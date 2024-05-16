Ducks Should Pursue Brandon Montour Reunion in Free Agency

The Anaheim Ducks will be searching for a right-handed defenseman when free agency begins on July 1. The Ducks should strongly consider pursuing Brandon Montour of the Florida Panthers, as he will be one of the most sought-after blueliners if he hits the open market and would be an ideal fit as the organization looks to turn the corner.

Familiarity Could Help Ducks Land Montour

Montour was originally selected by the Ducks in the second round, with the 55th overall pick, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He played parts of three seasons with the team, starting with the 2016-17 campaign, before being traded to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Brendan Guhle and a 2019 first-round selection, which turned into Brayden Tracey. It wasn’t a fruitful deal for the Ducks, but Montour didn’t flourish until he joined the Panthers in 2021-22.

Radko Gudas could play a role in helping to lure Montour back to the Ducks after they were teammates in Florida. Gudas signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Ducks in July 2023. He provided the team with some physicality and was a good fit for a defense group that showed signs of improvement. Similarly, bringing in Montour would address several other needs for the Ducks’ blue line.

Montour’s Skillset Would Make Him a Strong Addition

Montour scored 11 goals and produced 37 points during his first showing in the Sunshine State before erupting for 16 tallies and 73 points across 80 contests in 2022-23. After missing the first 16 games of the 2023-24 campaign following offseason shoulder surgery, the 30-year-old rearguard registered eight goals and 33 points over 66 appearances. That point total would’ve ranked second among Ducks defenders.

During the Ducks’ six-year playoff drought, the team has struggled defensively and offensively. The club ranks 32nd in the league in goals per game (2.50) and 29th in goals against per game (3.39) during that span. Montour’s abilities are well-suited to assist in both of those areas. He can move the puck quickly out of his end by passing it promptly to a forward or leading the rush himself. He is also active in the offensive zone, piling up 563 shots on goal over the past three seasons. Additionally, he could quarterback a power play that has placed 30th overall since 2018-19, operating at just 16.6%.

Montour Would Be a Great Fit for the Ducks

Following the 2023-24 campaign, general manager Pat Verbeek noted the importance of bringing in a right-handed blueliner to complement the team’s plethora of left-handed defenders. The right-handed Montour would be a good fit alongside Cam Fowler on the top pairing. They were a common duo on the back end during Montour’s early days in the league. The Ducks’ lack of right-handed defenders forced lefties like Olen Zellweger, Jackson LaCombe, Urho Vaakanainen, and William Lagesson to play their off-sides, which isn’t typically a recipe for success.

Brandon Montour, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It can be much more challenging for defensemen to play both sides, particularly when it comes to defensive duties. It is much simpler to position defensemen in their natural roles to get into passing lanes more effectively and to move the puck quickly out of the defensive zone. “You have to get it to your forehand, or you have to manage real tough situations where you’re on your backhand,” former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told The Canadian Press. “Any time the puck’s along the boards, it’s certainly more challenging.” The opposing team can easily exploit those situations. “Sometimes if you can take a good angle, you can limit where they go with the puck or force a quicker play,” stated Vegas Golden Knights bench boss Bruce Cassidy. Montour’s presence in the lineup would benefit the transition game of the Ducks and help create a more balanced defense corps.

Ducks Have Plenty of Cap Space to Make a Splash

The Ducks should not be shy about spending to improve during the offseason, especially since they can outbid most teams. Having key players like Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Mason McTavish, Pavel Mintyukov, and Zellweger on their entry-level deals is a great opportunity to invest in some high-priced talent to accelerate what has already been a lengthy rebuild. The organization prioritized signing players with leadership qualities and toughness last summer, highlighted by the additions of Alex Killon and Gudas. Montour doesn’t shy away from playing a rugged style, but he can also play with plenty of pace and help push the team forward offensively. The chance to welcome him back into the fold while filling some glaring needs along the way shouldn’t be passed up by Ducks’ management.