Maple Leafs Can’t Trade Easton Cowan

By now, we’ve all had ample time to witness and absorb the tournament that was the World Junior Hockey Championship over the holiday season. While some are still discussing which players fell short for Team Canada in their quarterfinals exit, there’s a shadow of doubt that has risen amongst Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans that Easton Cowan is no longer an untouchable trade chip within the organization.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While he — along with the majority of Team Canada — didn’t have a strong tournament, a short schedule like the WJC can’t determine the value of a prospect to there respective organizations.

So, given the disappointing outcome of the tournament, how does that play into Cowan’s spot within the Maple Leafs organization?

Easton Cowan Remains Untouchable

Frankly, it seems crazy to suggest that Cowan has become anything outside of remaining untouchable for the Maple Leafs. But, for the sake of argument, here’s what he’s done so far this season outside of the U20 tournament.

In 22 games with the London Knights, he has 15 goals and 30 points. He’s sixth on the Knights in points this season and tied for second in goals while finding himself in and out of the lineup for the U20 selection camp and with various injuries.

That said, this is a player who posted 34 goals and 96 points in 2023-24 in just 54 games during the Knights’ OHL regular season. He added another 10 goals and 34 points in 18 playoff games on route to an OHL Championship. All of that while suiting up for Team Canada at the U20 tournament in a depth role.

Even this time around, Cowan finished with a goal and three points for a low-scoring, under-performing Team Canada in just five games. So, what’s changed for those who view him as a tradable asset now?

A Strong Finish for Cowan Will Change Perspectives

The beautiful thing about fandom, in any sport really, is that it comes with a ‘what-have-you-done-for-me-lately’ mentality. Given what Cowan has done so far this season and the numbers he’s sure to put up to close out the OHL regular season, there will be a large number of fans who forget the lacklustre World Junior tournament for the 19-year-old and the rest of Team Canada.

Those that aren’t able to forget it might still bounce back a little bit from the edge of the ‘Cowan-must-be-traded’ cliff that they wandered to during the tournament fallout.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Regardless of where people stand, Cowan’s picked up right where he left off prior to the tournament, with assists in back-to-back games and extending his regular season point streak to 58 consecutive games.

Given that the Knights are first in the Western Conference with a 32-6-1-0 record in 39 games this season and on the verge of another conference title — possibly — the team and Cowan will likely have another strong playoff run given their acquisitions this season and that should remind fans what a competitor he is. On top of that, it may boost any confidence that was lost by the young forward with the early exit at the tournament.

Don’t forget, with the loss in the Memorial Cup last season, the Cowan has something to prove this season along with his returning teammates.

Adversity Will Prove Important for Cowan’s Toronto Run

The last thing worth noting is that, while there was adversity that came from the past two years and the early exits at the World Junior tournament, it’s not exactly a bad thing for Cowan to experience early in his career — especially given the market that he will be playing in down the road.

While all media can be tough at times on their respective teams and based on their play, the Toronto market eats players up at times. Following the quarterfinal exit in Ottawa, the fallout on the players and Cowan from the perspective of the Maple Leafs’ faithful was disheartening.

The adversity forced the young forward to answer some tough questions following the loss and while the answers didn’t soften the blow of the tournament loss, they did reveal one thing — Cowan’s ability to count his losses and move on.

In a Toronto market that thrives on headlines, the ability to move past tough losses is one that will help in relish in tough situations when the team isn’t doing well.

Yes, the early exit was a disappointing one for all the players and Canadian fans. And yes, Cowan didn’t have the flashiest tournament given his skill level. That said, with the takeaways on and off the ice and his ability to bounce back quickly is something that both Maple Leafs’ brass and fans alike should be excited about. After all, Cowan should remain an untouchable asset for this team.