Panthers Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Injuries Keep Piling Up, Skid Snapped and More

Here are the key storylines for the Florida Panthers and their upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 12–18, 2026.

The “Murderer’s Row” Playoff Race

The Panthers (23-18-3, 49 pts) are currently in a dogfight for positioning in the Atlantic Division. They sit 7th in the division, trailing closely behind the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, and Toronto Maple Leafs. With the Atlantic Division being described as arguably the toughest in the league, every point this week is critical to keep pace with the Wild Card spots.

Injuries Keep Piling Up

The team’s resilience is being tested by a massive injury list.

Matthew Tkachuk remains on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), having missed the entire season so far (43 games). He has been practicing with the team since the end of December, but still no firm date has been set for his full return.

Brad Marchand is currently listed as Day-to-Day with an undisclosed injury. He leads the team in points (46) but missed the last two games.

Seth Jones is listed as Week-to-Week following an injury sustained during the Winter Classic earlier this month.

Stabilizing the Ship

The Panthers recently snapped a dangerous losing skid (having lost four of five games) with a gritty 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky secured his first win since late December, providing much-needed stability in the net as they head into a heavy road week.

Panthers Schedule Jan 12 – 18

Date Time (EST) Opponent Venue Mon, Jan 12 7:00 PM @ Buffalo Sabres KeyBank Center Fri, Jan 16 7:00 PM @ Carolina Hurricanes Lenovo Center Sat, Jan 17 7:00 PM @ Washington Capitals Capital One Arena

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.