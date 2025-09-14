5 Oilers to Watch During the Preseason

The NHL season is around the corner, and excitement is in the air. The Edmonton Oilers head into training camp with a few new players hoping to make an impact, but the ultimate goal remains the same: winning the Stanley Cup. Some players are looking to make the jump to the NHL, while others are trying to acclimate to their new environment on a new team. That provides intrigue to training camp, which hasn’t been the case in Edmonton for quite some time. There are some roster spots up for grabs, so who will seize the opportunity? Here are five players to watch throughout the preseason.

Noah Philp

Noah Philp is an interesting player heading into training camp. He didn’t play during the 2023-24 season before making a return to professional hockey in 2024-25. The right-shot centre played 55 games with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, recording 19 goals and 35 points. He also played 15 games with the Oilers, recording two assists and averaging 9:05 per game in his first taste of NHL experience.

Philp is an undrafted player, and at 27 years old, this is a big season for him to prove that he belongs in the NHL. He’s likely in a battle for one of the final roster spots, competing against the likes of Curtis Lazar, David Tomasek, and Kasperi Kapanen. It’s looking unlikely that Zach Hyman will be ready for the season opener, so another roster spot is up for grabs. If that’s the case, Philp must take advantage of that opportunity and have a great camp to earn his place. He could be the fourth-line centre that the organization has been seeking.

Matt Savoie

Matt Savoie got a taste of NHL action last season, recording one assist in four games and averaging 12:31 per game on a line with Leon Draisaitl. The 21-year-old also had a great season in the AHL, recording 19 goals and 54 points in 66 games. Now, he’s looking to make the jump to the NHL full-time, likely in a top-six role.

At only 5-foot-9 and 179 pounds, he’s an undersized forward, but he doesn’t play like it. He’s a tenacious forechecker and wins battles along the boards, which complements Draisaitl’s game extremely well. They looked great together in their limited time, so hopefully that chemistry continues to develop, and we see them play together throughout the preseason. A Vasily Podkolzin, Draisaitl, and Savoie line would be exciting to watch and could be a very effective second line.

Isaac Howard

Like Savoie, Isaac Howard is another prospect looking to make the jump to the NHL. The Oilers acquired Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for prospect Sam O’Reilly, and immediately inked him to his entry-level contract (ELC). Howard is coming off a great season in the NCAA with Michigan State University, recording 26 goals and 52 points in 37 games, en route to winning the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player in the nation.

This was an aging team relying on veteran experience, but now there’s a small youth movement in Edmonton as they try to get younger while also setting their sights on winning the Stanley Cup. It’s expected that the Wisconsin native will see time on the top line with Connor McDavid, but for him to stay there, he must prove he deserves it. This is likely the fans’ first look at Howard, and he’s coming in with a lot of hype, so as expected, many eyes will be on him and how he adjusts to the professional level.

Andrew Mangiapane

Andrew Mangiapane signed a two-year contract with the Oilers with a $3.6 million cap hit this offseason, after spending last season with the Washington Capitals. He’s coming off a down season, recording 14 goals and 28 points in 81 games, and is looking to bounce back on a new team. He was the Oilers’ biggest free agent signing, and like every new player, he’s coming in with a lot of hype. While he’s not an elite player, he can fill a middle-six role, playing on either the second or third line.

Andrew Mangiapane, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The last two “big” free agent signings in Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner didn’t work out, so hopefully that’s not the case with Mangiapane. It’ll be interesting to see who his linemates will be later in camp and if he can develop quick chemistry with them. The Oilers have been notoriously slow starters, and that needs to change this season. So, it’s imperative that the Toronto native fits in and gets comfortable with his surroundings immediately, so when the season starts, everyone is ready to go and contribute.

David Tomasek

For many Oilers fans, the preseason will be their first look at Tomasek. He’s a relatively unknown player, making the jump to North America for the first time after spending his whole career in Europe. The Czech native spent the last two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), the highest level in the country. He played for Färjestad BK, recording 24 goals and 57 points in 47 games last season, leading the team in points, 12 more than second place. He also had 25 goals and 45 points in 52 games the season prior.

At 29 years old, he’s coming into his first NHL training camp, looking to make a seamless transition. However, his roster spot isn’t guaranteed, and he’s one of the few forwards who are waiver-exempt, meaning that he can be sent down without going through the waiver process. Philp and Lazar are likely competing against Tomasek for a roster spot, but those two players have the edge since they are waiver-eligible. The organization would risk losing them for nothing if they don’t make the team, and is that a risk the Oilers are willing to take? If Tomasek hopes to make the team, he must impress and force the organization to make that tough decision.

The Oilers kick off the preseason with a split-squad game against the Calgary Flames on Sept. 21.