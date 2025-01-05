LA Kings Game Notes: Squeak By Lightning In Tight 2-1 Affair

Somehow, the Los Angeles Kings managed to extend their home winning streak to nine games. It was also their fourth straight win in a row, but it was far from pretty. A game they were dominated in, out-chanced in, and outworked in ended up falling on the right side for the Kings as they snuck past the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1.

It was a bit of a new look for the Kings despite head coach Jim Hiller opting to continue with a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen that has proven successful. It didn’t matter that the injury bug departed from the Kings’ locker room; 11 and seven remained. Trevor Moore returned to the lineup, as did Trevor Lewis, who skated in his 1,000th NHL game.

“That’s kind of the perfect way my 1000th game should have gone just to be out there and grind out a win,” said Lewis. “I couldn’t ask to do it with a better organization and a better bunch of guys […] to do it in a Kings sweater is very special.”

In what felt like only a matter of time before the Lightning blew it open, the Kings stuck around in a 1-1 game all night before capitalizing on one of the few quality chances they had all game in the third period. It’s where the magic happens for this team. It’s almost like a switch turns and a different team comes out for the final 20 minutes, because in a game where it was all Tampa Bay, the third period was the only period where the Kings led in scoring chances, Corsi, expected goal for, and registered the most amount of shots at 5-on-5. Good teams find ways to win, and in the last few weeks, there hasn’t been a team hotter than the Kings.

“Felt a little out of sorts for us kind of for the first two but guys beared down, found a way to come out and get one in the third, and then shut it down so very happy with the result given it wasn’t necessarily our best effort,” said defenseman Mikey Anderson.

Defense Wins Game

It’s not always going to be pretty. For the first time in a long time, the Kings were out of touch. The Lightning were coming off a loss to the San Jose Sharks, which couldn’t have made it easier, but these are the type of games the Kings have to get used to when they play elite teams.

In a game where offense was virtually non-existent for the Kings, their defensive structure was something they relied on to stick with and allow themselves to remain in the game ’til they could make their chances count. Breaking up plays, keeping players to the outside, blocking shots, and not chasing the puck were all the things the Kings did while the Lightning spent most of the game moving the puck in the offensive zone and creating chances.

It was a particularly good game by Anderson, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Joel Edmundson. Three big shutdown defensemen whose play styles were meant to grind a game like this out. All three were stellar in their own end and Anderson even contributed on the other side of the puck, blasting one in from the point off the draw to tie the game up at one early on in the first period.

Anderson was doing it all, and it’s rare that he isn’t contributing in multiple ways, but in a game where it felt like most of the team was having a tough time, Anderson flourished. Without Drew Doughty, Anderson has been looked at as that number-one defenseman, and he’s played like one this season. Against the Lightning, he stepped up, scoring a big tying goal, leading the team in shots with five, breaking up high-danger opportunities consistently, and pacing the team in blocks.

Kuemper Has Been on Fire

There was a time when Darcy Kuemper was considered one of the best goaltenders in the league. During his time with the Arizona Coyotes, he was their backbone. After those few years, things started to slip for him even during his time with the Colorado Avalanche where he won a Stanley Cup.

At the start of the season, although it seemed Kuemper was playing at a high level, his numbers did not correspond. Ever since his second injury, he’s been lights out, and he played a huge part in the Kings’ win against the Lightning stopping 33 of 34 shots. He was peppered all night, and the only thing that managed to beat him was a shot from the point that was deflected in by Anderson. He was positionally sound, tracking pucks, reading plays, getting ahead of the pass, and managing rebounds. His expected goals against was 2.35, and he stopped all five high-danger shots.

Last night’s game was somewhat new territory for Kuemper. The 34 shots he faced were his second most this season. The Kings have done a terrific job limiting the amount of rubber their goaltenders see, but in a game where pucks were finding their way to the net, he had no difficulty answering the bell and to say he was at his best would be an understatement.

Since his latest injury, Kuemper has yet to lose a game in regulation. He has gone 7-0-2, recorded one shutout, hasn’t let in more than three goals in a game, and is currently riding a three-game win streak.

So far, he has silenced any doubts about the Kings’ shaky goaltending.

Morale is high for the Kings right now who will get the chance to play at home one more time before hitting the road for five games. They will host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (Jan. 8) in hopes of making it five straight wins and 10 straight at Crypto.com Arena.