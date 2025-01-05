Arizona State Wins Back-to-Back Desert Hockey Classic Tournament 4-0 Against Cornell University

The week started off for the Arizona State Sun Devils with great anticipation of arguably the biggest game in ASU history, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Texas Longhorns. The team ultimately fell short 39-31 in double overtime, but it showed a rise for not only the football program but Sun Devil Athletics in general.

While it was bittersweet losing a game that most agree they should’ve won, head coach Greg Powers and company added to the trophy case by winning the Desert Hockey Classic in back-to-back years. This year, it came against No. 16-ranked Cornell University, convincingly winning 4-0.

From start to finish, the Sun Devils dominated throughout the tournament. In game one, they schooled Robert Morris, beating them 7-3, and then had stout goaltending from Gibson Homer, winning the Championship 4-0. It was a weekend packed with hockey at Mullett Arena with the fifth annual Desert Hockey Classic, and ASU added yet another trophy to the shelves.

Arizona State Dominates in Game One Against Robert Morris

Entering game one against the Colonials, from puck drop, it was clear who was the better team. Ryan Kirwan kicked things off with a goal 35 seconds into the game, and the Mullett was rocking. By the end of the game, Kirwan finished with a hat trick, the tenth in Sun Devil history.

Kirwan said, laughing, “I mean, obviously having three goals, this doesn’t happen all the time, right?”

Cullen Potter, Benji Eckerle, and Charlie Schoen also scored on the seven-goal night, exploiting holes in the Colonial’s defense all game. Potter, expected to be a top draft pick at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, scored a pair and was finally rewarded for his efforts. Last weekend, against the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), he had what seemed like 100 chances but failed to capitalize. Against Robert Morris, that was a different story.

“[Potter’s] speed really put them on their heels tonight,” said Powers. “It was nice to see him pick a spot on that first goal and then obviously finished one on the second. […] He had four goals in the first half, he could probably have ten or 12 […] we’re gonna need him if we’re gonna do what we want to do.”

Arizona State Sun Devils Celebrate (Photo credit: Sun Devils Hockey Twitter/X)

While the two exhibition games against the USNTDP didn’t count in the record book, the Sun Devils have now won eight in a row if you include those two. After starting the season 3-7-1, the Maroon & Gold are dominating with tons of confidence and resilience in their game.

“Yeah, I think we’ve been resilient. You know, there’s been some games that haven’t gone our way, but you see, just the last stretch of games, we’ve been playing the right way,” said Kirwan. “Luckily, we’ve been rewarded for it. It’s a testament to the way that we’re playing, and the coaching staff really prepares us.”

Bennett Schimek, who had three assists on the night, also echoed Kirwan’s message, preaching that this isn’t just a lucky stretch of games.

“I think we’ve had that all year, and I think we’re just finally starting to see some results,” said Schimek. “So then, there’s definitely a strong belief that anytime we go out there on a Friday or Saturday, we can come out [with a win].”

It was a big 7-3 win against the Colonials, and it certainly showcased how good the Sun Devils are this season, no matter the opponent.

Gibson Homer Answers the Call in the Championship Game Against No. 16-Ranked Cornell

When the lines were released for the Sun Devils’ game against the Cornell Big Red, all the lines remained the same, other than one small change: Homer was in net rather than Luke Pavicich. Homer played part of game one and all of game two against the USNTDP but has yet to start a game that counts since Colorado College on Nov. 8. With his name called, he delivered, earning the shutout.

“Gibby [Gibson Homer] was really good,” said Powers. “I think they probably put up ten or so shots in the last six minutes with the goalie pulled, and Gibby was really good.”

Winning the Desert Hockey Classic also marks the second time the Sun Devils have won the tournament, and now in back-to-back seasons. They beat Nebraska Omaha last season 2-1 in overtime, securing the Championship; now, they do it again this season against Cornell.

Gibson Homer, Arizona State Sun Devils (Photo credit: Sun Devils Hockey Twitter/X)

“It’s great, two years in a row,” Powers said. “It’s always great to win a trophy in front of your home fans, and to do it against such a good team and good program, it’s awesome. Happy for our players, they’re doing a great job. They’re playing for each other, and that’s why we’re playing really well right now.”

The Sun Devils remain without Wisconsin transfer Cruz Lucius, who played a big part with the Badgers last season but has been injured all season long for the Sun Devils.

“Obviously, we have some great players that have played here, and he has a chance to be one of the best, if not the best, that’s worn our jersey,” Powers said. “That’s how highly I think of him, and I’m excited for our fans to be able to watch him play.”

Powers and Company will take on North Dakota next weekend, featuring the return of longtime Sun Devil T.J. Semptimphelter, who played with ASU for two seasons.

Sparky’s Notebook

Lukas Sillinger was dominant last season with 11 goals and 48 points in 38 games; he was ASU’s driving force on offense. Entering tonight’s championship game against Cornell, he had ten assists, but now he exits with his first goal of the season. With over 40 goals in his collegiate career, hopefully, getting his first goal opens things up in the future.

Since Tim Lovell departed for the Michigan Wolverines this past offseason, it left a hole on the blueline for Powers and company. That’s when they snagged Noah Beck, who has been playing the best hockey of his career with ASU. Beck, 23, is tied for the team lead in points with three goals and 18 points in 18 games, making him a point-per-game player as a defenseman. His defensive partner, Sam Court, has also taken a jump recently in his game; the two have played lights out when on the ice together.

Bennett Schimek has flown under the radar all season long. He doesn’t make the fancy play, but he makes the right play at the right time every night, and that’s why he leads all forwards in points right now. His seven goals are behind only Kirwan, who has 11. Schimek has been one of the team’s best additions last season, and it’s showing on the ice. The chemistry between Schimek and the youngster Potter has been impressive, needless to say.

