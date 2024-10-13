ASU’s Physicality & Versatility Put to Test Against Michigan Wolverines

Leading up to Arizona State’s desert duel with the highly touted Michigan Wolverines, which featured multiple NHL prospects on the roster, it seemed like every seed was being planted for it to be a great series. The students were going on fall break, and Arizona State football had a clash with number 16-ranked Utah Utes Friday night; it seemed as if everything was lining up perfectly for the Sun Devils to have a strong weekend. So, was it?

Well, even with all the puzzle pieces in place, so to say, ASU dropped the first game against the Wolverines and tied in the second but won in the shootout.

Michigan has won nine National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships over its history and has numerous NHL prospects, including Montreal Canadiens 2024 first-rounder freshman forward Michael Hage and Columbus Blue Jackets 2023 third-rounder sophomore forward William Whitelaw. Needless to say, there was no shortcoming of talent on the Michigan side, but ASU held their own, too, with projected first-rounder freshman forward Cullen Potter and Philadelphia Flyers 2021 fifth-rounder Ty Murchison.

With a team like number 10 Michigan in town, everyone knew it wouldn’t be easy, so let’s dive into the specifics of games one and two where there was lots of bad and some good.

Lots of Bad, Little Good in Game 1 Friday Night

The season opener for the Sun Devils wasn’t what head coach Greg Powers envisioned when the schedule came out, knowing they’d be hosting the Wolverines for their home opener. In front of a nearly sold-out crowd in Mullett Arena, they lost 4-1 in a disappointing performance by the Maroon and Gold.

Garrett Schifsky got the party started for the Blue and Yellow, making it 1-0 late in the first period. He scored again early in the second, and then Hage made it 3-0 with a little over 15 minutes left to go in the period. It didn’t take much to notice the Sun Devils were on their heels and making one too many mistakes in crucial parts of the ice.

“It was obviously a tough stretch,” Powers said after the game. “It takes a wind out, and when you have a guy make two uncharacteristic plays and turnovers, it was a big swing.”

Ty Murchison, Arizona State University (Sun Devil Athletics)

“You’re going to make mistakes early in the season,” Powers said. “Unfortunately, more of our mistakes ended up in the back of the net.”

If you were to try counting the amount of turnovers Friday afternoon, you’d probably have a bank account full of cash, as it was rinse and repeat for nearly the whole game. Sloppy and careless plays gave Michigan the win, and it was a discouraging outing in front of a big crowd.

That’s not to say there were no positive takeaways from this game; I’d be lying if I said that. Countless big-time hits riled the crowd, especially the packed-out student section. The lone goal came from graduate forward Ty Jackson, but it was too little too late, given they were down three with just under six minutes to play.

It was a rough first kick at number 10-ranked Michigan, but luckily, with college hockey, you always get another chance the following day, which ASU took full advantage of.

Cullen Potter Shines, Sun Devils Tie Against Wolverines in Game 2

When Potter announced his de-commitment from the Michigan State Spartans, it was going to be interesting to see how ASU would slot a 17-year-old in the lineup. With four games under this belt, Potter has two goals along with two assists.

“There were people who said he wouldn’t be ready for college hockey,” Powers said. “He just went out against the University of Michigan and was easily one of the best players on the ice. The sky’s the limit for him, and we’re just thrilled that he’s a Sun Devil, and it’s only going to get better.”

As the third period dwindled, all hope seemed lost, as the Sun Devils were down two with a minute remaining. Many fans were hitting the exits to beat the traffic on a Saturday night in Tempe, Arizona. With netminder Gibson Homer pulled, Noah Beck scored his first goal as a Sun Devil, making it a one-goal game, and suddenly, fans were on their feet.

“It was amazing,” Beck said, who scored his first collegiate goal at ASU. “At home, with a great atmosphere, I was very excited, and I think I showed that a little bit, but just nice to come out with that tie there and get the shootout.”

With 59 seconds left in regulation, doubt crept in once again after the celebrations. Then the unthinkable happened. Potter from center ice sent a puck to freshman goalie Cameron Korpi as it took a weird bounce in the crease, which tied the game at three a piece, sending Mullett Arena into a frenzy.

“It was a surprise to me,” Potter said. “I just threw it on the net, hoping for the best.”

All tied up in Tempe! 🙌



Cullen Potter pots it from WAY downtown for @SunDevilHockey's 2nd goal in 16 seconds! 🚨🚨



📺: https://t.co/ZyUdpPa7bb // FOX 10 Xtra #NCHChockey // #BeTheTradition pic.twitter.com/7sppVOFZta — The NCHC (@TheNCHC) October 13, 2024

No one in the building thought a shot from that deep would score, but that was ASU’s lucky bounce they were looking for, as it seemed in both games one and two, play after play, they could not get a single bounce; luckily, when it mattered most, they got it.

Nothing transpired in overtime other than a few good chances by both teams, which resulted in the game going to a shootout. By the National Collegiate Hockey Conference rule, going to a shootout against a non-conference team results in an automatic tie, so the shootout was just icing on the cake in what was a physical series against the Wolverines.

“I think it’s just the belief, we have some forces out right now, and to come back against that team and do what we did is really big for getting the train back on the tracks,” Powers said. “It was a really good relief and team effort, and it was great for our fans to get excited about us coming back.”

ASU won the shootout thanks to a nifty goal by Potter and Homer standing strong and saving all three shots.

ASU, Powers Hit the Road for 4 Consecutive Series

It feels good that hockey is back in full swing, but Powers and Company won’t be in Arizona much these next few weeks. Their schedule goes as follows: at the University of Providence, Northern Michigan, and Colorado College. Starting conference play will be pivotal for the Sun Devils to get a good start in that department, as, at the end of the day, those are the games that matter the most. Hopefully, by the time ASU returns to the Mullett in November, they’ll have reinforcements with Artem Shlaine and Cruz Lucius coming back from injury; Powers mentioned earlier in the week that both are still week-to-week.