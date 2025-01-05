3 Takeaways From Finland’s Overtime Thriller vs Sweden

Finland advanced to the Gold Medal Game of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship after Benjamin Rautiainen’s late overtime goal sent Sweden to an all-too-familiar disappointing tournament ending. After finishing in fourth place last year, Finland will have the opportunity to claim a gold medal in Ottawa. The task will be difficult as the defending gold medalist, the United States, will skate at the opposite end of the ice for the tournament’s most high-profile contest.

Finland’s Relentless Second Period

Finland took the lead multiple times during a wild second period that saw five goals scored and a Finnish goal disallowed for offsides. Despite conceding the period’s first goal to Sweden’s Otto Stenberg, Finland responded well with consistent waves of offense that tested Sweden goalie Melker Thelin.

Finland’s Konsta Helenius, a Buffalo Sabres prospect, was heavily involved in driving the offensive as the Finnish squad doubled up Sweden in shots, 20-10, in the second. During the middle frame, Helenius picked up a pair of assists, including one on Jesse Kiiskinen’s power-play goal. After Stenberg tied the game at two late in the second, Finland wrestled the lead right back, 3-2, with an impressive individual effort by Arttu Alasiurua driving the net and sliding the puck under the pads of Thelin.

Rimpinen Continues to Impress in Ottawa

Finland’s goalie, Petteri Rimpinen, has played every minute of the tournament for his country. He was impressive against some of the best teams Group A had to offer – 33 saves against the United States, 32 denials in the contest with Germany, and 28 denials against Latvia. Rimpinen’s only defeat came in the opening contest, a 4-0 loss to Canada.

In Saturday afternoon’s Semifinal against Sweden, there was not much Rimpinen could do to stop most of the shots his way. Otto Stenberg, one of a mind-numbing nine prospects for the St. Louis Blues at this tournament, scored twice – the first on a wickedly quick snapshot above the shoulder of the 6-foot goalie. Stenberg’s second goal deflected off of a Finland defenseman and into the net. Rimpinen would probably like the final goal against he allowed back, as a harmless-looking shot found a sliver of space between the body and arm to squeak into the net for the game-tying goal.

Hold the phone. Sweden’s not done yet after getting one through Petteri Rimpinen! It’s 3-3 in the third. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/4lcezjJCul — FloHockey (@FloHockey) January 4, 2025

Sweden heavily tested Finland’s netminder in the third period, with his team Finnish teammates in defense mode, clinging to a one-goal lead. Rimpinen stopped 14 straight shots on goal at one point in the final frame before Wilhelm Hallquisth tied the game at three midway through the final period. Overall, Rimpinen has stopped 202 of 215 shots for 2.12 goals against average and a .940 save percentage in Ottawa. The 18-year-old goalie will be available for selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Nicknamed “Showtime,” Rimpinen has lived up to his nickname in Ottawa, as his teammates have come to know him. The young goalie explained he had the word on his skateblade last year. When asked by a teammate, Rimpinen responded, “Oh, that’s just showtime… don’t say it to anyone about it,” the undrafted prospect told his countrymate. “Of course, he said about it… Now, everybody almost knows it in Finland. It’s fun.”

Overtime Visits Nordic Rivalry

Finland and Sweden’s matchups are always entertaining whenever these Nordic rivals mix it on the frozen surface. Last season, Sweden was unable to defend home ice in a 5-4 overtime loss in Gothenburg, Sweden – the final round-robin game of last year’s tournament. Both teams lost to the eventual gold medal winner, the United States, in the tournament’s single elimination, with Finland falling in the Semifinal and Sweden coming up empty against Team USA in the Gold Medal Game.

In OT, Finland survived a two-minute high-sticking infraction to Jesse Nurmi that required a handful of saves from Rimpinen. Sweden’s William Wallinder took a late penalty in the extra session, providing Finland’s game-winning power-play opportunity.

Finland has been looking to claim a gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship since 2019. It would be their sixth championship celebration. Meanwhile, Team USA will be skating to repeat a gold medalist at the World Juniors for the first time in program history. The puck meets the ice for the championship game of the IIHF World Junior Championship in Canadian Tire Centre at 7:30 p.m. EST.

