, they can use free agency to improve their penalty kill.