Panthers’ Anton Lundell Stepping up to Fill Some Big Shoes This Season

There is a specific trajectory that NHL general managers dream of when they draft a center in the first round. It begins with the draft floor optimism, transitions into a protected role with sheltered minutes, and eventually—if everything breaks right—evolves into the player demanding the keys to the franchise.

For the Florida Panthers, that timeline has accelerated rapidly regarding Anton Lundell.

Selected 12th overall in 2020, Lundell arrived in Sunrise with a pedigree honed in the rigorous systems of HIFK in Finland’s Liiga. He was billed as a “safe” pick—a two-way forward with a high floor. But over the last few seasons, and especially during the ongoing 2025–26 campaign, Lundell has proven he is far more than just a safety net. He has become a structural pillar for a team that has now captured back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With a six-year, $30 million extension signed on the heels of that first championship in 2024, the Panthers management clearly saw this coming. But the rest of the league is now waking up to what Florida has known for a while: The “Baby Barkov” moniker is no longer just a cute comparison regarding playing style. It is a succession plan in motion.

Forced Out of the Shadows

The narrative of Lundell’s current season cannot be told without addressing the Aleksander Barkov situation. For years, Lundell had the luxury of developing behind one of the best two-way centers in the history of the game. Barkov took the hardest matchups, the heaviest defensive zone starts, and the brunt of the media attention.

However, an injury to the captain this season forced head coach Paul Maurice to shuffle the deck. Lundell was not just asked to fill a roster spot; he was asked to fill a void in the team’s identity.

Averaging 19:16 of ice time per game—a significant jump of over two minutes from his previous career highs—Lundell has been thrust into the role of the undisputed No. 1 center. It is a sink-or-swim promotion, and for the most part, Lundell is swimming with powerful strokes.

Production Matching the Pedigree

Offense was always the question mark for Lundell coming out of Espoo. Could the defensive responsibility translate to points on the board at the NHL level?

The answer this season has been a resounding yes. Through 45 games, Lundell has posted 14 goals and 33 points. While those aren’t Art Ross numbers, they represent a significant step forward in his offensive efficiency. He is currently on pace to eclipse the 50-point plateau for the first time in his career, shattering his previous highs in both goals (18) and total points (45).

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell celebrates a goal against the Ottawa Senators (Jim Rassol-Imagn Images)

More importantly, this production is coming while anchoring the top power-play unit. He isn’t just a passenger collecting secondary assists; he is driving play. The context of these points matters. Producing at a nearly 0.75 point-per-game clip while facing the opposition’s top defensive pairings is a hallmark of a legitimate top-line pivot.

The Matchup Game: Trial by Fire

Perhaps the most telling aspect of Lundell’s evolution is who he is sharing the ice with. Coach Maurice hasn’t sheltered him during Barkov’s absence. Instead, Lundell has been hard-matched against the league’s elite.

The results have been a mixed bag, as is expected for a young center adjusting to the league’s harshest spotlight. There have been learning moments, such as a difficult evening Jan. 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs where he finished minus-3 while trying to contain Auston Matthews.

However, the bounce-back ability has been evident. Look no further than the game against the Ottawa Senators (Jan. 10). Tasked with neutralizing Tim Stutzle—one of the most dynamic offensive threats in the Atlantic Division—Lundell was suffocating. He held Stutzle to zero points and, more impressively, zero shots on goal. That level of defensive erasure is what separates average centers from championship-caliber ones.

Grinding in the Grey Areas

While the offensive uptick is headline material, Lundell’s value to the Panthers remains rooted in the “hard areas” of the ice. He is currently trailing only defensemen Seth Jones and Niko Mikkola in defensive zone starts at 5-on-5. When the puck is dropped in the Panthers’ end, Lundell is the forward Maurice trusts to win the draw and facilitate the breakout.

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell breaks away from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty to score a goal (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Furthermore, he has added a layer of grit to his game that was previously understated. With 51 hits and 29 blocks midway through the season, he provides the kind of category coverage that fantasy owners love, but that coaches value even more. He is the first forward over the boards on the penalty kill, eating pucks and clogging lanes.

This physical edge does come with growing pains. Lundell was fined the maximum $5,000 under the CBA for a high-sticking incident involving Montreal Canadiens’ Alexandre Texier. While discipline is key, the Panthers likely view this as a byproduct of a young player learning to compete with a snarl—a necessary trait for a team looking to three-peat.

The World Stage Awaits

Lundell’s ascent has not gone unnoticed internationally. Having previously captained Finland to a bronze medal at the 2021 World Juniors, he has now been named to Team Finland’s roster for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

The storyline in Italy will eerily mirror the one in Sunrise. With Barkov expected to miss the Olympics due to his injury, the Finnish national team will likely turn to Lundell to serve as their primary center. It is a massive responsibility for a player of his age, but his performance this season suggests he is ready for the burden.

The 2025–26 season will likely be remembered as the year Lundell stopped being a prospect and started being a premier player. He has weathered the storm of increased minutes, tougher matchups, and the pressure of stepping in for a legend, emerging not just as a piece of the puzzle, but as a cornerstone for the franchise’s future.

