Sweden Takes Down USA White 3-2 in World Juniors Summer Showcase

The second game of the day was Team USA White against Sweden on Monday afternoon, July 28. USA White had beaten Finland the day before, while Sweden took down USA Blue. This would be the final game of the showcase, where USA was split into two teams as they will consolidate their roster prior to Wednesday, July 30, when they’ll face Sweden.

Caleb Heil started in the net for USA White, but Patrick Quinlan came in at the halfway point of the game to finish it out, while Sweden went with Herman Liv the whole game. Sweden got things started, but the United States once again bounced back to tie things going into the final period. It looked like USA White was going to take the game, but Sweden fought back with two straight goals and took the win 4-3.

Game Recap

The second game of the day got off to a quick start as Sweden’s Alexander Zetterberg scored to put his team up 1-0 just under two minutes into the game. Viggo Nordlund and Victor Johansson assisted him. USA White responded towards the halfway point of the game with a goal by Jacob Kvasnicka to tie the game up 1-1. Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen and James Hagens assisted him, and that’s how the first period ended, in a tie.

The second period flipped in scoring as USA White knocked one in first. Will Horcoff scored on the power play to give his team its first lead of the game. Tanner Henricks and Cullen Potter registered the assists. Sweden stormed back later in the period to tie the game up 2-2 on a goal by Filip Ekberg. The lone assist went to Wilson Björck, and that’s how the period ended, 2-2.

USA White’s top line found the back of the net for the second time, barely a minute into the third period. Brodie Ziemer scored to make it 3-2, and Hagens tallied the lone assist. However, Sweden answered back with under five minutes left in regulation with a goal by Liam Danielsson to tie it 3-3. Lucas Pettersson and Johansson assisted. Sweden held the momentum and slipped one through the five-hole of Quinlan to seal the win 4-3. The goal was scored by Felix Öhrqvist, and he was assisted by Wilson Björck and Viggo Björck.

Both teams will be off tomorrow, Tuesday, July 29, but will be back in action on Wednesday, July 30. This game was the final time to see USA White as the two teams will be cut to one for Wednesday and the rest of the week to get ready for December.