5 Takeaways From Gary Bettman’s Stanley Cup Final Availability

In advance of Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly gave their annual state of the league address. After saying a few words, the floor was opened to the media to ask questions on a wide range of topics.

Here are our five takeaways from the availability. We’ll end with several other tidbits that were shared.

What’s Next for the Coyotes?

What was once a beacon of hope for the Arizona Coyotes turned into emptiness when the Tempe vote didn’t go their way. This opened up all kinds of speculation about what the future would hold. As you might expect, Bettman continues to hope the Coyotes can find a solution in the greater Phoenix area.

“The Arizona Coyotes are going to explore what their other options are in the greater Phoenix area and we’re gonna monitor that closely,” Bettman said. “Our hope is that one of the options that are being explored and considered will come to fruition.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says they are watching the Coyotes closely and hope they can find a solution. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

“It’s a terrific market. There are a lot of sports fans there. It’s a growing market. It’s one of the larger markets in North America. And I think the club, and by implication its fans have been in situations that have been unfortunate and maybe they’ve been a little bit of victim of circumstance. And so if we can make something work, we’re at the stage now where the league ownership and our teams are strong.”

“We’re in a better position to resist moving than maybe we were 20 or 30 years ago. And we wanna make sure we explore all options at this stage of where we are before we would consider having to relocate a club. And I’m hopeful we won’t have to.”

Latest on Senators’ Sale

We’re less than four weeks away from the NHL Draft and the Ottawa Senators’ sale still has a ways to go before completion. Bettman was asked for an update as to where that stands.

“I don’t know that anybody’s out,” Bettman said. “I know they’re trying to move forward as quickly as possible to conclude the process. The bidding was robust. The interest was great. I’m being advised by GSP Gallioto Sports Partners that they expect a very good outcome in the next few weeks.”

“I know there’s been a lot of speculation about the process and how long it takes. I think there are probably two reasons for that. One, I think there needs to be a recognition that buying a billion dollar asset isn’t the same as buying a new car, takes a little more due diligence and work to do it.”

“And I also think most times when a franchise is being sold, you don’t know about it until it gets to the end. I think Eugene Melnyk’s untimely passing sort of began the clock running and I think that’s why at least in some quarters there seems to be some fatigue covering this. I think run by Mr. Gallioto has been done well and right.”

Four groups remain hopeful to complete the purchase of the Senators. Based on Bettman’s response, we may start to know something by the time the draft gets here.

Bettman confirmed that both Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman are currently not eligible to return. However both individuals have separately requested meetings with the Commissioner.

“Well, they’re currently not eligible,” Bettman said. “They have both requested independently meetings with me and I said after the Stanley Cup Final we’ll try to schedule something and I’ll see what they have to say.”

Quenneville and Bowman were each barred from employment with the NHL for their knowledge and roles in the Kyle Beach situation. Only through a meeting with Bettman can they be reinstated. Don’t be surprised if a couple of teams monitor this to see if one or both eventually become eligible to work in the NHL again.

Diamond Sports

Diamond Sports continues to be in the news as they’ve been involved in legal battles with certain teams over paying TV rights fees. A judge ruled on Thursday for MLB and some of their teams including the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians that Diamond has to pay what was agreed to originally in the contract. The NHL continues to watch this situation closely.

“We have been continuously working with the teams making sure that if for some reason they discontinue operating that our fans will have access to the games for the clubs they are supporting more than just the out of market package. There hasn’t been in all of the discussions and deliberations any suggestion that our teams have been overvalued in terms of what their right are.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says they are prepared to act if Diamond Sports goes in a different direction. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

“So that aspect of what the proceeding was this week, I don’t think that affects us at all. Can I predict what Diamond is going to be doing moving forward? No, so we’re watching it closely. We’re doing what we can to be supportive to keep them operating but if in fact it goes in a different direction, we have been focused on what our options are moving forward and are prepared to act if we have to.”

This summer should provide some clarity in certain markets. The Vegas Golden Knights recently announced their new partnership with EW Scripps starting next season after being with AT&T Sportsnet. The Pittsburgh Penguins are also with AT&T Sportsnet so we’ll see what their plans are at some point.

2018 World Junior Team Investigation

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly provided an update on the investigation by the London Police surrounding the 2018 World Junior Team. Clarity should be coming soon.

“So my understanding is our independent investigator has completed their work and are in the process of preparing a report that we expect sometime early summer,” Daly said. “Which then we will obviously review to see where we are. We have been in contact with the London Police and continue to want to be in contact with them (to) make sure that there’s visibility with respect to what our process is. And to the extent we can understand what their’s is. That would be the goal. I can’t prejudge what happens from there.”

Lots of Side Dishes

Bettman said the Stanley Cup Final will be watched in 250 countries this year and says by every metric, the NHL has never been stronger both on and off the ice.

Bettman said the NHL is approaching $6 billion in hockey-related revenues for this year. However due to escrow, they expect the cap to only go up by around $1 million give or take.

Bettman and Daly each admitted the game has never been safer despite how many feel George Parros and NHL Player Safety is doing. “I think George has done a terrific job. I think all of our clubs are satisfied with the job he does.”

Both the NHL and the players have identified the need for a World Cup of Hockey as a priority.

The Stanley Cup will once again not be going to Russia this summer, Bettman confirmed.

Ryan Smith did talked with the NHL about bringing a team to Salt Lake City.

The Montreal Canadiens have asked the NHL about Logan Mailloux’s eligibility. Bettman will hold a meeting after the Final for this also.

