Maple Leafs’ Top 10 Prospects for 2025-26 Season

It’s been about a year since the last time I wrote about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top 10 prospects and there has been a lot of changes to their system. With Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin being traded and Roni Hirvonen and Topi Niemelä signing overseas, the depth has taken a hit as those key names aren’t part of the organization anymore.

While that’s a blow to the pipeline, there are still plenty of players with high upside or that are works in progress that could be impactful. Some names have improved tremendously and vaulted them further up the depth charts as a result. Even though they’re not as deep, there are a number of names to keep an eye on for the 2025-26 season.

Easton Cowan, Ben Danford and Luke Haymes (The Hockey Writers)

I want to give an honourable mention to Sam McCue (LW, Brantford Bulldogs), William Belle (RW, Univ. of Notre Dame), Jacob Quillan (C/LW, Toronto Marlies) and Harry Nansi (C/RW, Owen Sound Attack). Eventually, they could find their way onto this list at some point given what they have done or the potential they have with their game. Here are the top 10 Maple Leafs prospects for the 2025-26 season.

10. William Villeneuve, RD, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

It has been five years since William Villeneuve was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Maple Leafs, however, he’s still young and showing progression. At 23 years old, Villeneuve continues to take strides with his overall game and responsibilities further up in the Marlies lineup. After back-to-back 25-point seasons, he nearly doubled his production in his third pro season with 40 points. He was first on the Marlies in goals for percentage (min. 25 games played) with 65.6%.

With Niemelä signing with Malmo in the SHL, Villeneuve has overtaken him as a prospect that could be in line for call-ups and chances at the next level. He’s a right shot and has continued to display a well-rounded game on both sides of the puck, especially on the defensive end. While he could still be a career player in the American Hockey League, he has taken the steps to go further.

9. Luke Haymes, C, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

Luke Haymes was viewed as one of the top collegiate free agents and the Maple Leafs became the landing spot for the highly talented and goal scoring centre. He dealt with an injury last season, but Haymes still managed to record 12 goals and 18 points in 22 games with Dartmouth College. The season before, he finished with 18 goals and 36 points in 31 games.

Luke Haymes, Dartmouth College (Photo credit: Dartmouth Men’s Hockey Twitter/X)

It was a small sample size, but I was impressed with his game as he had six points in nine games with the Toronto Marlies. The 21-year-old made a seamless transition from the collegiate level to the pros and his ability to create off rushes and in the offensive zone is evident. He’s tenacious in board battles, gets the inside track with his positioning and uses his vision to spot teammates or break free from pressure. He has great skill and hands in tight, anticipation to intercept pucks and pushes his way to the middle constantly. He has great attention to detail and could be a prospect that can have tremendous upside.

8. Victor Johansson, LD, Leksands IF (SHL)

Since being drafted 120th overall in 2024, Victor Johansson needed to take a big step with his offensive production and add more weight. Both of those can be checked off. When he was drafted, he was 143 pounds. Since then, he has added just over 20 pounds, jumping up to 165 which is large in part to eating more pizza and snacks. Adding more weight is big for his game, but the offensive output was even more noticeable.

Johansson took a big step with his offensive game. He took advantage of his opportunities, was more confident with the puck and became more of an offensive producer at the U20 level in Sweden. Overall, he finished second in points among defenders in his age group with 39 in 47 games played and had 113 penalty minutes. His offensive game, mobility and feisty side is intriguing as a defender. Moving up to the SHL for 2025-26 should be a great test for him to continue to develop and improve as a prospect.

7. Miroslav Holinka, C, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Miroslav Holinka had a strong first season in the Western Hockey League as he put up 45 points in 47 games. On top of that he helped Czechia capture a bronze medal at the World Junior Championship, putting up another four points in seven games. That was more than enough for him to earn an entry-level contract as he looks to improve upon his rookie campaign with the Oil Kings.

Holinka’s versatility and well-rounded play makes him impactful on both sides of the puck. He’s got a shooter’s mindset as well as sound playmaking abilities. He’s smart defensively and his IQ and awareness makes him a valuable asset for the future.

6. Artur Akhtyamov, G, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

It was a decent rookie campaign with the Marlies for Artur Akhtyamov. He initially got off to a torrid start, going 8-0-1 in his first nine games, which included his first two shutouts in the American Hockey League. After that, he cooled off as there was also a constant rotation with Dennis Hildeby and Matt Murray. In the end, Akhtyamov finished with a 11-8-4 record, a 2.81 goals against average and a .901 save percentage.

Artur Akhtyamov, Ak Bars Kazan (Photo credit: Ak Bars Kazan

Managing his consistency from game to game is going to be important, but Akhtyamov has shown the kind of play to be a reliable backstop in the crease. He’s aggressive with shooters, has great athleticism and tracks the puck very well through traffic. The Maple Leafs have struggled to draft and develop goaltenders in the past, but Akhtyamov is one name to watch.

5. Tinus Luc Koblar, C, Leksands IF J20 (U20 Nationell)

It was a little surprising to see the Maple Leafs select Tinus Luc Koblar with the 64th pick in the 2025 Draft, given the higher upside players that were available. Diving more into his game, Koblar fits the direction the team wants to go in and he does have some upside. He’s young, but his understanding of the game and strength is a reason why he can be successful.

Last season, Koblar had 21 points in 43 games with Leksands IF J20. He’s a very strong and fluid skater with great strength in the tough areas on the ice. He can establish and be heavy on the forecheck, break free from coverage utilizing his size to shield and protect the puck and pounce on loose pucks easily. He’s strong positionally as he’s always in the right spot at the right time, given how he hovers around the net. The way he powers through opponents makes him very difficult to contain. He’s competitive and that mindset shows every shift as he possesses a strong work ethic.

4. Noah Chadwick, LD, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

Chadwick’s progression as a player is very evident with his overall game and attributes as a leader. Since being drafted in the sixth round in 2023, he had 109 points in 132 games played and in the recent playoffs, he had seven goals and 14 points. The offensive production has quickly trended in a positive direction as he’s become a very effective two-way defender.

Chadwick always simplifies everything on the backend and his IQ stands out every time. He’s quick on the breakout and does a great job to identify shooting lanes for a shot on net or deflection through traffic. Defensively, he’s strong on retrievals, closes gaps quickly and can kill plays by getting into the lanes for a block. He can do it all. With his WHL career coming to an end, he has an opportunity to take another big step and elevate his play with the Marlies.

3. Tyler Hopkins, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

Getting Tyler Hopkins where the Maple Leafs were in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft could definitely be great value. He easily could’ve been a second or early-third round selection, but they made sure not to let him slip any further. Not only does he have that work ethic and can play a 200-foot game, he has a great amount of skill and playmaking abilities.

Tyler Hopkins, Kingston Frontenacs (Brandon Taylor/ OHL Images)

He has great speed and edges to evade pressure and is also very crafty as a playmaker. He shows great control and can spot seams easily to connect with his teammates. He defends well and can anticipate plays in order to quickly transition the other way. He finished last season with 51 points in 67 games and could improve on that next season. Given his play on both sides of the puck and offensive skillset, if he can continue to develop and work on his output and overall play, he could be a name that gains more attention.

2. Ben Danford, RD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Captaining the Generals in the Ontario Hockey League last season, Ben Danford proved that he was worth the first-round selection in 2024 with his intensity and defensive mindset. The offensive game still needs to come around, but his breakout and transitional game is evident that he can get there. He did increase his goal scoring as he found the back of the net five times in the regular season and added five more points in the playoffs.

Overall, his defensive IQ and play within his own end makes him an effective defender. He quickly smothers attackers, pressures them with his intensity and will sacrifice the body to make sure that puck doesn’t reach the net. With the way the Maple Leafs defense identity is formed, Danford would fit in well. Learning from former Maple Leaf Jake Muzzin at development camp should definitely help with his development.

1. Easton Cowan, C/W, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

This could be the last time that we see Easton Cowan as a top prospect, especially if he impresses and sticks in the NHL. While his production dipped from 96 to 69 points, he was once again a force when it mattered for the London Knights in the OHL playoffs, tallying 39 points in 17 games for a 2.29 point per game average. There’s a reason why he’s an untouchable prospect. He showed that there was nothing else for him to learn at the junior level. With a long list of accolades that includes multiple OHL Championships, playoff and regular season MVP titles and a Memorial Cup title and MVP, Cowan is ready for the pros.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

If he wants to stick in the NHL, he’s going to have to make it difficult for the Maple Leafs to send him down and start in the minors. If he impresses in the first nine games, then Cowan can provide an impact with his work ethic, skill and versatility as an offensive producer. He’s exactly the kind of player the team needs in their top-six and if he can elevate his game like he has shown in the past, the reward will be great for him and the team. If not, then he’ll be even more hungry to get to that point.