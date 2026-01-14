Alberts Šmits Has a Chance to Solidify Top-10 Status in 2026 NHL Draft

Latvia has not seen many players from their country selected highly in the NHL Entry Draft. The highest-drafted Latvian-born player is Zemgus Girgensons, who was selected 12th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 Draft. For the 2026 Draft, though, there is one player from Latvia who has stood out in a major way with his play to this point: Alberts Šmits. Šmits has represented his home country at the Under-20 World Junior Championship (WJC), and he was recently named to the Latvian roster for the upcoming Olympics.

With his performance with his club team in Liiga, at the WJC, and potentially playing a big role for Latvia at the Olympics, he has a chance to solidify himself as one of this year’s top prospects heading into the 2026 Draft.

Strong Performance at the World Juniors

After being named to the Latvian WJC roster, thanks to a strong start to his first season in Liiga in Finland, Šmits was a constant presence on the ice for Latvia. Whenever a play was transpiring at either end of the ice, it seemed that he was in the middle of it. While he has had inconsistent timing in jumping into a play offensively throughout this season, he had a really strong showing for his home country at the tournament on the offensive side. Overall, he scored five points across the team’s five games and was one of the best 2026 draft-eligible players in the tournament.

Alberts Šmits, Mikkelin Jukurit (Photo credit: Mikkelin Jukurit Twitter/X)

On top of the skill he has on the ice, his maturity and mentality are something special as well. As an 18-year-old, he sees the game well and can break down a play, which has helped him succeed at both the WJC and with his club team in Liiga. He also has a high sense of confidence in himself and his play, and that was shown both on and off the ice at the tournament this year. He made it clear ahead of Latvia’s matchup against Canada that he was not worried about facing the likes of Gavin McKenna, Michael Misa, and the rest of the high-powered Canadian roster, and he had plenty of confidence in himself. He backed that up with a strong showing against the Canadians and, throughout the tournament, opened the eyes of many.

Šmits Has a Chance to Stand Out at the Olympics

After being named to the Latvian Olympic team, Šmits has the chance to truly go up against the best of the best at the highest level in February. While the Latvian roster is not the deepest or most skilled, if Šmits is given the opportunity to play a significant role, he should be able to showcase his skill set. Having even just a few strong games against the high-end competition they will be facing will surely open the eyes of NHL organizations. At his age, playing in the Olympics ahead of the 2026 Draft, he could very well set himself up to be a top-10 pick in Buffalo.

Comparing Šmits to Other Top Draft-Eligible Defensemen

While Keaton Verhoeff has been the most talked-about defenseman of this year’s draft class and has deserved it, Šmits is a bit more polished and mature in his overall game than Verhoeff is, and that could work in his favor in the eyes of some organizations when the draft comes around. Others like Chase Reid, Carson Carels, and Daxon Rudolph all have had more eyes on them this season, having played in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), but with the strong showing at the WJC and the opportunity to put himself even further on the map at the Olympics, Šmits has a real shot at becoming the second or even third defenseman off the board in the first round of this year’s draft.

He has already gotten the attention of NHL Central Scouting, being named the second-best international player in this year’s draft in the mid-term rankings, and could get even more attention with a strong showing with Latvia in Italy.

Šmits is a Prospect to Keep An Eye on

While beginning to catch the eye of the hockey world, Šmits is still going to be a prospect in this year’s draft class to keep a close eye on as the season progresses, as well as at the Olympics. As mentioned earlier, Latvia may not be the strongest team, but he will certainly be one of their players to keep tabs on as the games progress. With a strong finish to his draft-year season, he has a strong chance at unseating Girgensons as the highest-drafted Latvian-born player.