5 Changes Maple Leafs Fans Want to See

I, for one, read the comments that Toronto Maple Leafs fans add to the posts that I write each day as I cover the team. The point is that fans have a lot to say about what their team could improve. Although I don’t always agree, fans regularly take me to task on my points. I do read and (mostly) value what they add.

Lately, the conversation has been as much about culture, strategy, and leadership as it has been about players on the ice. Reading through fan commentary, a few recurring themes emerge. In this post, given what fans say, I want to break down five areas where the Maple Leafs might want to take a hard look at themselves.

Fix 1. The Maple Leafs Need to Build a Winning Culture

One of the loudest points fans make is simple: winners want to win. Money alone isn’t enough. Look at teams like the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Vegas Golden Knights. They’ve kept key players together despite other clubs offering more cash. Why? Because these players feel part of something meaningful, part of a culture focused on championships.

Sam Bennett re-signed with the Florida Panthers because he felt part of the team’s winning culture.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For Toronto, the narrative is different. Elite players who come at the trade deadline often don’t stick around long. The Maple Leafs have top-tier pay, generous bonuses, and first-class facilities. That said, fans argue that a sustained winning culture hasn’t been established. Repeated playoff disappointments raise doubts about whether Toronto is a place where the team can win. If NHL stars feel like they have to leave to chase a realistic shot at the Stanley Cup, money becomes a second consideration.

Fix 2. The Maple Leafs Must Balance Star Treatment with Accountability

Fans are also keenly aware of how stars are treated in Toronto. They believe Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner (who has now moved on to Vegas) have, at times, been insulated from criticism, prompting concerns about fairness in the locker room. While it’s natural for top players to get some preferential treatment, to some fans, the perception in Toronto seems over the top.

Some readers suggest this undermines team cohesion. Fourth-line players or depth contributors may feel like outsiders when the spotlight only shines on a few, leaving them disconnected from the team’s successes—or failures. The question becomes: does this imbalance hurt accountability, or is it just the price of having superstar talent?

Fix 3. The Maple Leafs Need to Improve Asset Management and Roster Depth

Another common thread is the Maple Leafs’ approach to building the roster. Fans argue that too much of the salary cap is tied up in four or five stars, leaving the rest of the team thin. When you compare the Maple Leafs to teams like Tampa Bay’s 2020 and 2021 Cup winners, the difference is striking. Those teams had strong third lines, reliable goaltending, and depth players who could make a difference in crunch time.

Can Nicolas Roy, here with the Vegas Golden Knights, become a key piece of the Maple Leafs’ middle-six?

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Toronto, by contrast, has leaned on aging veterans or bargain-bin signings to fill gaps. Poor drafting and trades that didn’t pan out have compounded the problem. The result? A top-heavy roster with limited playoff resiliency. Depth isn’t glamorous, but fans argue it’s the missing ingredient for postseason success.

Fix 4. The Maple Leafs Need to Rethink Player Retention Strategy Beyond Money

It’s often assumed that players will flock to Toronto due to its financial opportunities, endorsements, and city allure. But many fans insist that economic incentives aren’t the decisive factor. Players like Marner, Ryan O’Reilly, and others left not because the Maple Leafs couldn’t pay, but because the team didn’t offer a clear path to winning.

This suggests Toronto needs a more holistic retention strategy—one that highlights winning opportunities, career development, and a sense of team purpose. Without this, the bright lights of Toronto may look appealing on paper, but they won’t convince top talent to commit long-term to a cost-effective contract.

Fix 5. The Maple Leafs Need to Manage Pressure and Expectations Better

Finally, there’s the issue of pressure. Toronto is a passionate hockey city, and Maple Leafs players operate under intense scrutiny. Some fans argue that the team hasn’t productively channeled this pressure. Instead of motivating players, it sometimes magnifies missteps, eroding confidence and cohesion.

Did Mitch Marner leave the Toronto Maple Leafs in part because of the intense scrutiny?

(Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Pressure exists everywhere in professional hockey. However, when poorly managed (as some fans suggest happens in Toronto), it can become a distraction rather than a driver. Fans suggest that creating an environment where accountability, fair treatment, and clear expectations coexist with media scrutiny could make a tangible difference in performance.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs

Taken together, these five areas—winning culture, star treatment, depth, player retention, and pressure management—highlight why the Maple Leafs, despite having had elite talent, often fell short in the postseason. Each point is debatable, but they all point to one conclusion: talent alone isn’t enough.

For Toronto to turn potential into results, management will need to address the underlying culture, roster strategy, and organizational habits that shape player experience. Fans have demonstrated, through their comments, that they are watching closely—and they’re paying attention to more than just goals and assists.