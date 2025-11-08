6 Vancouver Goldeneyes Players to Take Part in USA-Canada Rivalry Series

Although the PWHL is just starting their respective training camps around the league, the Rivalry Series is officially underway. The United States and Canada will face off in four games over the months of November and December. The first game that was held on Nov. 6 went to Team USA but there will be another Saturday evening, Nov. 8, and then two more on Dec. 10 and Dec. 13. The first game was held in Cleveland, Ohio, while the second will be in Buffalo, New York, with the third and fourth games both being held in Edmonton, Alberta.

There are quite a few PWHL and college players on the respective rosters, and the Vancouver Goldeneyes, who just received their name on Thursday, Nov. 6, the same day the series started, have quite a few players on Team Canada, but no Team USA players. In this article, we’ll take a quick look at the Goldeneyes players on Team Canada, starting with the forwards.

Goldeneyes Scoring Power

Of course, one of the first names that comes to mind when you hear Vancouver and Team Canada is Sarah Nurse. She was left unprotected by the Toronto Sceptres during the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft, which came as a bit of a shock, and the Goldeneyes didn’t miss their chance to snatch her up. She’s still one of the best in the game, and she’ll be a force for Team Canada.

Next on the roster was Hannah Miller, another Vancouver player who, like Nurse, put up quite a few points with the Sceptres before joining the Goldeneyes in the offseason. She’s a forward who likes to shoot the puck, and having Nurse as her teammate can only help, as they’ve played together before and know how the other plays.

The final forward on the list for the Goldeneyes was Jennifer Gardiner, while she didn’t play for the Sceptres, she spent plenty of time playing against them when she was with the Montréal Victoire last season. She put up 18 points in 30 games played in her first PWHL season, and she’s spent a lot of time playing for Team Canada over the years.

Goldeneyes Defense Stands Tall

While they have a strong crew of forwards representing them, the Goldeneyes also have some capable defenders. Some of the big expansion news over the summer surrounding the Goldeneyes was their acquisition of not only Claire Thompson from the Minnesota Frost but also Sophie Jacques. Both of these players are great defenders, but they also spent a lot of time together on the blue line and can be lethal for Team Canada.

Jacques was easily the Frost’s best defender alongside Lee Stecklein, and it was a hit to the roster when she was left unprotected. She’s strong on her feet and can score goals with her big shot, but she can also be physical when necessary and doesn’t easily get knocked off the puck.

Thompson was a rookie last season for the Frost, and although she had some transition issues, she did solidify her game as the season went on. She has speed and finesse when handing the puck, and she has a tricky shot that can sneak past the goaltenders, which Team Canada can definitely use to their advantage.

Goldeneyes Net Presence

The Goldeneyes have forwards and defenders, but they also have a goaltender on the roster, in Emerance Maschmeyer, who made herself known last season with the Ottawa Charge. She’s spent a lot of time in a Team Canada jersey and has been quite successful over that time. She’ll be the veteran presence among two younger goaltenders who are fairly new to the professional hockey scene. Kayla Osborne played just 10 games last season for the New York Sirens, and Eve Gascon is still playing in the NCAA, so they’ll rely on Maschmeyer for guidance.

While all of these women are now teammates for the Goldeneyes, they have yet to play together wearing the Vancouver colors. It’ll be interesting for them to meet their new teammates while playing for their country rather than their PWHL team. Many of these players have played together before because they are considered the best of the best for their country, but there are new players coming every year.

Although Team Canada dropped the first game, it doesn’t mean they’ll be an easy matchup for Team USA. Both teams are competitive and have some of the best women’s hockey players suiting up for them, and it’ll be interesting to see how the second game of this series goes and which Goldeneyes players step up.