7 Things to Know About Oilers Draft Pick Asher Barnett

The Edmonton Oilers selected five players in the recent 2025 NHL Draft, but just one of them plays on the back end: Asher Barnett.

A defenceman with the U.S. National Development Team Program (NDTP), Barnett was drafted in the fifth round, 131st overall, by the Oilers at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 28. Two days later, Barnett was in Edmonton attending the NHL team’s development camp.

Oilers fans hope Barnett will ultimately develop into a bonafide NHL rearguard. They got their first opportunity to watch him play, in a three-on-three tournament during development camp at Edmonton’s Downtown Community Arena on July 3.

He’s 18 years old, stands exactly 6 feet tall, weighs in at 194 pounds, shoots left, and hails from Wilmette, Ill, just north of downtown Chicago. Here are five other things to know about the Oilers’ newest blue line prospect.

He’s a Michigan Man

Barnett has committed to attend the University of Michigan, where he will play for the powerhouse Wolverines men’s hockey team in Ann Arbour.

“I have a lot of family there, my grandmother and my mother both attended Michigan, and it’s fairly close to home, so it was a no-brainer for me,” Barnett said of his decision to attend the U of M.

The Illinois native was one of a program-record-tying seven Wolverines selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, including the Oilers’ seventh-round draft pick (233rd overall), forward Aidan Park.

He’s a Leader

Barnett served as captain of Team USA at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, which took place in Texas from April 23 to May 3, leading the Americans to a bronze medal.

Asher Barnett, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Over seven games, Barnett totalled two goals and four assists for six points. He registered a plus/minus of plus-7, which tied for first among all defencemen at the tournament.

The bronze was Barnett’s fifth medal won in international competition. His trophy case also includes gold from the U17 Five Nations in 2024, silver from the U17 World Hockey Challenge in 2023, and bronze from the U18 Five Nations in both 2023 and 2024.

He’s Played in Edmonton

As a member of the Chicago Jr. Blackhawks, Barnett competed at the 2017 Brick Invitational Tournament in Edmonton.

One of the top tournaments in North America for nine- and ten-year-old players, the Brick Invitational is held each summer at the Ice Palace rink inside West Edmonton Mall.

Barnett wasn’t the only future Oilers draftee who participated in the 2017 Brick Invitational: Tommy Lafreniere, Edmonton’s third-round selection (83rd overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, played for the BC Junior Canucks that year.

He’s a National Champ

Barnett played defence for the Chicago Mission boys 14U team, which won the 2022 Chipotle-USA Hockey Tier I 14U National Championship.

The championship victory was especially sweet for the Mission, as the annual tournament was held in the team’s hometown at Fifth Third Arena.

In a twist of fate, Barnett never would have had the opportunity to win gold at home were it not for COVID: Chicago was originally supposed to host the Tier 114U National Championships in 2020, before the pandemic caused it to be cancelled and moved to 2022.

He’s Besties with Sharks’ Prospect

That Mission team also included Cole McKinney, a centre with the NDTP who the San Jose Sharks selected with the 53rd overall pick last month.

Cole McKinney, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Best buds since childhood, Barnett and McKinney have played together for nearly a decade, from youth hockey through the NDTP, and they’ll likely spend at least a couple more years as teammates too, as both have committed to Michigan.

“It’s incredible,” McKinney said. “We’ve been together forever. He’s such a great player and such a great person, so it’s been fun to go on this journey with him. Everything we’ve gone through together has been super cool” (from “Chicago-area kids Cole McKinney, Asher Barnett carrying hockey friendship into and beyond NHL Draft”, Chicago Sun-Times, 6/1/25).

His Favourite Player Is a Senator

Barnett’s favourite player is Ottawa Senators star blueliner Jake Sanderson, an NDTP product who racked up 11 goals and 46 assists in 80 games in the NHL during the 2024-25 season.

“I think he’s just a great player and a great guy off the ice, and a good leader, and that’s why I like him,” says Barnett, who has met Sanderson a few times.

Barnett doesn’t wear No. 85 like Sanderson, however. The Oilers draft pick’s jersey number is 13, in honour of legendary Detroit Red Wings forward Pavel Datsyuk.

He’s Got a Brother on the Blue Line

Barnett’s younger brother, 16-year-old Abe Barnett, is also a defenceman with the NDTP. Abe, who also came out of the Chicago Mission program, made his NDTP debut last season.

It was Asher who inspired Abe to join the NDTP. Abe is also following his sibling to Ann Arbour, having just committed to Michigan last month.

Abe won’t get a chance to follow big bro’s footsteps across the NHL Draft stage for two more years, however. He was born on Sept. 21, 2018, six days too late to be draft eligible in 2026.

Expect to see Asher back in Alberta for Oilers Rookie Camp this September. Edmonton fans hope that he’ll eventually become a fixture in the provincial capital.