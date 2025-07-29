5 Maple Leafs Prospects Flying Under the Radar in 2025-26

With the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect pool not being strong as it was last year, all eyes are still going to be on Easton Cowan, Ben Danford and even Noah Chadwick as they’re the top names in the system. As a result, some names that are flying under the radar have pushed themselves up as potential valuable prospects.

Even though they have moved up, some names are still unfamiliar or aren’t being talked about within the Maple Leafs fan base. This season, there are a number of names that should garner some attention as they may be flying under the radar compared to other names. Here are my top-five players flying under the radar for the 2025-26 season.

Luke Haymes, C, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

It was a small sample, but Luke Haymes really impressed in his first nine games as a pro with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League. Signed as the top collegiate free agent by the Maple Leafs, he finished with six points– five of which were primary– and had a goals for percentage of 55.6% at five-on-five. He was a standout with Dartmouth College and even though he missed time with an injury last season, he made it count when he was healthy.

Luke Haymes, Dartmouth College (Photo credit: Dartmouth Men’s Hockey Twitter/X)

Haymes really made his presence known with his ability to get in on the forecheck and anticipate plays extremely well. He has great speed and really likes to attack defenders head on and lets his skill go from there. He excels in tight spaces and has a great shot with pinpoint accuracy to beat goaltenders. Having some pro experience under his belt is a big first step. The next is improving on what made him successful towards the end of last season. College free agents are always hit or miss, but there’s some upside with Haymes as it’s worth keeping an eye on him.

Tyler Hopkins, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

The Maple Leafs’ third-round pick in the 2025 draft, Tyler Hopkins was a great value selection at that spot as he could’ve been selected earlier. The skillset he brings with the combination of his two-way play, really makes him a great prospect to have in the system. He was underrated in his draft year and that may be the case now, but not for long.

After a 51-point sophomore season and an opportunity to centre the Frontenacs’ top line, Hopkins should be kept an eye on as he has that chance to elevate his game and his offensive output. Hopkins is a fluid skater that likes to slice his way through defenders and traffic. His quick movements from the outside to the inside really makes opponents stumble, taking advantage of more space in the offensive zone. He battles hard, is a slick playmaker and has a decent shot and his play off the puck really makes him a dual threat on both sides.

William Belle, RW, Univ. of Notre Dame (NCAA)

Maple Leafs fans have been wanting a Tom Wilson-type player for some time now. Well, William Belle emulates that play style and he’s not afraid of knocking down anyone that’s standing in his way.

The numbers last season don’t really pop off as he only had 26 combined with the NTDP program and United States Hockey League. However, his play is one the Maple Leafs would want. He has a high-end motor and is a dominant physical presence on the ice. He’s a great complimentary player on the wing as he supports his teammates along the boards very well. His work ethic and mindset each shift is evident, tracking pucks, playing the body and finding the open spaces well. He’s a depth player that excels when he’s always pressuring opponents, has that edge and mindset, which is going to make him a fan favourite.

Harry Nansi, C/RW, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

He’s still young at 17, but Harry Nansi appears to be on the right path with his development. Players like him have the tools to be really impactful NHL players and if he continues to progress, he’ll have a bright future. He had a decent draft year with the Owen Sound Attack, putting up 23 points in 67 games.

Nansi has great upside in the offensive zone, showing strong puck anticipation skills and is constantly pressuring defenders, leading to mistakes and quality scoring chances. He’s got a strong shot and his playmaking vision and puck placement stands out as he’s able to open things up and draws players in when on the attack. He was also teammates with Sam McCue, a player that I had on this watch list last year, as he had a strong breakout season with the Attack and Flint Firebirds. He needs time to grow and hone his skills and this season should help with that.

William Villeneuve, RD, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

With Danford and Chadwick being the top defenders in the system, the Maple Leafs don’t have a whole lot of depth after that. Even though he was drafted in 2020, it feels like William Villeneuve has become an afterthought. Though every season since making the AHL, he has taken big steps. He had a strong 2024-25 season with 40 points in 55 games and 90 in 165 games. With a minimum of 25 games played, his 59.7 GF% at 5-on-5 was fourth-best on the Marlies last season.

William Villeneuve, Toronto Marlies (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Villeneuve being a right shot instantly makes him more valuable, but his ability to push a breakout and being a strong skater in transition continues to grow. His defensive game has also taken big steps as he has rounded out his game and has become an important defender for the Marlies with the minutes he gets. With Topi Niemela signing in the Swedish Hockey League, Villeneuve will get even more minutes and continue to improve as a prospect. Expect another big season from him and possibly even more than that with a call up if the Maple Leafs need more offense.

Who is an underrated Maple Leafs prospect that you’re keeping an eye on? Have your say in the comment section.

Statistics from AHL Tracker.