Canucks News & Rumors: Tocchet, Pettersson, Demko & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, head coach Rick Tocchet plans to make changes to the lineup. Additionally, Elias Pettersson discusses his disappointing performance. Also, Thatcher Demko is making strides in his recovery.

Tocchet To Change Lineup

Tocchet discussed his thoughts on the Canucks 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4. The head coach expressed his disappointment in a few players on the team.

Rick Tocchet, Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“We need five or six guys to get going here. I mean, it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs — with some guys, I don’t know if they thought it wasn’t the playoffs. We can’t play with 12 guys.

“It’s a will to get the puck. It’s not x’s and o’s — it’s a will. There’s times there, we have some guys … you know the puck, where it’s going to go, you just gotta get there before the other guy. I think we’re pausing. Some guys are playing pause hockey and you can’t win if you have five or six passengers.”

Pettersson is a player who has struggled and hasn’t looked like the All-Star forward he is in some time. Other players, such as Ilya Mikheyev, Ian Cole and Sam Lafferty, haven’t shown much life either. As a result, Tocchet said the team will look at changing the lineup and scratching a few players while bringing in others. The head coach didn’t seem interested in changing J.T. Miller’s line and Elias Lindholm’s. Therefore, the changes will come to Pettersson’s and Teddy Blueger’s lines.

Mikheyev and Lafferty likely won’t play on the Swedish forward’s wings next game. Tocchet has a few young forwards he can give a chance to, as he mentioned Vasily Podkolzin and Arshdeep Bains as forwards who might play. He also didn’t rule out 2022 first-round pick Jonathan Lekkerimaki. Meanwhile, 25-goal scorer Nils Hoglander is also waiting to draw back into the lineup. All four players should be options to help revive Pettersson and his line.

On the blue line, it is time for Cole to take a break. The blueliner has had some bad luck throughout this series, with three goals going off of the defender and into the Canucks net. Carson Soucy will return from suspension in Game 4, and Noah Juulsen could remain in the lineup if he plays more conservatively.

Pettersson and His Disappointing Performance

Tocchet also mentioned Pettersson’s struggles throughout the playoffs. The head coach said the forward needs to get going after Game 4, but the next day acknowledged it might be time to give the centre new wingers.

Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, and Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

“With ‘Petey,’ all fairness to him, I’m not sure he’s getting sometimes the help he needs,” Tocchet said. “But saying that, I think he still can drive play a little bit better. I think he can still, when the puck comes to him, move his feet and be more dynamic. He’s got the skill set, so I think that’s a two-part question.”

Pettersson has one goal and four points through 10 playoff games. The forward said change could help, but it is all on him.

“Maybe it could help, but also at the end of the day I can only focus on what I can do and obviously I want to be better,” Pettersson said. “I want to be the difference-maker, and it hasn’t gone obviously the way I want it to be, but at the end of the day, I can’t dwell on it too much. We have a game tomorrow. I’m going to try to do my best and that’s where my head is at.”

Pettersson will have new linemates for Game 5 and will need to make a statement sooner rather than later for the Canucks. The organization won’t go far in the playoffs if he is unable to contribute at five-on-five.

Demko Making Strides

Tocchet provided the media with a positive update as he said Demko has improved immensely in the last 72 hours. Demko played Game 1 against the Nashville Predators but has missed the remainder of the playoffs due to a lower-body injury. Tocchet will have a big decision if Demko is available and if the Canucks are in trouble as the series continues.

Arturs Silovs has done a great job in Demko’s absence. Through seven playoff games, he has a 4-3-0 record, a 2.71 goals-against average, a 2.71 save percentage and one shutout. Tocchet has confidence in the goaltender, and the club won’t rush Demko to return, thanks to Silovs’ play.